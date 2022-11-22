ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory Farms opens in Great Falls for holiday season

By Asher Lynde
KRTV News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkt4a_0jJQut8I00

It’s been a slow start at the new Hickory Farms store so far, but the store is open and back selling their products, such as meat and cheese boxes and various sweets.

They have been open since November 12 in their new location on the Northwest Bypass.

They only have one person on shift most days with how slow it’s been, but are expecting a busy Black Friday and will have at least four employees to handle the workload on that day.

Employee Toni Coster said they only got one shipment of product and expects to sell out quick once Friday rolls around and things pick up.

“It’s been a little slow. I’m hoping for it to pick up hopefully with word of mouth and Facebook advertising," Coster said. "Most of the time, by the middle of December each year, we’re usually sold out and once stuff is gone, it's gone.”

Hours (subject to change):

  • Mon - Fri: 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
  • Sat: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
  • Sun: 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM

The store is at 207 Northwest Bypass between TJ Maxx and Staples.

