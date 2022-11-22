Read full article on original website
Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride
The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
Cardinals fire OL coach Sean Kugler due to Mexico City incident
Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler was dismissed by the organization due to an incident on Sunday night in
Packers Not Re-Signing Veteran Receiver
The Green Bay Packers worked out a couple familiar names on Tuesday with receivers Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis.
Sean Payton Interested in Potential Cardinals Opening
There's been plenty of talk around the Arizona Cardinals and their head coaching position. After years of steady incline, Kliff Kingsbury - who was fired from Texas Tech before stumbling forward into his current role - now finds his seat plenty hot, at least from an outsider's perspective. We've seen...
Aaron Judge rumors: Giants, Dodgers could be in trouble
The New York Yankees fanbase won’t like this latest update regarding Aaron Judge’s visit with the San Francisco Giants, but it also gives them reason to remain hopeful. Aaron Judge is the top free agent available this MLB offseason, and understandably so. He did win the AL MVP award after breaking the league’s single-season home run record with the New York Yankees. Now, he is making his rounds as a free agent, and Yankees fans are worried that he might sign elsewhere.
Former Falcons 1st-round pick rejoins Dan Quinn with the Cowboys
Something has been up with edge rushers, formerly drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round, over the past week as the Cowboys have elevated a Falcons draft pick from five years ago. First, Vic Beasley was drafted with the first pick in another football league and now the...
Justin Fields Preparing Like It's Possible He'll Play
Justin Fields is questionable and a game-time decision but he has been taking some team reps in practice.
St. Louis Cardinals: 3 free agents to sign and 1 to avoid this offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have a substantial wish list this offseason. Who should they look to sign, and who should they avoid?. John Mozeliak, Cardinals president of baseball operations, has a lengthy to-do list this offseason in hopes of replacing a legend behind the plate and bolstering a talented roster.
Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Bills Game
Lions announce practice-squad elevations ahead of Bills game.
3 reasons Matt Rhule can bring Nebraska football back to glory
Matt Rhule to Nebraska could be exactly what the Cornhuskers need to return to former glory. Although the days of running the wishbone are firmly in the rearview mirror, Matt Rhule could be the one to help Nebraska return to national prominence as the Cornhuskers’ next head coach. Rhule...
Sources: Nebraska working toward hiring former Panthers coach Rhule
CHARLOTTE — The University of Nebraska is finalizing a deal with former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule to make him the Cornhuskers’ next coach, according to reports from ESPN and the Associated Press. Rhule was fired by the Panthers in October after a 1-4 start to the...
Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury Warns Team About Off-Field Misconduct
The Arizona coach addressed the recent firing of assistant coach Sean Kugler on this week’s episode of “Hard Knocks.”
Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes: Dak Prescott, Jerry Jones, Ezekiel Elliott, Micah Parsons bullish on signing WR
After talks with the Houston Texans to acquire wide receiver Brandin Cooks at the trade deadline failed to yield a deal, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and linebacker Micah Parsons have a new pass catcher in their sights: three-time Pro Bowler and free agent Odell Beckham Jr.
