Obituary: Barbara Lee Rich

Barbara Lee Rich of Lewisburg, WV, passed away November 18, 2022, from an injury she suffered at home.

Barbara was born in 1935 in Floral Park, Long Island, NY, and grew up in Packanack Lake, NJ. She began her married and professional lives in Washington, D.C., and Rockville, MD, and spent over twenty years working for Montgomery County (MD) Public Schools.

After retiring, Barbara moved to Church Street in Lewisburg, where she quickly embraced the joys of living in a small town and a caring neighborhood.

Barbara’s loved ones will never forget her tireless devotion and generosity to her family, the delight she found in cooking and entertaining, her sparkling wit, her lilting laugh, and her brilliant intellect. Her artistic flair was apparent in every creative endeavor she undertook. She was the most voracious of readers with an insatiable curiosity, and her flower gardens were always prize-worthy.

Barbara was the eldest child of Alan H. Fream and Virginia S. Fream and was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. Left to cherish her memory are sons, Scott Rich (Amanda) of Miami, FL, Barry Rich (Jennifer) of Lewisburg; her granddaughter, Tayler Rich, and grandson, Dr. Austin Rich, who both currently reside in Houston, TX.

At Barbara’s request, there will be no formal service. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Barbara’s family asks that donations of sympathy be made to The Lewisburg Public Library, 152 Robert W. McCormick Drive, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

