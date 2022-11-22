Sports world reacts to awful EA Sports College Football news

Many college football fans have been extremely eager for the release of the highly anticipated EA Sports College Football video game, but it seems like they will need to wait longer than expected.

It was previously reported that EA Sports planned to launch the video game next summer .

According to Matt Browne of D1 Ticker, EA Sports is expected to announce on Tuesday morning that the upcoming game is expected to be delayed until 2024.

“Per multiple sources familiar with the situation, EA is expected to announce tomorrow morning around 10 AM ET that EA Sports College Football will be delayed until 2024.”

Many college football fans took to social media to react to this extremely disappointing report.

It’s unclear exactly why this decision is expected to be made by EA Sports, but it seems likely due to the longstanding issue of name, likeness, and licensing involving student-athletes and the logistics around making that work.

Assuming that EA Sports does make this announcement on Tuesday, it will mark 10 years since there has been a college football game, with the last college football game coming in 2014 before discontinuing the product .

EA Sports previously announced that the upcoming game will only be available on next-gen consoles , and not on Playstation 4 and Xbox One, which was already a blow to many gamers.

This news only adds to what seems to be an increasingly aggrevating situation for those who love the EA Sports’ College Football product.

