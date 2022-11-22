ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Comments / 22

~<xXx>~
3d ago

Funny how she can be so arrogant about what her parents did since she and the rest of the family benefited and will continue to from the opportunities that opened up for them because of all the stolen money they spread around. 🤷🏻‍♂️

Reply(2)
4
Lesa Jefferson
3d ago

Sad case I watched them every since they came on. Funny family. BUT I never saw them go to church now there praying to God. . TO LATE WHAT EVER YOU DO IN THE DARK ALWAYS COMES TO LIGHT

Reply
3
guest
3d ago

They ripped off the banks and the IRS. Lesson here is you can get away with a lot but don’t mess with the IRS.

Reply(2)
5
Related
RadarOnline

Julie Chrisley Claims 10-Year-Old Adopted Daughter Is 'Suicidal' In Effort To Avoid 7-Year Prison Sentence For Tax Fraud

Julie Chrisley attempted to avoid her federal prison sentence this week by claiming her 10-year-old adopted daughter, Chloe, is “suicidal” as a result of her and her husband's prison sentences, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking claim came on Monday as Julie, 49, and her husband Todd Chrisley, 53, were sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in prison after being found guilty of federal tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.According to Daily Mail, the Chrisley Knows Best matriarch claimed the guilty verdict against her and her husband – and their...
GEORGIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Call It Quits After 7 Years Together: Report

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are done. According to Radar, after seven years together, the Blind Side star and the photographer have reportedly called it quits on their extremely private relationship. Article continues below advertisement. "It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see...
musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother

Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
PALMDALE, CA
HollywoodLife

Savannah Chrisley Says She Has Custody Of Brother Grayson & Niece Chloe After Parents’ Sentencing

Savannah Chrisley revealed she will gain custody of her 16-year-old brother Grayson and 10-year-old niece Chloe when her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, head to prison in January for their tax fraud and evasion case. The 25-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star dropped the information on the Unlocked podcast on Nov. 21 just hours ahead of her parents’ prison sentencing. She called it a “really painful” time for her and her family.
RadarOnline

Homemade Vs. Prison Food: What Todd & Julie Chrisley Would Have Eaten For Thanksgiving IF Judge Ordered Them To Serve Sentences Immediately

Todd and Julie Chrisley better enjoy their last Thanksgiving as a family — because they won't be eating as well once they check into prison. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal what the Chrisley Knows Best stars would have been chowing down on for the holiday IF the judge had ordered them to surrender on Tuesday following their sentencing.As this outlet reported, Julie and Todd were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud after "swindling" banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. The family's matriarch was also hit...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update

Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
LANCASTER, CA
RadarOnline

'Don't Need Her Drama': Casey Anthony’s Mom Severed Ties With Her Years Before She Blamed Dad George For Daughter Caylee’s Death

Casey Anthony was cut off by her mom Cindy years before she came forward to accuse her dad George of being responsible for her 2-year-old daughter Caylee’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to sources, Cindy insisted, “I don’t need her drama” years after Casey beat the rap for murdering her daughter.Since Casey’s ex-cop dad, George, suffered spine and brain damage when his Toyota 4Runner rolled three times in a Daytona Beach, Fla., crash in 2018, Cindy said she stopped all contact with her wild child. “She and I agreed it’s just better we don’t talk,” revealed Cindy. “As much as I...
The Hollywood Gossip

Lisa Rinna Home Accused of Being Total "Pigsty"

With everything that’s gone down on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, it’s easy to forget some earlier reports. In the first half of 2022, rumor alleged that Sheree Zampino had received a rat bite at Lisa Rinna’s home. Most people considered the rumor quashed.
People

People

357K+
Followers
60K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy