Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
People

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Attempts to Learn Reels as She Shows Off Bump in Silky Slip Dress

Chrissy Teigen is enjoying documenting her pregnancy on Instagram as she and husband John Legend — who also share son Miles and daughter Luna — await another baby Chrissy Teigen has got the glow. The pregnant mom shared two recent looks on Instagram, beginning Monday with a polka-dotted black-and-white jumpsuit paired with a cozy cream cardigan. "Oh dear. We are gettin there," she captioned the two shots, one of which showed her sitting on a curb leading into her backyard, while the other was a mirror selfie where she held...
People

John Legend Brings 'Special Guests' Luna and Miles to The Voice: 'My Biggest Fans'

"They’re definitely voting for #TeamLegend," the "All of Me" singer captioned an Instagram post featuring his children with wife Chrissy Teigen John Legend was joined by some special guests at work! The EGOT winner brought his children — daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4, whom he shares with wife Chrissy Teigen — to the set of The Voice, posting a photo of the moment on Instagram on Monday. In the snapshot, Luna and Miles can be seen sitting on Legend's lap while the singer sits...
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Bare Baby Bump Hangs Out On Grocery Run With John & Kids: Photos

Chrissy Teigen, 36, embraced her bare baby bump on a casual grocery run with husband John Legend, 43, before Thanksgiving. The longtime couple were joined by their adorable kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Los Angeles. The Cravings author had no qualms showing off her growing bump as she expects Luna and Miles’ baby sibling as she sported a white Versace shirt with a black logo and leggings. The model and personality also stayed low key in a black textured baseball cap and sunglasses, keeping her hair pulled back.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Glamour

Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake

Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Feels 'Helpless' As Parents Want Kanye West Banned From Kids' Soccer Games

Despite trying her best, Kim Kardashian cannot avoid catching flak from her ex-husband Kanye West's terrible behavior. After the disgraced rapper had a complete meltdown at their son Saint's soccer game and has continued his horrifying antisemitic remarks, other parents are pressuring The Kardashians star to ban her former spouse from attending their children's matches going forward.
RadarOnline

Kelly Clarkson's Secret Reason For Leaving 'The Voice' Revealed As Pop Star Battles Ex-Managers Over Millions

Kelly Clarkson had many factors to keep in mind before stepping down from her role on The Voice earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report. The American Idol season 1 winner officially exited the singing competition in May 2022 after eight seasons of holding her seat.At the time, insiders said it was part of an effort to spend more time with her two young children following her recent tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock. A new source now claims the Stronger singer didn't get turned down for a raise but rather was not looking to boost her income.Amid her proceedings with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Daughter Kaavia Turns 4 With 'Encanto'-Themed Birthday Party

Encanto composer and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda approved of Kaavia's birthday festivities, writing in a comment on one video, "Hair flip on point!" The family Wade was the family Madrigal for a day! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade threw an Encanto-themed bash to celebrate their daughter Kaavia James' fourth birthday over the weekend, dressing up like characters from the hit 2021 Disney film and posing in front of backdrops that looked straight out of the movie. The birthday girl looked perfect in purple as Isabela, while Union, 50, dressed as...
People

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Makes Epic TikTok with Lizzo Backstage at Her Concert: Watch

Kim Kardashian enjoyed the Lizzo concert in Los Angeles Saturday with daughter North and her best friend Ryan Kim Kardashian is scoring some serious mom points with daughter North. On Sunday, the SKIMS founder's joint TikTok account with her 9-year-old daughter shared moments from the pair's Saturday night out at Lizzo's Los Angeles concert. Kardashian, 42, treated North and her best friend, Ryan — daughter of Kardashian's friend and business partner Tracy Romulus — to see the final show in the North American leg of the singer's tour. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia, 19, Makes Appearance in Hooded Dress at the 2022 CFDA Awards

Natalia Bryant signed a modeling contract with IMG Models in February 2021   Natalia Bryant is a young fashionista. The 19-year-old daughter of late sports great Kobe Bryant is making her mark in the fashion world after signing with IMG Models in February 2021. On Monday, she was a red carpet standout at the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards in a long, bright pink hooded dress. She paired the look with a small, gold clutch and matching jewelry that perfectly complemented her hair's slicked-back style. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
E! News

E! News

