ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City, MO

Army vet builds, donates grandfather clock

By Dustin Lattimer, Dave Thomas
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q1DfL_0jJQvorG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JraKC_0jJQvorG00

JOPLIN, Mo. — A 6-foot-tall, handcrafted grandfather clock is raffled off with all of the proceeds going to a non-profit veterans organization. Retired Army Colonel and lifelong woodworking enthusiast, Dr. Mike Judah spent several months and countless hours of his spare time putting together the unique furniture piece. Once finished, the grandfather clock was put on display at Henkle’s Ace Hardware in Webb City, MO, and raffled off on Veterans Day (November 11th, 2022). The lucky winners of the raffle are a woman and her husband from Saint Louis.

Dr. Judah said he wanted to raise at least $5,000 dollars; the amount the grandfather clock is worth. Thanks to everyone who purchased a raffle ticket, including a last-minute donation from Starting Point Outpatient Inc. in Joplin, the goal of raising $5,000 for “ Our Veteran’s First ” was successfully met.

Dr. Judah said the whole process, including the amount of time spent on building the clock, was well worth it. “It feels good to help other people who are less fortunate. Luckily, I’m at a stage in my life where I can afford to do this. I know a lot of veterans who were not as fortunate as I’ve been and I just wanted to help them as much as I could, so it’s a good feeling, and to be able to reach the goal that I wanted to reach, that’s really good too.”

| Army Veteran Builds Grandfather Clock, Only To Donate It >

All of the money raised will go to the non-profit organization, Our Veterans First. According to their website, the goal of the organization is to empower homeless military veterans by providing a safe environment in which they can restore mind, body, and spirit and prepare themselves to be independent and whole. You can learn more about Our Veterans First, HERE .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FhtIL_0jJQvorG00

This may not be the last handcrafted piece of art that Dr. Judah builds. While the next wood fixture may not be a clock, it will be made to benefit a greater good. “I may do something like this again in the future if I’m able, we’ll see what happens. This has been fun for me. I really enjoyed building the clock and I enjoyed being able to donate it, too. With all of the time it took to build and then raffle, it was quite an adventure, and one that wouldn’t have been possible it if wasn’t for those at Henkel’s Ace Hardware in Webb City.” said Dr. Judah.

You can read the original story, HERE .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: house fire fatality, Turkey Trots for two cities

COMMERCE, Okla. – According to the Quapaw Nation Marshal Service, marshals, and Commerce police responded to a house fire in Commerce where they found a fatality. The Commerce Police Department continues the process of notifying all of the family members and has not released the name at this time. To read more about this story, click here.
COMMERCE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

During the holidays, be aware of these fire risks

JOPLIN, Mo. — For those of you staying home this long holiday weekend, cooking, perhaps decorating, be aware of some risks. “My dad decided to make a big flat churro and plopped it in there, but apparently the steam will build inside the churro and it exploded so there was grease everywhere,” said Melia Bowen, Carthage.
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Four dead after Thanksgiving night crash on I-44

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Four Greene County adults are dead and a child is injured today after a multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving night on I-44. The crash at about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection with West Chestnut Expressway occurred when an eastbound Ram 1500 pickup truck struck the rear of an eastbound SUV and then crossed […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Commerce resident dies in house fire

COMMERCE, Okla. – An early morning house fire has claimed the life of a Commerce resident, Police Chief Ray Horn confirmed on Thursday. The victim’s identity has not been released. Horn said not all of the victim’s family had been notified. Horn said the state Fire Marshal...
COMMERCE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Body recovered from Commerce house fire

COMMERCE, Okla. — The Office of the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is investigating a house fire in Commerce where one woman was found dead. OSFM said the fire started around 9:30 a.m. in a single family home in Commerce. They also said the body of one woman was...
COMMERCE, OK
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Demetric Dewitt

Teenager Demetric Dewitt was reported missing on Oct. 14, 2022, in Parsons. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share that it’s believe the 15-year-old may be in Independence – a town about 30 miles west of where he was last seen. DEMETRIC DEWITT. Missing from: Parsons, Kan. Missing...
PARSONS, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

T-bone crash 7th and Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Mo. — Just before 6 a.m. Tues, Nov 22, 2022 reports of a crash at 7th and Duquesne Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Duenweg Fire, METS ambulance, Duquesne Police responded. Two vehicles had collided in a T-bone crash. It took about 15 minutes to perform a door pop to get the driver out of the passenger car struck t-bone...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: pedestrian struck by vehicles, structure fire

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg police search for a shooting suspect. The shooting took place in the area of Pittsburg’s Sonic drive-in on the 100 block of West 23rd. Police found a 32-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to an extremity. He was listed in stable condition at last report. Click here to read more about this story.
PITTSBURG, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin news anchor sports a fantastical jacket for sweet reason

KSNF/KODE — A father’s love knows no bounds — literally. What inspired the award-winning, beloved news anchor, Mike Olmstead to wear the flashy crimson OU suit jacket? His daughter, Mykala. She’s a sophomore and 2nd-year cheerleader on the OU co-ed cheer squad. The daddy-daughter duo found...
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Strafford man pleads guilty to kidnapping and manslaughter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of two men charged in the 2019 murder and kidnapping of 34-year-old Elijah McReynolds has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Online court records show that William Skaggs changed his plea on Monday (11/21/22) to guilty to charges of kidnapping and involuntary manslaughter under a plea agreement with Greene County […]
STRAFFORD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri man pleads guilty in connection to Joplin woman’s murder

TULSA, Okla. — A Joplin man pleaded guilty to using physical force against two individuals to stop them from talking with police officers about the kidnapping and killing of a Joplin woman. Lane Ryan Bronson, 29, pleaded guilty to tampering with a witness, victim, and informant by using and...
JOPLIN, MO
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy