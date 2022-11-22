ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F4WOnline

Final Survivor Series WarGames team member to be revealed on WWE SmackDown

By Ethan Renner
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NfMsZ_0jJQv7BO00

The fifth member of Bianca Belair's team will be revealed on Friday's show.

The final member of Bianca Belair's WWE Survivor Series WarGames team will be revealed on this Friday's SmackDown episode.

Belair announced during a promo on Monday's Raw that the final member of her team will be revealed on this week's SmackDown show, the night before Saturday's Survivor Series event in Boston.

Already announced for Belair's team are Belair, Michin, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka. They will face Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley in the women's WarGames bout on Saturday.

Here is the updated lineup for Survivor Series:

  • Women's WarGames match: Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Michin & TBA vs. Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley
  • Men's WarGames match: Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens
  • SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi
  • United States Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory
  • AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Sable’s Ex-Husband Recalls Finding Out About Affair With Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar and Sable are one of the most well-known couples in WWE, but their personal lives are usually kept secret. However, over the years, a few details and facts have come to light regarding them. One of them was when she had an affair with The Beast while still married.
stillrealtous.com

Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Universal Champion

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in the business and his star power gives him a lot of say when it comes to who he works with. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017 it seemed that Brock was being set up for a champion vs. champion match with Jinder Mahal at the event, but instead WWE changed course and gave the WWE Title to AJ Styles.
bodyslam.net

After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family

Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
ewrestlingnews.com

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (11/25/22)

WWE invades the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet. – SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Santos Escobar vs. Butch.
PROVIDENCE, RI
itrwrestling.com

Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio Attack Rey Mysterio At Thanksgiving Dinner [Video]

Things haven’t been well in the Mysterio household for months, with Dominik Mysterio turning to the dark side and joining Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day at WWE Clash at the Castle. Since that time, he’s been goading his father Rey Mysterio to fight with him, but Rey refuses to fight his son. The elder Mysterio even switched brands and went to SmackDown to avoid confrontation with his son on Raw.
wrestlingrumors.net

Other Side: Top WWE Star Undergoes Important Change

There’s the switch. Wrestlers can go through a lot of issues in the ring and sometimes those issues can lead to changes. This might be something minor that can lead to a storyline development, or it can be a full fledged turn from good to evil or vice versa. Sometimes these changes take place all at once while others are overnight, and now we know about another one.
wrestlinginc.com

Bianca Belair Broke Down Crying After Wild WWE Match

Reigning WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has revealed that she could not hold back the tears following a recent Premium Live Event match. "Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all," Belair told "Comicbook Nation." "I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming."
ringsidenews.com

Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Kevin Owens

Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. Lesnar commands a lot of pull backstage, and it is not hard to see why. Lesnar also doesn’t want to work with just everyone in WWE, and that seems to include Kevin Owens for some reason.
wrestlinginc.com

Potential WWE Spoiler Regarding Becky Lynch

All signs point to The Man coming around at Survivor Series. According to PWInsider, Becky Lynch is "slated to be at WWE Survivor Series this Saturday," putting her "in the pole position" of being unveiled as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair's WarGames team. As noted earlier, Belair announced Monday that her team's mystery partner will be revealed on "WWE SmackDown" this Friday, barely 24 hours before the historic Women's WarGames bout in Boston, MA.
ringsidenews.com

Debra Once Told Off Torrie Wilson For Hitting On Steve Austin

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was the biggest attraction for the WWE during the Attitude Era. During that same period, he dated former superstar Debra. Austin and Debra were also paired on-screen for a short run. Debra once accused her co-worker Torrie Wilson of hitting on Austin, and the claws came out for a moment.
PWMania

WWE Main Event Results – November 24, 2022

Alba Fyre ducks a clothesline and throws some chops. She hits a head kick from the apron and heads up top, but gets yanked down. Tamina chokes on the middle rope and goes to a neck crank. Tamina switches to a chinlock before Fyre fights her way out. Tamina slugs her back down.
PWMania

Wrestler Was Allegedly Rehired by Vince McMahon After “Just Trying to Get Laid One Night”

Jimmy Wang Yang told Steve Fall how he returned to WWE in 2006 after being released a year before in an interview. “This is a crazy story. I was just trying to get laid one night and there was a pay-per-view close by and this girl I was trying to get tickets [for] and do the whole thing. This is after I got fired. The chick was really hot. You know, they’re close by, get awesome tickets and everything, and when I showed up, you know, me and Vince crossed paths and he’s like, ‘Jimmy. Where the hell have you been?’ I was like, ‘You fired me.’ He said, ‘What? I did.’ It got busy. He said I will come back and talk to you and then the day’s going by. Shawn Michaels was wrestling against The Spirit Squad. The spot that they did was Shawn Michaels when The Spirit Squad came out there, lifted him up, went through the table, Shawn was like, ‘I’m not sure if I want to do that.’ They said, ‘Oh, well, let’s do it to make him feel comfortable doing it.’ I was sitting at catering texting this hot chick, like, ‘Hey, I got tickets or whatever.’ They came running to me and they said, ‘Jimmy, Jimmy, what are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m eating in catering.’ They said, ‘Can we use you real quick?’ I was like, ‘Sure.’ I go to the ring, and the Spirit Squad, Shawn Michaels, Vince, and Michael P.S. Hayes was there. They said, ‘Jimmy, do you mind if we just throw you up and put you through this table?’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ So I’m getting ready. I get in the ring and then Michael Hayes tells Vince, ‘Hey Vince, do think Jimmy should do it? He’s not under contract.’ He said, ‘He should be under contract. Let him do it.’ They threw me up 20 feet in the air, went through the table, and Shawn asked me how it felt. I said, ‘It wasn’t too bad.’ Then he did that spot.”
stillrealtous.com

Big Return Takes Place On AEW Dynamite

This week on AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defended the All Atlantic Championship against Jake Hager. When it was all said and done it was Orange Cassidy who won the match, but his celebration was interrupted by QT Marshall and The Factory. As QT Marshall was approaching the ring he tried...
stillrealtous.com

AEW Reportedly Has No Plans For Former Champion

In the world of professional wrestling everyone is trying to capture championship gold, and earlier this year Scorpio Sky managed to win the TNT Title. Sky ended up dropping the title to Wardlow back in July, and the former champion has been out of action for months due to a leg injury that forced him to sit on the sidelines.
PWMania

WWE Star Repackaged as SCRYPTS and Makes His In-Ring NXT Debut (Video)

The SCRYPTS character made his debut on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The debut had been teased for weeks, and many fans were wondering if this was a new signing or someone from another company. Reggie, a former WWE RAW star, was revealed to be the man behind...
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
104
Followers
785
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy