Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
A glass house in one of London's oldest cemeteries is on sale for $8.3 million, and the agent selling it knows it's not everyone's cup of tea
The Grey House is located on the outskirts of Highgate Cemetery in London where over 170,000 people, including Karl Marx, are buried.
Convicted scammer Anna Sorokin said Elon Musk is one of her dream dinner guests because 'his views are very fluid and constantly changing'
The fake German heiress told Variety that she wants to use a series of dinner parties to support criminal justice organizations.
Ex-Tesla and SpaceX managers say Elon Musk's commitment to his companies is often inspirational but can also turn toxic
Elon Musk's decision to lay off thousands of people at Twitter was "typical Elon," according to a former Tesla manager who spoke to the NYT.
FTX owned an $11.5 million stake in a tiny rural bank in Washington state with just 3 employees, bankruptcy hearing shows
FTX's investment was double the net worth of Farmington State Bank, the 26th-smallest bank in the US, which is based in a rural farming town.
The former co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda crypto trading firm was a risk-loving, poker-playing gambler
Alameda's former co-CEO used poker and blackjack strategies in crypto trading, Bloomberg reported. Trabucco frequently and publicly revealed how much he applied what he learned from his time at card tables to the crypto market. Trabucco hasn't publicly been accused of any wrongdoing in the wake of FTX's blow-up. The...
Thousands of users mistakenly signed up to a management firm called Hive instead of buzzy Twitter alternative, Hive Social
Almost 4,000 people signed up for Hive.com on Monday, mistaking the site for the social-media app, Hive Social.
insideevs.com
Elon Musk: South Korea Among Top Candidates For EV Investment
While the new plants in Germany and in Texas are ramping-up production, Tesla is already considering where to build another manufacturing site. According to recent media reports, one of the next gigafactories might be built in Asia and South Korea has a big chance to attract the investment. Tesla's CEO...
Department of Justice opens investigation into real estate tech company accused of collusion with landlords
The DOJ will examine whether RealPage helped landlords coordinate rent increases. Questions also swirl around a 2017 merger deal with its largest competitor.
Elon Musk has lost $100 billion of personal fortune in 2022
Elon Musk, who broke records of personal wealth last year as the stock of his electric vehicle company Tesla soared, now has another record to his name. With Tesla's stock price continuing its decline in 2022, Musk's fortune has dropped by over $100 billion this year, Bloomberg reported. Musk's worth...
Gizmodo
Elon Musk's Wealth Drops by $8.6 Billion in One Day
Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO Elon Musk saw his wealth plummet by $100 billion dollars this year, bringing his net worth to somewhere between $170 billion and $182 billion, according to estimates from Bloomberg and Forbes. That’s down from an estimated $340 billion in November 2021. The drop comes as Tesla shares decreased to a two-year low this week, reducing Musk’s wealth by about $8.6 billion in just one day.
Vox
A leaked Amazon memo may help explain why the tech giant is pushing out so many recruiters
Last week, Amazon extended buyout offers to hundreds of its recruiters as part of what is expected to be a months-long cycle of layoffs that has left corporate employees across the company angered and on edge. Now, Recode has viewed a confidential internal document that raises the question of whether a new artificial intelligence technology that the company began experimenting with last year will one day replace some of these employees.
Musk tweeted a photo of Twitter merch seemingly mocking 'Stay Woke' apparel supporting Ferguson protests and BLM
Musk has brought mass layoffs and harsh working conditions to Twitter. He has been critical of the idea of being "woke."
Billionaire George Soros Embraces Ford
The automobile sector is of particular interest to George Soros. The legendary investor has invested a lot of money in this industry, which is in full transformation towards electric vehicles. Soros is indeed convinced that electric vehicles are the future of the automobile, if we were to examine his investment...
Musk announces Twitter’s newest verification plan—now with gold checks
Gold checks for companies, gray for government, and blue for everyone else.
Elon Musk Called 'Unapproachable Tyrant' in Tesla Employee Survey
Shortly after Elon Musk officially bought Twitter on Oct. 27 for $44 billion, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report CEO took the company private and began cutting staff. He fired Twitter's CEO, CFO and other executives. His vision for the company involved a much smaller workforce, so mass layoffs began. Some 3,700 people were let go, about half of the company's employees.
CNBC
CEO of $4.5 billion tech firm slams his peers over layoffs: 'These are humans'
HELSINKI, Finland — The boss of European digital insurance startup Wefox offered a damning response to tech companies that have laid off workers en masse. Swedish fintech firm Klarna was among the first major employers in tech to slash jobs this year, cutting 10% of its workforce in May. Several companies have followed suit, from those in Big Tech to venture-backed startups like Stripe.
