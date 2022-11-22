BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Topgolf is set to open to the public on Monday, November, 28th. I got an inside preview today and here is what I saw;. The main bar and restaurant are adorned with a fifty-foot TV wall that can showcase one event, or four. The World Cup was playing and the sheer size and scale was an impressive way to take in a sporting event. The full bar offers traditional cocktails alongside golf-pun-named concoctions. Modern-style graffiti art and colorful paintings cover many of the walls.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO