The Wyoming Department of Transportation will receive sealed bids in the Office of the Procurement Services Manager, 5300 Bishop Blvd., Building No. 6189, Cheyenne, Wyoming, 82009-3340, until 11:00 A.M., Mountain Time on December 22, 2022, at which time they will be publicly opened and read for FURNISHING MAINTENANCE JANITORIAL MAINTENANCE AT THE MULE CREEK REST AREA. A MANDATORY Pre-Bid Inspection will be held at 10:30 A.M., Mountain Time on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the Mule Creek Rest Area located at U.S. 85 approximately 34 miles south of Newcastle, Wyoming. Only bids received on Wyoming Department of Transportation bid forms will be considered. Bid forms and further information may be obtained, without charge, by going to http://www.publicpurchase.com, logging in and clicking on Bid No. 23-044AC. You must be registered with Public Purchase to log in and view bids. If you are not registered, click on the “free registration” button and follow the registration instructions. The registration process takes up to 24 hours, so signing up right away is recommended.

