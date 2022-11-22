Final Survivor Series WarGames team member to be revealed on WWE SmackDown
The fifth member of Bianca Belair's team will be revealed on Friday's show.
The final member of Bianca Belair's WWE Survivor Series WarGames team will be revealed on this Friday's SmackDown episode.
Belair announced during a promo on Monday's Raw that the final member of her team will be revealed on this week's SmackDown show, the night before Saturday's Survivor Series event in Boston.
Already announced for Belair's team are Belair, Michin, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka. They will face Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley in the women's WarGames bout on Saturday.
Here is the updated lineup for Survivor Series:
- Women's WarGames match: Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Michin & TBA vs. Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley
- Men's WarGames match: Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi
- United States Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory
- AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor
