Athens, GA

Georgia hangs on to beat Saint Joseph's

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iP1KS_0jJQusFZ00

Kario Oquendo had 15 points and Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored all 12 of his points in the first half to lead Georgia to a 66-53 victory over Saint Joseph’s on Monday in the semifinals of the Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Oquendo shot 4-for-10 from the field, including 1-for-3 from beyond the arc, but he went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line in addition to grabbing five rebounds. Abdur-Rahim went 3 of 7 from 3-point range and a perfect 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Justin Hill chipped in 12 points, going a perfect 3-for-3 from deep, while Terry Roberts finished with 12 points, five assists and four rebounds.

Georgia (4-1) advanced to face Alabama-Birmingham in the title game on Tuesday afternoon, while Saint Joseph’s (2-2) will play in the third-place game later in the evening against South Florida, which lost to Alabama-Birmingham 80-65 on Monday.

The Bulldogs shot 19-for-56 (33.9 percent) from the field, including 8-for-25 (32 percent) from 3-point range. Georgia outrebounded the Hawks 45-32 and scored 14 points off Saint Joseph’s 14 turnovers.

Saint Joseph’s was led by Ejike Obinna, who had 10 points and seven rebounds, while Cameron Brown added 10 points and five rebounds and Erik Reynolds II finished with 10 points and three assists.

The Hawks shot 21 of 57 (36.8 percent) from the field, including a dreadful 2 of 16 (12.5 percent) from beyond the arc.

Saint Joseph’s trimmed Georgia’s 38-15 halftime lead to 54-46 following Lynn Greer III’s two free throws with 2:58 remaining, but Hill swished a 3-pointer from the left wing to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 57-46 with 2:28 left.

Georgia took control of the game midway through the first half by going on an 11-2 run to take a 15-6 lead following Oquendo’s free throw with 12:42 left. Roberts’ jumper with 25 seconds left in the half gave the Bulldogs a 23-point lead, which they took into intermission.

–Field Level Media

247Sports

National media, Dawgs247 predictions for Georgia vs. Georgia Tech

After a long fall, the Georgia Bulldogs are closing in on the end of the 2022 regular season. No. 1 Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC) returns home for the last time this year on Saturday to host in-state rival Georgia Tech (5-6, 4-4 ACC) in a noon showdown on ESPN. The Bulldogs enter on the heels of a 16-6 road victory over Kentucky; Georgia Tech, meanwhile, got a big road victory of its own by beating North Carolina 21-17.
ATLANTA, GA
DawgsDaily

Don't Take it For Granted, What You Are Watching is History

Roughly seven years ago, the University of Georgia decided to move on from former head coach Mark Richt to seek out a new face to represent the program. That decision then transpired into the hiring of former Georgia player and at the time Alabama defensive coordinator Kirby Smart.  Since ...
ATHENS, GA
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star RB Justice Haynes fires back at report he is flipping to Georgia

Alabama five-star running back commit, Justice Haynes fired back at a report stating he was flipping his commitment to Georgia Thursday. Haynes attends Buford High School in Georgia, and he is one of the Crimson Tide’s 2023 five-star running back pledges. He is a Georgia legacy, and many were shocked when he committed to Alabama over the Bulldogs. A recent report from an Ohio State insider surfaced stating “I’m firmly in the camp that Justice Haynes is going to flip to Georgia.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Newnan Times-Herald

Clean Old-Fashioned Hate

It began 129 years ago when the Tech men from Atlanta boarded the train called “The Football Special,” and headed for Athens where they would play the University of Georgia in the inaugural COFH game. In those days touchdowns were four points and the try after was two...
ATHENS, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Vince Dooley was a titan, a mountain, a giant, unquestionably one of the most important, influential, transcendent, significant and successful figures in the history of University of Georgia

When Vince Dooley arrived in Athens, soon to be announced as the new football coach at the University of Georgia, he was told by none other than fellow Bulldog immortal Dan Magill not to leave his hotel room, for fear of being recognized around town and the proverbial cat being out of the bag.
ATHENS, GA
atlantafi.com

SEC Championship Game 2022: Time, Dates, Info

The SEC Championship brings together two of college football’s most storied programs: The Georgia Bulldogs vs. the LSU Fighting Tigers. It’s all going down in Atlanta and here’s what you need to know. If you’re going to the game, which determines the champion of the Southeastern Conference...
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Locust Grove's Connor Crisp, Bransen Powell join Georgia Bulldogs signing class

Locust Grove seniors Connor Crisp and Bransen Powell were part of the 16-player signing class announced Wednesday by Georgia Bulldogs baseball coach Scott Stricklin. Crisp, a right-handed pitcher, went 7-3 with a 2.22 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 50 innings last season, in addition to hitting .377 with three home runs, 19 RBIs and 23 stolen bases. He was an all-region, all-county and all-state selection. He went 5-3 with a 1.88 ERA and 65 strikeouts, and hit .405 with three homers, 24 RBIs and 25 stolen bases as a sophomore.
LOCUST GROVE, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet)

“We’re finally coming around to this new era of Georgia wine where we’re venturing out and discovering some grapes that actually grow well here,” says Sean Wilborn, wine farmer and proprietor of Cloudland Vineyards + Winery in Buford. The post Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet) appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Early voting underway in some Georgia counties

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Millwork firm to bring new jobs to Jackson County

It will mean more jobs for Jackson County: the millwork manufacturing firm Steves and Sons says it will invest more than $100 million and create 170 payroll positions at a new facility in Jackson County. From the Governor’s Office…. Gov. Brian P. Kemp today announced that Steves & Sons,...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
thecentersquare.com

Texas company plans new facility outside Athens

(The Center Square) – A Texas-based millwork manufacturer plans to spend millions on a new facility outside Athens, and Georgia taxpayers will cover the cost of workforce training. San Antonio-based Steves & Sons plans to invest more than $100 million over the next three years on a new 310,000-square-foot...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Atlanta company purchases Lakeshore Mall for $15M

Lakeshore Mall in Gainesville has new owners. Branch Lakeshore Associates LP purchased the circa-1970 facility on Oct. 27 for $15 million, Hall County records show. Prior to the sale, the mall had been owned by Stockbridge Lakeshore LLC of Warren, MI. Lakeshore Mall opened in 1970 as Lakeshore Plaza and...
GAINESVILLE, GA
We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

