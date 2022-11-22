ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured

Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 23, 2022, that on November 22, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 26 about 2 miles south of LA Highway 104 in Allen Parish. Glen Ray Thompson, 65, of Basile, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

16-year-old dead after two-vehicle crash in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A two-vehicle crash in Lake Charles leaves a teenager dead. According to the Louisiana State Police, Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on Monday night around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 397 and Gauthier Road in Calcasieu Parish. The initial investigation...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - State police are investigating after a man died in a hazardous chemical accident at Holeshot Tank Wash. State police say Alvin Lively, 48, of Lake Charles, was inside a tank while working at Holeshot Tank Wash off Hwy 108 in Carlyss. Police say Lively was washing...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder and Burning Body of the Victim

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder and Burning Body of the Victim. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 23, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office announced that Judge Michael Canaday sentenced Nathaniel Mitchell III, 43, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, to life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence on one count Second Degree Murder.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Authorities Execute Search Warrant Resulting in Multiple Narcotics Arrests and the Seizure of $23K in Drugs and Evidence

Louisiana Authorities Execute Search Warrant Resulting in Multiple Narcotics Arrests and the Seizure of $23K in Drugs and Evidence. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 22, 2022, that on November 17, detectives with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team), with the assistance of the CPSO ACT-Team, executed a warrant at the home of Elliot J. Allison, 55, 3227 Aster Street, Lake Charles, Louisiana after a two-month narcotics investigation revealed drug activity at the home. During the inquiry, officers discovered Allison had allegedly distributed approximately 46 grams of cocaine from his home.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friends of Stephany Fong have set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for her funeral expenses. KPLC has verified with the family that the account is legitimate and done with their consent. The 32-year-old woman had been missing since 5 a.m. Saturday. Monday afternoon...
SULPHUR, LA
therecordlive.com

Old hospital turns into SWAT training grounds

Once, Orange Memorial Hospital, now closed, saved lives. On Friday, the building once again helped save lives, but this time for law enforcement. The building became the training ground for the Orange County Sheriff's Office SWAT team with a simulated hostage situation in close quarters. "This is a rehearsal and...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Freeze warning in effect tonight

There is a freeze warning in effect tonight in Southwest Louisiana as temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-20s and 30s. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said the dreary and cold conditions the region has faced this week will persist into the weekend and into early next week.
LOUISIANA STATE

