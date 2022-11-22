ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news

Entering this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen by many as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL and was widely considered a preseason candidate for the league’s MVP award. And while the Bills’ offense has been among the most dominant in the league this season, statistically, Allen has certainly had Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com

Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) DNP on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 12

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a hip injury, but is still expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, according to John Harbaugh. Jackson's status should still be monitored the rest of the week, but barring a setback he should be under center against the Jaguars on Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss

Thanksgiving season is upon us and yet New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will find it difficult to name things he’s grateful for in the immediate aftermath of the Patriots’ 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, instead of being thankful, feelings of vindictiveness may be the dominant emotion in Belichick’s mind, especially […] The post Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Von Miller knee injury draws livid reaction from Odell Beckham Jr.

The Buffalo Bills, and their defense specifically, has been crushed by injuries this season. Things might have just got significantly worse during their Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions with Von Miller going down. Late in the first half, Miller hit the deck following a Jared Goff short completion....
JaguarReport

Calais Campbell: Ravens Coaches Compared Jaguars’ Etienne to ‘Alvin Kamara, but Faster’

It hasn't taken Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne very long to earn the respect of the rest of the NFL. After missing his rookie season due to a Lisfranc injury, the former No. 25 overall pick has gotten off to a hot start in 2022. And as a result, he has the full attention of the Baltimore Ravens, who will travel to Jacksonville for a Sunday clash in Week 12.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
numberfire.com

Ravens' Gus Edwards (hamstring) limited on Wednesday

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Edwards logged limited practices last week before being listed as questionable and ultimately ruled out. An upgrade to a full practice on Thursday or Friday would be a great sign that he is ahead of last week's schedule. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is

As the Detroit Lions take on the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, running back Jamaal Williams has found his way into the endzone once again. JAMAAL WILLIAMS' 13TH TD. The NFL's touchdown scoring leader! @jswaggdaddy 📺: #BUFvsDET on CBS📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rs1CGFUmVT pic.twitter.com/fRZpm6zapa — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2022 Jamaal Williams has been a touchdown […] The post Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Raiders’ Josh Jacobs shocking injury update leaves fantasy owners scrambling

Las Vegas Raiders’ star running back Josh Jacobs popped up on the team’s injury report on Friday, per Vincent Bonsignore. After not being listed on Wednesday or Thursday, Jacobs was added to the report on Friday due to a calf ailment. He is now questionable for the Raiders’ Week 12 matchup against the Seahawks in […] The post Raiders’ Josh Jacobs shocking injury update leaves fantasy owners scrambling appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s 3-word update on hip injury should worry Jaguars fans

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is officially off the injury report heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a Friday tweet from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Lamar Jackson’s hip injury was “getting better,” as stated in a Friday afternoon tweet from ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley. Jackson went from […] The post Lamar Jackson’s 3-word update on hip injury should worry Jaguars fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Jones, Allen Lazard earn crucial updates ahead of pivotal Eagles game

The Green Bay Packers face a do-or-die game when they go to Philadelphia to face the high-flying Eagles Sunday night. The team got some encouraging news  as both running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Allen Lazard were off the latest injury report. That means the Packers will have a stronger group of skill-position players […] The post Aaron Jones, Allen Lazard earn crucial updates ahead of pivotal Eagles game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

Ravens Receive Massive Injury Update On Offensive Star

The injury report was a concerning one for the Baltimore Ravens at the start of the week. Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson did not participate in the team’s first practice on Wednesday, as he was listed as out with a hip injury. It was certainly not a surprise to see...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

‘It’s never all about me’: Trevor Lawrence gets brutally honest on Jaguars’ brutal stretch

To say that the Jacksonville Jaguars are struggling right now would be an understatement. This team has lost six out of their last seven games as they head to what seems to be another wasted season. One could argue, however, that the emergence of Trevor Lawrence in his sophomore campaign could be considered one of […] The post ‘It’s never all about me’: Trevor Lawrence gets brutally honest on Jaguars’ brutal stretch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
