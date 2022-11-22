ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
insideevs.com

Elon Musk: South Korea Among Top Candidates For EV Investment

While the new plants in Germany and in Texas are ramping-up production, Tesla is already considering where to build another manufacturing site. According to recent media reports, one of the next gigafactories might be built in Asia and South Korea has a big chance to attract the investment. Tesla's CEO...
Gizmodo

Elon Musk's Wealth Drops by $8.6 Billion in One Day

Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO Elon Musk saw his wealth plummet by $100 billion dollars this year, bringing his net worth to somewhere between $170 billion and $182 billion, according to estimates from Bloomberg and Forbes. That’s down from an estimated $340 billion in November 2021. The drop comes as Tesla shares decreased to a two-year low this week, reducing Musk’s wealth by about $8.6 billion in just one day.
Vox

A leaked Amazon memo may help explain why the tech giant is pushing out so many recruiters

Last week, Amazon extended buyout offers to hundreds of its recruiters as part of what is expected to be a months-long cycle of layoffs that has left corporate employees across the company angered and on edge. Now, Recode has viewed a confidential internal document that raises the question of whether a new artificial intelligence technology that the company began experimenting with last year will one day replace some of these employees.
TheStreet

Billionaire George Soros Embraces Ford

The automobile sector is of particular interest to George Soros. The legendary investor has invested a lot of money in this industry, which is in full transformation towards electric vehicles. Soros is indeed convinced that electric vehicles are the future of the automobile, if we were to examine his investment...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Called 'Unapproachable Tyrant' in Tesla Employee Survey

Shortly after Elon Musk officially bought Twitter on Oct. 27 for $44 billion, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report CEO took the company private and began cutting staff. He fired Twitter's CEO, CFO and other executives. His vision for the company involved a much smaller workforce, so mass layoffs began. Some 3,700 people were let go, about half of the company's employees.
CNBC

CEO of $4.5 billion tech firm slams his peers over layoffs: 'These are humans'

HELSINKI, Finland — The boss of European digital insurance startup Wefox offered a damning response to tech companies that have laid off workers en masse. Swedish fintech firm Klarna was among the first major employers in tech to slash jobs this year, cutting 10% of its workforce in May. Several companies have followed suit, from those in Big Tech to venture-backed startups like Stripe.

