Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Finally Gets a Part 2 Release Date
It's time to head back to the Windy City, because Netflix's Chicago Party Aunt is about to return. On Wednesday, Netflix announced the long-awaited release date for the show's second batch of episodes, which will be arriving on the streaming platform on Friday, December 30th. This will be over a year after the show's first "Part" of episodes arrived in September of 2021.
Amazon Prime Video Channels Are $1.99 With Black Friday Deal
Looking for something new to watch? Amazon is offering $1.99 per month subscription deals on streaming channels that include Paramount+, Starz, Showtime, and more as part of their Black Friday 2022 offerings. We've listed some – but not all – of Amazon's streaming deals below. Note that many of the deals are limited to 2 months, but that will give you plenty of time to try out their top offerings. If you choose not to continue, simply cancel before the full price membership kicks in. The Amazon Prime Video Channels deal ends on December 4th.
Disney+ Removes Guardians of the Galaxy Episodes After Accidentally Spoiling Upcoming Special
Disney+ may have inadvertently just spoiled the next Marvel project hitting the service. Wednesday, the Marvel Studios Legends episodes for Drax and Mantis went live on the platform. The episodes, which run between five to 10 minutes, were quickly scrubbed from the platform after the internet caught onto a peculiar scene included in the Mantis episode.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director Breaks Silence After Film's Successful Premiere
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler is thanking audiences for their support of the film, following its impressive performance at the box office. In an open letter posted to Marvel Studios' social media accounts on Wednesday night, Coogler expressed gratitude to the fans who have shown up for the film, ultimately leading to it grossing over $500 million globally thus far. The film serves as the cinematic conclusion to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and also deals with the passing of franchise star Chadwick Boseman.
Hugh Grant Has A Very Funny Reason Why Filming His "Love Actually" Dancing Scene Was "Excruciating"
"I saw it in the script and I thought, 'Well, I'll hate doing that.' I didn't fancy doing the dance at all, let alone rehearsing it."
Star Wars: Andor Season 1 Finale Confirms What Prisoners Were Building
One of the final and arguably most compelling storylines in Season 1 of Star Wars: Andor saw Diego Luna's Cassian being imprisoned in an Imperial facility, where he would meet Andy Serkis' Kino Loy. The inmates, along with everyone else in the facility, were tasked with building mysterious pieces of equipment for the Galactic Empire, sparking speculation among fans in regards to whether this equipment was for a specific purpose or if it was symbolic of how little the Empire valued human life. With the Season 1 premiere out now on Disney+, audiences learned the importance of the equipment.
Fire Force Cosplay Warms Up for Season 3 With Tamaki
Fire Force will soon be coming back for a third round of the anime in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is keeping the fires warm with Tamaki Kotatsu! The original run of Atsushi Okubo's manga series came to an end earlier this year, but thankfully it was far from the end of the franchise as a whole. While the second season of the anime wrapped up its run some time ago without any tease about the potential future of the anime, the end of the manga's run came with the major announcement that the anime would be returning for a third season.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reveals Favorite The Walking Dead Scene
Jeffrey Dean Morgan says that he is so proud of the work he did on The Walking Dead, that he wouldn't change a thing. Given the chance to go back and revisit the series, Morgan told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, he would not make any changes, because he is proud of the cast and crew and thinks that they brought their A-game to every scene. One scene, apparently, stands above some others -- at least for upper management. In that same interview, Morgan told us that AMC brass approached him to tell him one of his scenes in the finale was a big winner.
Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Confirms SPOILER Is Really Dead
Over the course of the first season of Star Wars: Andor, audiences both met and had to say goodbye to a number of compelling characters, though the nature of the Star Wars fandom means that speculation always surrounds the concept of a character truly being dead. Now that the Season 1 finale of Andor is streaming on Disney+, fans witnessed various compelling sequences that only saw speculation about the fate of select figures grow stronger in support of both their death and their survival, but at least as far as one significant figure is concerned, showrunner Tony Gilroy confirmed they are definitively dead.
AMC's Best Christmas Ever 2022: Schedule and Holiday Programming
'Tis the season for a merry movie marathon with AMC's annual Best Christmas Ever. AMC Networks announced its Best Christmas Ever 2022 slate, a month-long celebration featuring over 62 titles and more than 622 hours of holiday season programming airing from November 27th through December 25th. In December, AMC will be the exclusive broadcast cable home of such seasonal favorites as Elf, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Four Christmases, Fred Claus, and The Polar Express. The cable channel will also air fan-favorite films like Miracle on 34th Street and Planes Trains and Automobiles, along with beloved Rankin/Bass titles like Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July and The Year Without a Santa Claus.
Magic Mike's Last Dance Ends With a 30-Minute Dance Sequence
As the title implies, Magic Mike's Last Dance aims to be the sendoff to Channing Tatum's Mike Lane and, according to director Steven Soderbergh, the film will send the character off with a bang. Similar to how Magic Mike XXL concluded with a lengthy dance scene featuring the ensemble of lead characters, the director teased that this new film will end with a 30-minute dance sequence to ensure the character gets the conclusion that he deserves. As seen in previous films, Tatum will surely be up to the physical challenge. Magic Mike's Last Dance is set to hit theaters on February 10, 2023.
Doctor Who: Once and Future Starring David Tennant, Christopher Eccleston, and More Past Doctors Announced
It's Doctor Who Day, the perfect time for Big Finish to announce an epic seven-Doctor crossover story for the 60th anniversary starring at least seven past Doctor Who stars. Doctor Who: Once and Future will feature Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann (four of whom showed up in Jodie Whittaker's final Doctor Who episode), Christopher Eccleston (who previously teased his involvement in a 60th anniversary Doctor Who story), and David Tennant (who will play the Fourteenth Doctor in the upcoming Doctor Who 60th-anniversary television specials) in an eight-part event that celebrates the history of the long-running sci-fi television series, with more guest stars still to be revealed. Big Finish will release the series monthly, with the first seven parts debuting between May and October 2023, and a "coda" following in November 2024. Here's a tease of the story, via Big Finish:
The Best Star Wars: The Black Series and Vintage Collection Black Friday Deals
You'll be able to find plenty of Black Friday 2022 deals at retailers like Amazon and Walmart in the coming days, but if you're looking for Star Wars collectibles than you'll want to check out Entertainment Earth. They've launched their Black Friday sale, and it includes massive discounts on Hasbro The Black Series and The Vintage Collection figures and roleplay items. It also includes statues, Funko Pops, and more. What's more, everything is in stock, it ships free in the US, and you can save an additional 10% off all in-stock items using the code COMICBOOK at checkout. You can shop all of Entertainment Earth's Black Friday deals right here. All of the Star Wars items in the sale are highlighted right here.
Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Breaks Down Timeline of Season 2 Episodes
Star Wars: Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy has expressed on multiple occasions that his plans for Season 2 were to break the season into three-episode chunks, with each arc taking place a year apart in the life of Diego Luna's Cassian, though the filmmaker recently got much more specific about how much time each arc will cover. According to Gilroy, a majority of the episodes will unfold over just a few days, while one three-episode arc is set to chronicle multiple weeks, all leading up to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Season 1 of Star Wars: Andor is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+ and Season 2 is currently in production.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Silk, Spider-Man, and Escape From New York
As we head into Thanksgiving, we're thankful for you, our CovrPrice friends and followers. We're also grateful to be a part of an industry we love. Our daily lives satellites around comic book trends, and we always look forward to seeing what ends up on our Top 10. We don't always know what will make it until the list populates on Sunday nights. Yet, this week's list should make sense to those following recent comic book news and some of the hottest sales of the week. With content confirmations, most of this week's entries linger on pure content speculation. The rest feature books that comic fans want for their collections. Thank you for spending the time to read these every week.
Nintendo Switch Stealth Release is a 2001 Classic
A new Nintendo Switch stealth release is here, and it's the re-release of a classic PC game from 2001. In other words, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can now play a 21-year-old game. This is the first time the game in question has come to a Nintendo platform and consoles in general. More specifically, for $9 -- thanks to a 40 percent launch discount that knocks the game down from its normal $15 price point -- and 1.5 GB of space Switch users can now play an updated version of Blade of Darkness that was released back in 2021.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Begins Stone Ocean Finale Countdown With New Art
We're only a few days away from the anime following Jolyne Cujoh and her quest to save her father from the nefarious Pucci releasing its final episodes, and to get fans hyped for the grand finale, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has begun an artistic countdown sharing new art for the conclusion. Based on the wild previous episodes that followed the first female protagonist of the series, anime fans should buckle up for what is to come as this last batch of installments are some of the most unbelievable in the show to date.
New Percy Jackson Actor Praises Upcoming Disney+ Series
Percy Jackson and the Olympians is approaching its final months of production. The Disney+ serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels kicked off filming this past June and has utilized both on-location sets as well as a brand-new StageCraft virtual set from Industrial Light & Magic. While the core trio of Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), Annabeth Chase (Leah Jeffries), and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) has been known for months, Percy Jackson continues to add top talent to its supporting ensemble. Since Camp Half-Blood's crew was announced, acclaimed actors like Lin-Manuel Miranda, WWE Hall of Famers like Adam "Edge" Copeland, and upcoming stars like Charlie Bushnell have rounded out the bill.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Makes Major Change to Knowhere
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, and like the previous Marvel "Special Presentation" release (Werewolf By Night), the Guardians Holiday Special manages to both tell a fun standalone story while setting up some larger developments and/or revelations about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will be important in the movies and/or shows to come.
The Avengers Are Targeting One Of Their Own After Crossing a Line
Spoilers for one of Marvel's new comics this week follow (saying too much would be...a spoiler)! As readers of Marvel Comics may well know, one particular hero has hung up their New York City lifestyle and traded it for a globetrotting kind of heroism that doesn't exactly fit The Avengers job description. We refer of course to Daredevil, who has turned away from his New York Lawyer persona of Matt Murdock and embraced his role as The Man Without Fear in a big way, reforming The Fist so that he, Elektra, and a couple of new recruits can take down the ninja death cult The Hand once and for all. At the end of this issue however he manages to get on the wrong radar, his fellow Avengers.
