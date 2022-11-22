Read full article on original website
Ok Magazine
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Attempts to Learn Reels as She Shows Off Bump in Silky Slip Dress
Chrissy Teigen is enjoying documenting her pregnancy on Instagram as she and husband John Legend — who also share son Miles and daughter Luna — await another baby Chrissy Teigen has got the glow. The pregnant mom shared two recent looks on Instagram, beginning Monday with a polka-dotted black-and-white jumpsuit paired with a cozy cream cardigan. "Oh dear. We are gettin there," she captioned the two shots, one of which showed her sitting on a curb leading into her backyard, while the other was a mirror selfie where she held...
ETOnline.com
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Share Rare Pic of Twins Rumi and Sir and Daughter Blue in 'Proud Family' Halloween Costume
They make you wanna sing! Beyoncé might be fashionably late to her family Halloween post, but the 41-year-old chart topper didn't disappoint. Queen Bey took to Instagram Thursday night to share a sweet shot of her brood dressed as the titular group from the animated series, The Proud Family.
John Legend Brings 'Special Guests' Luna and Miles to The Voice: 'My Biggest Fans'
"They’re definitely voting for #TeamLegend," the "All of Me" singer captioned an Instagram post featuring his children with wife Chrissy Teigen John Legend was joined by some special guests at work! The EGOT winner brought his children — daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4, whom he shares with wife Chrissy Teigen — to the set of The Voice, posting a photo of the moment on Instagram on Monday. In the snapshot, Luna and Miles can be seen sitting on Legend's lap while the singer sits...
HollywoodLife
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Bare Baby Bump Hangs Out On Grocery Run With John & Kids: Photos
Chrissy Teigen, 36, embraced her bare baby bump on a casual grocery run with husband John Legend, 43, before Thanksgiving. The longtime couple were joined by their adorable kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Los Angeles. The Cravings author had no qualms showing off her growing bump as she expects Luna and Miles’ baby sibling as she sported a white Versace shirt with a black logo and leggings. The model and personality also stayed low key in a black textured baseball cap and sunglasses, keeping her hair pulled back.
Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake
Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
Kelly Clarkson Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Talk Show And Fans Are Going Crazy
It’s just been announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two more seasons, meaning we will have the hit daytime talk show on our screens until at least 2025! How exciting!. The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Renewed Until 2025. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios issued a statement about...
Shaunie O'Neal's Husband Keion Henderson Praises His Wife of 6 Months: 'She's a Stone Cold Fox'
Shaunie O'Neal's husband Keion Henderson is one happy newlywed. Henderson asks O'Neal about her role in his Lighthouse Church in an exclusive sneak peek at the couple's new series Shaunie & Keion's Destination 'I Do'. "I think I'm still figuring that out," she admits. "I of course want to do...
See what Anderson Cooper found in his mom's things after her death
Anderson Cooper discusses how grieving his mother spurred the idea for the new CNN podcast "All There Is with Anderson Cooper."
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Drives Herself To 7/11 While Dressed Down For Solo Outing: Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, went out on her own to grab some Twizzlers from 7/11 on Monday, November 21. The teen, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was seen driving herself to the convenience store. She kept it super casual as she headed in, sporting an all-black outfit for the day.
Kim Kardashian Feels 'Helpless' As Parents Want Kanye West Banned From Kids' Soccer Games
Despite trying her best, Kim Kardashian cannot avoid catching flak from her ex-husband Kanye West's terrible behavior. After the disgraced rapper had a complete meltdown at their son Saint's soccer game and has continued his horrifying antisemitic remarks, other parents are pressuring The Kardashians star to ban her former spouse from attending their children's matches going forward.
Kelly Clarkson's Secret Reason For Leaving 'The Voice' Revealed As Pop Star Battles Ex-Managers Over Millions
Kelly Clarkson had many factors to keep in mind before stepping down from her role on The Voice earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report. The American Idol season 1 winner officially exited the singing competition in May 2022 after eight seasons of holding her seat.At the time, insiders said it was part of an effort to spend more time with her two young children following her recent tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock. A new source now claims the Stronger singer didn't get turned down for a raise but rather was not looking to boost her income.Amid her proceedings with...
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Daughter Kaavia Turns 4 With 'Encanto'-Themed Birthday Party
Encanto composer and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda approved of Kaavia's birthday festivities, writing in a comment on one video, "Hair flip on point!" The family Wade was the family Madrigal for a day! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade threw an Encanto-themed bash to celebrate their daughter Kaavia James' fourth birthday over the weekend, dressing up like characters from the hit 2021 Disney film and posing in front of backdrops that looked straight out of the movie. The birthday girl looked perfect in purple as Isabela, while Union, 50, dressed as...
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Makes Epic TikTok with Lizzo Backstage at Her Concert: Watch
Kim Kardashian enjoyed the Lizzo concert in Los Angeles Saturday with daughter North and her best friend Ryan Kim Kardashian is scoring some serious mom points with daughter North. On Sunday, the SKIMS founder's joint TikTok account with her 9-year-old daughter shared moments from the pair's Saturday night out at Lizzo's Los Angeles concert. Kardashian, 42, treated North and her best friend, Ryan — daughter of Kardashian's friend and business partner Tracy Romulus — to see the final show in the North American leg of the singer's tour. The...
Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia, 19, Makes Appearance in Hooded Dress at the 2022 CFDA Awards
Natalia Bryant signed a modeling contract with IMG Models in February 2021 Natalia Bryant is a young fashionista. The 19-year-old daughter of late sports great Kobe Bryant is making her mark in the fashion world after signing with IMG Models in February 2021. On Monday, she was a red carpet standout at the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards in a long, bright pink hooded dress. She paired the look with a small, gold clutch and matching jewelry that perfectly complemented her hair's slicked-back style. ...
What Happened to Craig Melvin? The Real Reason Why the Host Was Missing From ‘Today’
Longtime viewers of Today have gotten used to seeing Craig Melvin in action during the show’s third hour since 2018. However, fans grew concerned after the broadcaster was missing from the program for a few days with no explanation. Keep scrolling to find out what really happened to Craig.
See Khloé Kardashian Cuddle with 'Magic' Baby Son in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale Teaser
Khloé Kardashian's little boy is returning to the small screen. In a teaser for next week's season finale of The Kardashians, the new mom of two, 38, cuddles her newborn son, whose name has yet to be shared, as he comes home from the hospital. Joining her are mom...
Rob Kardashian’s Daughter Dream Is So Adorable! See Her Sweetest Photos
We can’t get enough of the Kardashian kids, but the one girl who has stolen our hearts is Dream Kardashian. Whether she is hanging out with her famous cousins or her dad, Rob Kardashian, Dream is always giggling and having a great time. We love watching her grow up right before our eyes!
John Travolta Calls Daughter Ella, 22, 'Something of Beauty' in Sweet Instagram Tribute
John Travolta is a proud dad. On Tuesday, the Grease star posted a sweet Instagram tribute to his 22-year-old daughter Ella Bleu, whom he shares with late wife Kelly Preston, featuring a selfie of the young actress with a cat. "Once in a while you have to post something of...
E! News
223K+
Followers
55K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
