WSAZ
Raceland football team treated with Thanksgiving breakfast ahead of semifinal game
Raceland, Ky. (WSAZ) - The last place most high school students would want to be on Thanksgiving is at school, but teams who’ve fought to keep their seasons alive deep into the postseason were grateful to be spending part of the holiday on campus together. Before their final practice...
WSAZ
Commode Bowl and Parade
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Bowl Season is off to an early start in Kanawha with the playing the annual Commode Bowl. It starts with a parade includes a queen coronation and of course a game of tackle football. Tony was on hand for the 74th renewal of acquaintances between the River Rats and the Hillside Rams.
WSAZ
Junior League of Huntington to hold Mistletoe Market
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Junior League of Huntington can help you clear off your Christmas list, while also supporting small businesses. Candace Layne, Nicole Chandler and Anna Lewis stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their Mistletoe Market. You can buy tickets here.
WSAZ
3 indicted in southeastern Ohio beating case
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Three people were indicted in connection with an incident that left two men badly beaten in Wheelersburg. Cameron Dixon, 18, and Kaleb Dixon, 23, both of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Christian Brooks, 25, of New Boston, Ohio, all face four counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges. That’s according to information from the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office released Tuesday.
West Virginia deer processing plant busy on 1st day of two-week gun buck season
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A mass of West Virginians are expected to make their way through the woods to score a buck. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources expects nearly a quarter-million hunters to take to the woods all across the state during the two-week gun buck season. Annually, this brings a big […]
WSAZ
64th Annual Model Railroad Show returns to Huntington this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas is coming early for train fans in our area. This weekend, the Model Railroad Show is back in Huntington for its 64th year. Carl Miller and Al Dienes, members of the Appalachian Model Railroad Society, stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of what’s in store.
WSAZ
Man shot in stomach during hunting accident
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was injured in a hunting accident in the Charles Lane area of Alum Creek Friday, according to dispatchers. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources reports the accident happened as two hunters on a side-by-side were on their way back to Huntington. Officials...
WSAZ
Man struck and killed by pickup truck in southeast Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died Wednesday evening after being hit by a pickup truck on U.S. 23 in Scioto County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Robert Williams Jr., 56, of Portsmouth, Ohio, is identified as the victim. Troopers say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSAZ
Huntington DMV regional office closed due to power outage
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Due to a lengthy power outage projected to last throughout the day, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles’ regional office in Huntington is closed today, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2002. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of the DMV’s online services portal at dmv.wv.gov, or...
WSAZ
Staffing woes lead to crowded buses
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A severe staffing shortage and Thanksgiving week are creating headaches for school officials in Kanawha County. Last week, the county contemplated a return to remote learning. However, that plan drew opposition and convinced officials this week to try everything possible to keep school open. Yet, as...
West Virginia residents on alert after alleged racially-charged incidents over the weekend
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article contains graphic imagery. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Residents in Cabell County say they are concerned after several alleged racially-charged incidents have occurred recently, including one in a company work truck. A viewer – who wanted to remain anonymous – sent in an image of what looks to be a black […]
WSAZ
3 dead, 2 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two adults and a child died in a crash on I-79 this morning. Deputies identified the adults as Nighat Syeda, 71, and Hira Syeda, 33. The child’s name has not been released. Two children were transported...
WSAZ
Woman’s body found inside stolen ambulance in the Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman accused of stealing an ambulance has been found inside that vehicle in the Kanawha River. According to the Charleston Police Department, a Cedar Grove VFD ambulance was stolen by Elizabeth Reed of Hinton, W.Va. Police say Reed was a patient at CAMC General Hospital’s...
WSAZ
Preparations underway for 56th annual Frank Veltri Thanksgiving dinner
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Preparations for a long-standing Thanksgiving tradition are underway in Charleston. Hundreds of volunteers are teaming up to make the 56th annual Frank Veltri Thanksgiving Dinner for those who may not have access to a warm meal otherwise. Tables full of pies, rolls, turkey and all the...
West Virginia police give man $10,000 penalty after shooting deer in dark
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) cited two people in Putnam County for violating deer hunting regulations. Officers with the DNR recently investigated a complaint in Bills Creek. According to the DNR, officers found a suspect who admitted he shot an eight-point buck at dark. The inside spread […]
WSAZ
Person injured after vehicle crashes into tree
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree. According to a Metro 911 Supervisor, the accident happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Bigley Avenue in Charleston. The condition of the person hasn’t been released.
WSAZ
Kanawha County deputies hopeful as search for missing man enters fourth week
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the search for 68-year-old Mark Coles enters its fourth week, new surveillance video is leaving investigators encouraged. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) released surveillance video from the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority (KRT) Tuesday of Coles boarding a bus in Rand on Oct. 30.
Kanawha Commission opposes West Virginia Waste Management rate increase
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Commission says they oppose an automatic rate increase from Waste Management of West Virginia. In a press release, the commission said West Virginia customers would see a 5.34% increase in their trash bills if the rate increase is allowed to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Commissioner Lance Wheeler […]
WSAZ
Additional students injured in Magoffin Co. school bus crash released from hospital
MAGOFFIN COUNY, Ky (WSAZ) – Two more students have been released from the hospital following an accident that sent a school bus over a steep embankment Nov. 15. According to Magoffin County Schools, one student and the bus driver remain hospitalized. At the time of the accident along Route...
WSAZ
Man in police-involved shooting has died
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who was injured in a police-involved shooting has died from his wounds. According to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, CAMC General notified the department that Jesse Hall, 26, of Eleanor, died Thursday at 9:25 a.m. The shooting happened...
