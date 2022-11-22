Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Trees on display in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Christmas Fantasyland in Downtown Roanoke is different than it was in the 1980sCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A brush fire leaves one person critically injuredCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
D.R. Music Center reopens in Vinton after tragic fireCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
A nostalgic Black Friday tradition: Santa Claus arriving via helicopter to Sears TownCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
wfxrtv.com
Abandoned house catches fire in Roanoke Thursday morning
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS says they responded to an abandoned house for a structure fire early on Thursday morning. Firefighters say the incident happened at 3:13 a.m. in the 400 block of Bullitt Avenue Southeast. When firefighters arrived at the scene they say fire had spread throughout the house and it took an hour to bring the flames under control.
WSLS
Crews responding to fire in Southeast Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 8:20 a.m.:. According to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Facebook page at 3:13 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 400 block of Bullitt Ave SE for reports of a structure fire. When crews got to the scene, they saw the flames coming from an abandoned residence.
chathamstartribune.com
Habitat for Humanity begins work on new houses in Danville
Tammy Duncan lives in Cascade in a single-wide trailer with her two daughters where repairs are one step forward, three steps back. "I just got a lot of work that needs to be done to it, like the floors and stuff like that. My windows are messed up. I have some mold issues. Like, every time I try to fix something, there are 20 other things that need to be fixed," Duncan said.
wfxrtv.com
Multiple fire departments battle Bedford house fire Wednesday morning
MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — Early on Wednesday morning the Bedford Fire Department reports responding to a house that was engulfed in flames. Firefighters say they were dispatched at 6:49 a.m. to the 2200 block of Bold Branch Road in Moneta where they report finding heavy fire coming from a single-story home. In a video attached to a Facebook post, fire can be seen aggressively coming out of the side of the home as well as the front door. Firefighters immediately started a defensive attack on the fire and brought it under control.
chathamstartribune.com
Gretna Dollar General reopens after being closed by fire marshal
The Dollar General in Gretna reopened today after being closed by the fire marshal. The Pittsylvania County fire marshal and community development code official closed the store after receiving numerous complaints on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19 and after the fire marshal investigated, according to Pittsylvania County Director of Public Safety Christopher Key.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Fire destroys Huddleston house
A two-story wood-frame house in Huddleston collapsed in a fire Thursday, Nov. 17. The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7), Saunders Volunteer Fire Department (Company 10), Bedford Fire Department (Company 1), Squad 7, Bedford County Fire and Rescue (BCOFR) Medic 14-13, and BCOFR (County 10) were dispatched to Ashwell Ridge Drive for report of a residential structure fire. The Fire Marshals Office also responded.
WSLS
Traffic jam on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The scene of this traffic jam has been cleared, according to VDOT. A traffic jam has led to delays on I-81S in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities say traffic is backed up for about 4.5 miles at the 137 mile marker.
WSLS
Businesses across Southwest Virginia prepare for Small Business Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. – Downtown Roanoke is open for business, and business owners like Dev Oli are hoping you’ll shop small this Saturday. “That’s like a festival for small businesses,” said Oli, who owns Serenity Treasures. They sell handmade and unique gifts from all over the world.
Franklin News Post
Franklin County applying for grant to develop coworking center in Rocky Mount
Franklin County is applying for grant funding to create an innovative coworking center and office space for individuals and small local businesses in downtown Rocky Mount. In October, the county applied for a $1 million grant from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission. If successful, the county would use the money to turn 40 West Church St. — currently owned by Franklin County — into a coworking center and office building.
WDBJ7.com
Two arrested in connection with robbery of Lynchburg market
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has released the names of two people arrested in connection with the robbery of Miles Market Friday morning. Ayana Janee Page, 28, is charged with robbery. Wilbert Lee Ward, 66, is charged with obstruction of justice. Both are from Lynchburg. Officers were...
WDBJ7.com
Henry Public Service Authority gets grant to modernize water service lines
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Henry County Release) - The Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) has been awarded $6,165,600 from the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Drinking Water (ODW) to modernize water service lines in the Fieldale community. About 31,700 linear feet of existing pipe will be replaced with...
WSLS
Fashions for Evergreens returns to Hotel Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Hotel Roanoke’s popular holiday tradition returned Thursday. This year, more than 25 organizations and businesses are participating in Fashions for Evergreens. The beautiful trees on display are part of the annual tree decorating contest. It’s free to the public but visitors can donate to vote...
WDBJ7.com
Community members providing gifts to senior citizens in need
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program is in full swing across the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg. Community members can sponsor a senior citizen in need this holiday season by buying a few gifts off their wish lists. A dozen trees are scattered around Roanoke and Lynchburg with the name of a senior and what they need.
Alleghany County to be featured on Real Virginia program
This January, Virginia Farm Bureau’s Real Virginia television program will highlight Alleghany County as part of its County Close-up segment. Each month, the feature focuses on a different Virginia county and provides an in-depth look at the area from an agricultural perspective. Burke Moeller, video producer for Farm Bureau, will interview local farmers and others to explore the role agriculture plays in the county, which sectors are most prevalent and how the industry is changing. The most recent Census of Agriculture, conducted in 2017, found Alleghany had a total of 165 farms on 30,857 acres, and the market value of all agricultural...
WSLS
One critically injured after Roanoke brush fire
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS says units were called to the 700 block of Hemlock Rd NW for reports of a brush fire at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. Crews say upon arrival, they discovered a brush fire approximately an acre and a half in size. The fire department says crews...
WSLS
Crash in Roanoke County cleared after causing delays
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:00 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared and all lanes are now open, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. Motorists in the Glenvar area of Roanoke can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to Roanoke County officials. We’re told that West...
WSET
Supervisors grant relief for taxpayers in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Board of Supervisors took action at Tuesday's meeting to provide tax relief for residents on their 2022 personal property taxes. Based on data provided by Commissioner of Revenue Linda Love, the Board decided to waive the motor vehicle license fee on vehicles and motorcycles for one year. The fee equates to $20.75 per vehicle registered in the county, the board said.
WSET
No injuries reported after home goes up in flames on Bold Branch Rd. in Moneta
MONETA, Va. (WSET) — A morning blaze in Moneta has left one person homeless just a day before the Thanksgiving holiday. The Moneta Volunteer Fire Department said they responded to Bold Branch Road for a report of a structure fire. When they got on scene, they found the home...
WSLS
One hospitalized after Friday morning crash in Campbell County
LYNCHBURG, Va. – One person is in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning in Campbell County. The Forest Fire Department said Engine 51 responded to Campbell County Friday morning for a single-vehicle crash on Turkey Foot Road. We’re told crews arrived at the scene to find...
WDBJ7.com
Western Virginia Water Authority working to reduce compound chemical found in Spring Hollow reservoir
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Western Virginia Water Authority is working to reduce the amount of a chemical compound, hexafluoropropylene oxide dimer acid, in the Spring Hollow reservoir. At Monday’s Roanoke City Council meeting, the executive director of the water authority said the department is increasing water testing and sampling at...
Comments / 0