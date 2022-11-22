Read full article on original website
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Pulled Jeremy Swayman Early In Third Period
Jim Montgomery isn’t afraid to make some unconventional moves at points in Bruins games, and that rang true Wednesday night at FLA Live Arena. No, it wasn’t the five-forward power play, but rather Montgomery pulling Jeremy Swayman with 11:45 left in the third period and Boston down two goals to the Florida Panthers.
Bruins Notes: Jim Montgomery Provides Update On Linus Ullmark
BOSTON — Just as Jeremy Swayman returned from injury did the Bruins lose Linus Ullmark. The Bruins goalie left with 13:03 in Boston’s 3-2 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes during Friday afternoon’s game after Connor Clifton fell awkwardly on top of him. Ullmark had just made some spectacular saves to keep the ‘Canes’ lead at one, but after a few minutes of being down on the ice, he skated to the bench and down the tunnel.
Jeremy Swayman Staying Prepared Helps Bruins Notch Historic Win
Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman had seen this situation before, except he was on the other side of things. Linus Ullmark, who earned the start in net Friday against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes, exited the game with 13:03 left in the third period after suffering an upper-body injury, leading to Swayman being called upon to take over between the pipes.
Watch Bruins Make NHL History With David Pastrnak’s Sick Overtime Goal
The Boston Bruins made NHL history Friday afternoon with a 3-2 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden. The win marked Boston’s 12th consecutive home victory to begin the season, setting a new league record. The B’s have won 18 of their first 21 games overall, putting them atop the NHL standings with 36 points.
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Make History With Black Friday Win
The Boston Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in an overtime thriller on Black Friday at TD Garden. The win marked a huge milestone for the B’s, as they became the first NHL team to start a season with 12 consecutive home wins. For more about this monumental moment,...
What Jayson Tatum Said To Luka Doncic After Key Block On Mavs Star
It became the defining moment of a stellar performance from Jayson Tatum in a 125-112 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night at TD Garden. And it came on the defensive end of the floor despite the Boston Celtics superstar pouring in 37 points to go along with 13 rebounds and five assists.
What Hunter Henry Said About Controversial Reversed TD Catch
The Patriots didn’t lose to the Vikings on Thursday solely because of Hunter Henry’s reversed touchdown catch — but it didn’t help. Henry and Mac Jones connected during the third quarter on what initially was ruled a six-yard touchdown catch. The play would’ve broken a 23-23 tie and given New England an important touchdown lead in Minnesota.
Red Sox Acquire Versatile Infielder In Trade With Pirates
The Boston Red Sox made their first real move of the offseason Wednesday by signing a relief pitcher, but they weren’t done there. The Red Sox also pulled off a trade later in the day, acquiring infielder Hoy Park from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for 18-year-old left-handed pitcher Inmer Lobo. The 26-year-old Park was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday.
Patriots Rookie Takes Ownership After Game-Changing Mistake
The Patriots lost to the Vikings on Thursday night because of myriad mistakes in all three phases. It was a self-inflicted mess for New England. However, if you want to be unfair and boil the 33-26 loss in Minnesota down to one play, running back Pierre Strong’s late-game penalty would be a top candidate.
Carlos Correa To Red Sox? Why Boston Should Consider Polarizing Star
Will the Red Sox make waves this offseason? Boston has financial flexibility and a strong desire to bounce back from a disappointing 2022. As such, we’ll examine whether several notable free agents make sense (or don’t make sense) as the club looks to retool for 2023 and beyond.
Jim Montgomery Pinpoints Turning Point For Bruins Vs. Hurricanes
BOSTON — For a while on Friday afternoon, it felt as if the Bruins were going to suffer their first losing streak of the 2022-23 season. Boston was down 2-0 until late in the second period when David Krejci made it a one-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins, as they have done all season, never gave up the fight and eventually it was Krejci who tied it at 2-2. At first, it was waved off for goalie interference, but it was clear as day that Nick Foligno, who was in the crease at the time of the goal, was pushed to where he was and couldn’t do much about it.
Bruins Wrap: Boston Completes Comeback With 3-2 Overtime Win
BOSTON — The Bruins got back on track with a comeback 3-2 win over the Hurricanes on Friday afternoon at TD Garden and made NHL history with 12 straight wins on home ice. Boston improved to 18-3-0, while Carolina dipped to 10-6-5. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY.
Former Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming passes away
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the passing of Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Borje Salming on Thursday. He was 71.
Zach Wilson Reportedly Apologized To Jets Teammates After Benching
It’s hard to have had a worse week than Zach Wilson, who hit rock bottom Wednesday after he was benched as the New York Jets starting quarterback in favor for Mike White. Perhaps that prompted his next move. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that Wilson would be a...
Jim Montgomery Used NHL History As Motivation For Bruins
BOSTON — The Bruins had a chance to make NHL history Friday afternoon at TD Garden, and for a little while it looked a tad bleak. Boston completed the comeback, however, and earned a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes thanks to two goals from David Krejci and a rocket from David Pastrnak in overtime.
NHL
Bruins Unveil Jerseys For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and NHL today unveiled the Bruins special-edition jerseys for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic event that will be played January 2, 2023, at Fenway Park, home to the Boston Red Sox. The Bruins' NHL Winter Classic jersey is inspired by a variety of Bruins...
NHL Best Bets: Jets vs. Stars Game Picks
The Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars are set to meet for the third time this season when they collide tonight from the American Airlines Center. Winnipeg Jets (+132) vs. Dallas Stars (-160) Total: 6 (O -114, U -106) During the first two meetings of the season, the teams have split...
Devils Fans Throw Debris Onto Ice As Win Streak Snapped By Maple Leafs
Devils fans didn’t take their team’s loss too well as they threw beer and debris onto the ice toward Maple Leafs players. New Jersey’s 13-game win streak wasn’t extended Wednesday night as Toronto picked up the 2-1 win at Prudential Center. The win streak tied the longest in franchise history and made New Jersey one of the hottest teams in the NHL, along with the Boston Bruins. The frustration for Devils fans came from three disallowed goals. While anger is a normal reaction for a fan base, The Athletic’s Sean McIndoe noted the decisions to call back the goals were reasonable.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Panthers Lines, Pairings
The Bruins look to end their brief Florida road trip on a high note when they take on the Panthers on Wednesday night. Boston has a chance to extend its win streak to eight games against a Florida team that has lost four of its last five and is looking to get back in the win column.
Bill Belichick Weighs In On Controversial Calls After Patriots Loss
The Minnesota Vikings benefited from multiple controversial officiating decisions in their Thanksgiving win over the New England Patriots. Speaking with reporters one day after his team’s 33-26 defeat at U.S. Bank Stadium, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked for his take on two pivotal plays that helped swing the outcome.
