ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Sports world reacts to awful EA Sports College Football news

By Reice Shipley
The Comeback
The Comeback
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0foRNq_0jJQx4B700

Many college football fans have been extremely eager for the release of the highly anticipated EA Sports College Football video game, but it seems like they will need to wait longer than expected.

It was previously reported that EA Sports planned to launch the video game next summer .

According to Matt Browne of D1 Ticker, EA Sports is expected to announce on Tuesday morning that the upcoming game is expected to be delayed until 2024.

“Per multiple sources familiar with the situation, EA is expected to announce tomorrow morning around 10 AM ET that EA Sports College Football will be delayed until 2024.”

Many college football fans took to social media to react to this extremely disappointing report.

It’s unclear exactly why this decision is expected to be made by EA Sports, but it seems likely due to the longstanding issue of name, likeness, and licensing involving student-athletes and the logistics around making that work.

Assuming that EA Sports does make this announcement on Tuesday, it will mark 10 years since there has been a college football game, with the last college football game coming in 2014 before discontinuing the product .

EA Sports previously announced that the upcoming game will only be available on next-gen consoles , and not on Playstation 4 and Xbox One, which was already a blow to many gamers.

This news only adds to what seems to be an increasingly aggrevating situation for those who love the EA Sports’ College Football product.

[ Matt Brown on Twitter ]

The post Sports world reacts to awful EA Sports College Football news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Hugh Freeze a leading candidate for 1 job

Hugh Freeze already had success at one SEC school, and now he’s enjoying success at Liberty. His history of success as a head coach has him as a leading candidate for one job vacancy, according to a report. ESPN’s Chris Low published a story on Tuesday that discussed the...
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news

Entering this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen by many as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL and was widely considered a preseason candidate for the league’s MVP award. And while the Bills’ offense has been among the most dominant in the league this season, statistically, Allen has certainly had Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news

In just his second season in the NFL, former LSU Tigers star Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the league with the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, the team got some bad news last month when the star receiver was sidelined for several weeks with a very concerning injury. But it Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Ohio State responds to shocking allegations

The world of NCAA sports was rocked this week when Michigan State Spartans hockey player Jagger Joshua revealed that an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player used a racial slur toward him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. And now Ohio State has made a statement on the matter.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Major Lane Kiffin update revealed

Rumors that Lane Kiffin will leave Ole Miss for Auburn have come to a critical point. Kiffin met with the Rebels football team on Tuesday to discuss the rumors that he’s heading to Auburn. That news was reported by ESPN senior reporter Chris Low on Tuesday. Low wrote, “Amid speculation he’s leaving for the Auburn Read more... The post Major Lane Kiffin update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Report: Nebraska Hire Could Be Made Official On Friday

With Nebraska's regular season finale set for this Friday, the fan base is mostly concerned over the program's pursuit of a full-time coach. According to Mitch Sherman of The Athletic, Nebraska's coaching search could come to an end as early as this Friday. "It could be over soon, like before...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Has Wild College Football Playoff Prediction

Shannon Sharpe knew his College Football Playoff prediction may differ from a lot of others, but that didn't stop him from sharing that he believes a pair of two-loss teams will find themselves in the playoff when its all wrapped up. Speaking with co-host Skip Bayless on Wednesday's "Undisputed," the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to huge Sean Payton report

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has not been shy about his coaching future, saying recently that he believes he will coach in the NFL again if he finds the “right situation”. There appear to be two teams that the Fox Sports NFL analyst would consider coming out of retirement for after a Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Sean Payton report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN’s Heather Dinich weighs in which team could lose The Game and potentially make the College Football Playoff

ESPN’s Heather Dinich weighed in on the potential ramifications of The Game on Tuesday night after the College Football Playoff rankings reveal. Dinich joined Rece Davis to talk about the likelihood of Ohio State or Michigan still making the CFP with a loss this weekend. Dinich explained that she believes the Buckeyes have a better chance of still getting in with a loss due to a Week 1 victory over Notre Dame.
COLUMBUS, OH
Deadline

NFL’s Most-Watched Regular Season Game Ever Was Thanksgiving Giants-Cowboys Tilt

We know many of you spent Thanksgiving Day eating turkey (well, most of you), visiting with relatives, and watching football. Apparently, a whole lot of you were watching football, as a record 42 million viewers tuned in to Fox Sports and its streaming platform, taking in the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants. A new regular season record was set by the contest, won by Dallas, 28-20. The game matched two NFC East rivals in a bout that will go a long way toward seeing who makes the playoffs. The Giants were also involved in the previous record-setting game, held...
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Coach to rival fans: “Go f— yourself”

A scuffle between teams and fans marred the Maui Invitational on Wednesday night/Thursday morning during a handshake line between the Arkansas Razorbacks and San Diego State Aztecs men’s basketball teams. The Razorbacks won the contest, 78-74. Afterward, Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman got into a heated exchange with Aztec fans sitting behind the bench in the Read more... The post Coach to rival fans: “Go f— yourself” appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

FOX analyst has ominous warning about College Football Playoff

There has always been a great deal of debate surrounding the College Football Playoff rankings, but one analyst feels the system is causing a major issue with the sport. Joel Klatt of FOX Sports issued an ominous warning after the latest CFP rankings were released on Tuesday. He called the CFP selection committee a “failed experiment.”
The Comeback

Jets make major Zach Wilson decision

The New York Jets officially benched their former first-round pick, quarterback Zach Wilson after a team meeting on Wednesday. ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news: Breaking: During a team meeting minutes ago, Jets players were informed that Zach Wilson is not starting Sunday's game vs. the Chicago Bears, sources tell ESPN. Wilson — Read more... The post Jets make major Zach Wilson decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
The Comeback

The Comeback

11K+
Followers
317
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy