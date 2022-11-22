Read full article on original website
~<xXx>~
3d ago
Funny how she can be so arrogant about what her parents did since she and the rest of the family benefited and will continue to from the opportunities that opened up for them because of all the stolen money they spread around. 🤷🏻♂️
Reply(2)
4
Lesa Jefferson
3d ago
Sad case I watched them every since they came on. Funny family. BUT I never saw them go to church now there praying to God. . TO LATE WHAT EVER YOU DO IN THE DARK ALWAYS COMES TO LIGHT
Reply
3
guest
3d ago
They ripped off the banks and the IRS. Lesson here is you can get away with a lot but don’t mess with the IRS.
Reply(2)
5
Related
realitytitbit.com
Julie and Todd Chrisley's combined net worth revealed as stars are sentenced to prison
Julie and Todd Chrisley, who gained nationwide fame from their reality show Chrisley Knows Best, have amassed huge net worths. Here’s a look at their combined wealth. The reality television stars were muddled in a court case with charges of tax evasion and fraud for the past few years. They were found guilty on federal charges in June.
Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Youngest Son Grayson Today: Custody Arrangement, Age, More
All grown up! Todd Chrisley and wife Julie Chrisley's youngest child, Grayson Chrisley, went from an adorable kid on Chrisley Knows Best to a full-fledged teenager right before our eyes. Keep reading for an update...
Julie Chrisley Claims 10-Year-Old Adopted Daughter Is 'Suicidal' In Effort To Avoid 7-Year Prison Sentence For Tax Fraud
Julie Chrisley attempted to avoid her federal prison sentence this week by claiming her 10-year-old adopted daughter, Chloe, is “suicidal” as a result of her and her husband's prison sentences, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking claim came on Monday as Julie, 49, and her husband Todd Chrisley, 53, were sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in prison after being found guilty of federal tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.According to Daily Mail, the Chrisley Knows Best matriarch claimed the guilty verdict against her and her husband – and their...
Radar Online.com
Convicted Chrisley Couple Forced To Sell $9M Mansions After Being Sentenced To 19 Years In Federal Prison & Ordered To Pay $17M Fine
Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to sell their luxurious $9 million Tennessee mansions after a federal judge ordered the pair to pay a whopping $17.2 million fine earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking news comes just days after the former Chrisley Knows Best reality TV star couple...
More Bad News For Chrisley Knows Best Stars As Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized Following Accident
Amid the family's legal situation, Chrisley Knows Best star Grayson Chrisley was in a serious car crash.
Savannah Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley Respond to Todd and Julie’s Sentencing With Cryptic Posts
Savannah Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley shared cryptic posts just hours after their parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to prison. Savannah, 25, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, November 21, to post a quote from pastor Kimberly Jones, also known as Real Talk Kim, that implied she didn’t have to explain her family to anyone.
Todd and Julie Chrisley made an emotional plea for mercy at their sentencing — but the judge could 'not ignore the greed and flamboyance in this case'
Reality TV couple Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced in Atlanta federal court on fraud convictions on Monday.
Casey Anthony’s Dad George Looks Somber in 1st Photos After She Accused Him of Daughter Caylee’s Death
Casey Anthony‘s father George Anthony has been photographed for the first time since she accused him of of sexual abuse and causing the 2008 death of her daughter, Caylee, in an episode of her new Peacock docuseries. George was seen working on a wood bench inside his garage on...
Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Family Members React to Their Prison Sentences for Fraud
Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley's family members rallied around them after they each received prison sentences for fraud. Todd's son Kyle Chrisley took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 22, to share a cryptic response after their sentencing made headlines. "Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge […]
Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Call It Quits After 7 Years Together: Report
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are done. According to Radar, after seven years together, the Blind Side star and the photographer have reportedly called it quits on their extremely private relationship. Article continues below advertisement. "It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see...
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother
Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
See Where Todd Chrisley’s Oldest Son Kyle Chrisley Is Today After ‘Chrisley Knows Best’
A long journey. Todd Chrisley and his oldest son, Kyle Chrisley, are no longer estranged, and their relationship has weathered many ups and downs. The Chrisley Knows Best star reconciled with his father in 2019 amid the reality...
Savannah Chrisley Says She Has Custody Of Brother Grayson & Niece Chloe After Parents’ Sentencing
Savannah Chrisley revealed she will gain custody of her 16-year-old brother Grayson and 10-year-old niece Chloe when her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, head to prison in January for their tax fraud and evasion case. The 25-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star dropped the information on the Unlocked podcast on Nov. 21 just hours ahead of her parents’ prison sentencing. She called it a “really painful” time for her and her family.
Miranda Lambert 'Writing New Songs' After Insider Reveals She & Hubby Brendan McLoughlin Are Ready For A Baby
Is Miranda Lambert working on a few lullabies? Though the country superstar is in the midst of her Las Vegas residency, she's still finding time to pen new tunes with some of her most beloved colleagues, including her Pistol Annies bandmates!. "Writing songs with my sisters @pistolannies and our pal...
Homemade Vs. Prison Food: What Todd & Julie Chrisley Would Have Eaten For Thanksgiving IF Judge Ordered Them To Serve Sentences Immediately
Todd and Julie Chrisley better enjoy their last Thanksgiving as a family — because they won't be eating as well once they check into prison. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal what the Chrisley Knows Best stars would have been chowing down on for the holiday IF the judge had ordered them to surrender on Tuesday following their sentencing.As this outlet reported, Julie and Todd were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud after "swindling" banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. The family's matriarch was also hit...
Todd and Julie Chrisley see total TV cancellation after sentencing
Reality shows Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley have purportedly been canceled following the sentencing of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley.
Popculture
Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update
Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
'Don't Need Her Drama': Casey Anthony’s Mom Severed Ties With Her Years Before She Blamed Dad George For Daughter Caylee’s Death
Casey Anthony was cut off by her mom Cindy years before she came forward to accuse her dad George of being responsible for her 2-year-old daughter Caylee’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to sources, Cindy insisted, “I don’t need her drama” years after Casey beat the rap for murdering her daughter.Since Casey’s ex-cop dad, George, suffered spine and brain damage when his Toyota 4Runner rolled three times in a Daytona Beach, Fla., crash in 2018, Cindy said she stopped all contact with her wild child. “She and I agreed it’s just better we don’t talk,” revealed Cindy. “As much as I...
The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Robyn Dixon Addresses the ‘Disparity in Income’ Between Her and Juan Dixon Amid Prenup Discussions
Making it official — almost. Robyn Dixon isn't going down without a fight when it comes to getting a prenup before she married fiancé — and former spouse — Juan Dixon. "One of my good friends sent me a referral for a family law lawyer to start talking about the prenup and what are my […]
The Hollywood Gossip
Lisa Rinna Home Accused of Being Total "Pigsty"
With everything that’s gone down on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, it’s easy to forget some earlier reports. In the first half of 2022, rumor alleged that Sheree Zampino had received a rat bite at Lisa Rinna’s home. Most people considered the rumor quashed.
People
357K+
Followers
60K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 22