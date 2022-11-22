ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WSAZ

Commode Bowl and Parade

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Bowl Season is off to an early start in Kanawha with the playing the annual Commode Bowl. It starts with a parade includes a queen coronation and of course a game of tackle football. Tony was on hand for the 74th renewal of acquaintances between the River Rats and the Hillside Rams.
DUNBAR, WV
WSAZ

Junior League of Huntington to hold Mistletoe Market

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Junior League of Huntington can help you clear off your Christmas list, while also supporting small businesses. Candace Layne, Nicole Chandler and Anna Lewis stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their Mistletoe Market. You can buy tickets here.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

3 indicted in southeastern Ohio beating case

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Three people were indicted in connection with an incident that left two men badly beaten in Wheelersburg. Cameron Dixon, 18, and Kaleb Dixon, 23, both of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Christian Brooks, 25, of New Boston, Ohio, all face four counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges. That’s according to information from the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office released Tuesday.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
WSAZ

64th Annual Model Railroad Show returns to Huntington this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas is coming early for train fans in our area. This weekend, the Model Railroad Show is back in Huntington for its 64th year. Carl Miller and Al Dienes, members of the Appalachian Model Railroad Society, stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of what’s in store.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man shot in stomach during hunting accident

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was injured in a hunting accident in the Charles Lane area of Alum Creek Friday, according to dispatchers. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources reports the accident happened as two hunters on a side-by-side were on their way back to Huntington. Officials...
ALUM CREEK, WV
WSAZ

Man struck and killed by pickup truck in southeast Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died Wednesday evening after being hit by a pickup truck on U.S. 23 in Scioto County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Robert Williams Jr., 56, of Portsmouth, Ohio, is identified as the victim. Troopers say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Huntington DMV regional office closed due to power outage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Due to a lengthy power outage projected to last throughout the day, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles’ regional office in Huntington is closed today, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2002. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of the DMV’s online services portal at dmv.wv.gov, or...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Staffing woes lead to crowded buses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A severe staffing shortage and Thanksgiving week are creating headaches for school officials in Kanawha County. Last week, the county contemplated a return to remote learning. However, that plan drew opposition and convinced officials this week to try everything possible to keep school open. Yet, as...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

3 dead, 2 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two adults and a child died in a crash on I-79 this morning. Deputies identified the adults as Nighat Syeda, 71, and Hira Syeda, 33. The child’s name has not been released. Two children were transported...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Woman’s body found inside stolen ambulance in the Kanawha River

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman accused of stealing an ambulance has been found inside that vehicle in the Kanawha River. According to the Charleston Police Department, a Cedar Grove VFD ambulance was stolen by Elizabeth Reed of Hinton, W.Va. Police say Reed was a patient at CAMC General Hospital’s...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Preparations underway for 56th annual Frank Veltri Thanksgiving dinner

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Preparations for a long-standing Thanksgiving tradition are underway in Charleston. Hundreds of volunteers are teaming up to make the 56th annual Frank Veltri Thanksgiving Dinner for those who may not have access to a warm meal otherwise. Tables full of pies, rolls, turkey and all the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Person injured after vehicle crashes into tree

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree. According to a Metro 911 Supervisor, the accident happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Bigley Avenue in Charleston. The condition of the person hasn’t been released.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man in police-involved shooting has died

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who was injured in a police-involved shooting has died from his wounds. According to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, CAMC General notified the department that Jesse Hall, 26, of Eleanor, died Thursday at 9:25 a.m. The shooting happened...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV

