Meridian, ID

Post Register

Inside preview of Topgolf Boise

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Topgolf is set to open to the public on Monday, November, 28th. I got an inside preview today and here is what I saw;. The main bar and restaurant are adorned with a fifty-foot TV wall that can showcase one event, or four. The World Cup was playing and the sheer size and scale was an impressive way to take in a sporting event. The full bar offers traditional cocktails alongside golf-pun-named concoctions. Modern-style graffiti art and colorful paintings cover many of the walls.
KIDO Talk Radio

10 Boise Stores Closed For Thanksgiving

In the past, the consensus seemed to be that most Americans needed to do some kind of shopping on Thanksgiving. Perhaps a quick run to the grocery store for an extra jar of gravy, or the hardware store to fix that light in your guest bedroom, or a trip to pickup earplugs so you don't have to listen to your racist uncle at Thanksgiving dinner.
KIVI-TV

Topgolf opening in the Treasure Valley next week

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Topgolf will open their doors in the Treasure Valley next Monday, Nov. 28. The facility, located just off of Interstate 84 and 10 miles west of Boise is the first Topgolf venue in the State of Idaho. The two-floor space offers 60 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays,...
KREM

Michael Vaughan case: Crews finish searching Fruitland property for evidence

BOISE, Idaho — Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff on Wednesday confirmed crews finished processing the entire home off Redwing Street in Fruitland, where investigators were looking for the possible remains of 6-year-old Michael Vaughan, who went missing from his neighborhood on July 27, 2021. Investigators have been out at...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

The official 2023 Dogs of Boise State calendar is here

BOISE, Idaho — The official 2023 Dogs of Boise State calendar is here. The calendar features all kinds of cute dogs that are showing their support for the Boise State Broncos and by purchasing one, you are showing support too. The money raised from the calendar goes towards supporting the Campus Food Pantry.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
idahobusinessreview.com

Hawley Troxell joins with Witherspoon Kelley

Boise-headquartered Hawley Troxell and a team of approximately 30 attorneys from Witherspoon Kelley are joining together in a move intended to expand and enhance services for clients in Coeur d'Alene, Spokane and across the Northwest. With the expansion, Hawley Troxell will have operations in Boise, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Reno, Spokane and Yakima, and ...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Stage Stop makes sure truck drivers get a thanksgiving meal

BOISE, Idaho — Being with friends and family, turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and gratitude.. that's what Thanksgiving is all about. However, sometimes people are far away from loved ones. So at the Boise Stage Stop, a well known truck stop between Boise and Mountain Home, this time of the year is all about appreciation. Appreciation for the truck drivers who pass through.
boisestatepublicradio.org

Bonus: City Cast Boise talks WinCo

Happy Thanksgiving from LD & Joel! We wanted to do something special for this episode, which is why we're handing the mic over to our friends at City Cast Boise as they chat about one of our *favorite* local spots: WinCo!. By day, I manage all things digital at Boise...
105.5 The Fan

Stunning $1.5 Million Home in Kuna Has Extremely Cozy Master Bathroom

So, I found an awesome country home in Kuna, and not only is it on 15-acres of gorgeous, country land... but just wait until you see the pictures of the master bathroom in this place. Yes, I just said bathroom. Seriously, that’s my favorite part. It looks so incredibly warm and cozy, and I now want a bathroom exactly like this someday.
KREM

University of Idaho parents discuss sending students back to campus

BOISE, Idaho — Heather Cook just wants her daughter safe. But after the killing of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, Cook said safe might mean staying home for the rest of the semester. Cook is not alone; many students went home early for Thanksgiving break. Without...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

