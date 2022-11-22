Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
The Rush Bar & Grill serving free meals on Thanksgiving
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Thanksgiving, many families and friends gather for a big meal. But for some, getting together with friends or family isn’t a possibility. That’s where a local bar and grill is able to help by dishing up a free meal. The Rush...
KELOLAND TV
Watecha Bowl, new furniture store, Parade of Lights
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s Friday’s KELOLAND On The Go. This month is Native American Heritage month and the Watecha bowl celebrated by handing out warm meals to visitors. Furniture Mart USA added a new 2-story, 120,000 square foot store to its headquarters in northern Sioux...
KELOLAND TV
Watecha Bowl honors Native American Heritage Month with a free meal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)–While many are celebrating the holiday today, not everyone is taking the same traditional approach. One local restaurant gave back to the community in honor of Native American Heritage Month. People made their way to the Watecha Bowl today to celebrate Native American Heritage Month with...
dakotanewsnow.com
Donations to Feeding South Dakota matched twice Nov. 24
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Stiegelmeier family and the Sands family are encouraging the community to donate to Feeding South Dakota by matching donations. If you donate to Feeding South Dakota this Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, your donation will be tripled, thanks to the generous Stiegelmeier and Sands families. The Sands have been matching donations (up to $25,000) that were received from Nov. 1-24. The Stiegelmeiers will continue to match donations received before or on Nov. 27 (up to $8,000.)
KELOLAND TV
Watch: Turkeys graze in Sioux Falls ahead of Thanksgiving
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several turkeys grazed around Sioux Falls in November, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. KELOLAND Photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot footage of wildlife around Sioux Falls, including several turkeys. The video highlights more than 100 seconds of nature around Sioux Falls from earlier in November.
KELOLAND TV
Great Bear offers early snowboarding for Rails for Roxie fundraiser
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The staff at Great Bear Ski Valley lost a member of their family. Longtime food service manager Roxie Johnson passed away after a stroke. Johnson was so much more than the person in charge of the food at Great Bear. She would pitch in where needed, from chopping wood to cleaning tables.
KELOLAND TV
Parade of Lights float aglow with 50,000 bulbs
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Local businesses and organizations are putting the finishing touches on their festive floats ahead of Friday’s Parade of Lights in downtown Sioux Falls. One award-winning crew from last year is hoping to take home the top prize again, by doubling-down on its number of lights.
KELOLAND TV
New 2-story furniture store opens in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that the turkey dinner is over, many people are counting down the hours until Black Friday sales begin. In Sioux Falls, a brand new massive furniture store is open just in time for some big Black Friday deals; a look at the new store attached to the Furniture Mart USA headquarters in tonight’s Your Money Matters.
KELOLAND TV
Reliabank Business Beat: Dialed In Nutrition
Raise your hand if you have ever proclaimed your intention to start eating healthier only to be quickly derailed by the drive-thru or candy dish because you simply didn’t have time to make a lunch. In this week’s Reliabank Business Beat I sat down with Sara & Shea Geelan to learn how their own meal prepping quickly turned into a business when their friends started asking to pay them to help them meal prep too.
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: Helping the transgender community
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Stephanie Marty is a transgender woman, who made the transition a few years ago. “I had a new family practice doctor who in her clinic notes wrote, he wants to be a female. And I never really thought of it that way. But in effect, that’s what you were becoming. So it was very long process after that. It took four years before I got surgery. I transitioned physically at the end of 2019,” said Stephanie.
KELOLAND TV
Put down the turkey and pick up the lights!
On today’s show we helped kick off the Christmas holiday by helping you figure out what to do after your post-turkey haze wears off. First things first, put the lights on the tree!! We showed you exactly how to do it just like a pro on today’s show.
KELOLAND TV
Local chefs tips for your Thanksgiving dinner
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thanksgiving is just days away, and that means that many people will be planning out their Thanksgiving dinner recipe strategies. KELOLAND News reached out to two local Chefs, Chef Ellen and Chef Jeni, who took the time to tell us about their favorite Thanksgiving dishes, and have given us a look at their tips on preparing them!
KELOLAND TV
Watecha Bowl gives back
November isn’t just about one holiday. In fact, what first started out as a push for a day of recognition of the significant contributions that Indigenous Peoples have made to the establishment and growth of the U.S., has now grown into a month-long recognition known as Native American Heritage Month.
dakotanewsnow.com
New retailers, eateries at The Empire Mall in time for holidays
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friends and families are fueling up on holiday meals before getting a head start on Christmas shopping and The Empire Mall is one spot to accomplish that. AS Revival, Jaber Soul, Lauriebelles, and Lovisa, are some of the latest stores added to the mall. If you or the family needs a break from shopping, Gibby’s Arcade can help the kids unwind for a bit, and recently opened Great American Cookies can provide a sweet treat afterward. Director of Marketing and Business Development James Payer says kids and pets will have a good reason to come by the mall to get pictures taken with Santa. There is also an opportunity to get cookies and cocoa with Santa on Saturday, December 3 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. The following day, Caring Santa will be at the mall from 9:00 am to 10:30 am for children with special needs.
Sioux Falls author finishes filming movie based on her romance novel
A popular romance novel by a Sioux Falls author is now being made into a movie.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge champion
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In round one we saw the lopsided matchup of Turkey and Cranberry Sauce, while directly opposite was the matchup of Stuffing and Jell-O Salad. Turkey and Stuffing each beat their opponents easily, moving on to face Rolls and Deviled Eggs; Mac & Cheese and Apple Pie; Mashed Potatoes and Green Bean Casserole.
KELOLAND TV
Parade of Lights to livestream on KELOLAND.com
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The annual Parade of Lights returns to Downtown Sioux Falls on Friday, November 25. This year’s parade features 71 entries including many new floats and some past returning favorites. The parade begins at 7:30 p.m. on Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls. You can...
KELOLAND TV
SDSU football coach to match Feeding SD donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Donations to Feeding South Dakota will be matched by the longtime head coach of the South Dakota State football team. Feeding South Dakota announced $8,000 in donations will be matched by John Stiegelmeier to support 6,000 Thanksgiving meals distributed across the state in November.
frcheraldstar.com
Local woman to be crowned Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2023
BROOKINGS – Morgan Erickson of Hot Springs was awarded the title Miss Rodeo South Dakota (MRSD) during a pageant held in Brookings on Nov. 3-5. Erickson, the 23-year-old daughter of Jon and Shelli Erickson of Atwater, Minn., currently works as a substitute teacher and basketball coach at the Hot Springs School District. She is also the owner of At Your Best Equine Massage Therapy.
344 SDSU band members march for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade
The South Dakota State University Pride of the Dakotas marching band has 344 members who will march at nine members across in a formation which covers the 100 yards in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
