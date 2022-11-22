Read full article on original website

Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com
The Game: Ohio State unveils hype video for rivalry matchup against "That Team Up North"
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes are back at The Shoe on Saturday hosting "That Team Up North," ranked third in the country. Ohio State unveiled its hype trailer for the game, titled ch. XII the gaXe. "Welcome to the biggest stage in all of college...
myfox28columbus.com
The Game: Ohio State-Michigan by the numbers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan will face off Saturday in a meeting of college football giants. This year's meeting between the two undefeated teams is one of the most anticipated in recent memory with the winner punching their ticket to the Big Ten Championship and getting one step closer to the College Football Playoff.
myfox28columbus.com
OSU-Michigan: Here's how to trash talk your friends from up north
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hanging with some Michigan friends or relatives this holiday weekend? We've got a cheat sheet for you if you're looking to start some trouble:. + Ohio State has won eight of the last nine meetings in the series, and 15 of the last 17. +...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State wins annual Blood Battle against Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State has already picked up one win heading into The Game. Ohio State defeated the University of Michigan in the 41st annual Blood Battle. Ohio State collected 1,630 pints of blood while Michigan collected 1,553. Both schools surpassed their goal of collecting 1,500 pints...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Division of Police gears up for The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is getting geared up for The Game. A video shared on social media shows how the division is getting ready for Saturday's high-stakes matchup inside The Shoe. The video shows officers crossing out Ms on cruisers with red Xs, CPD's...
myfox28columbus.com
No. 4 Ohio St leads wire-to-wire, tops Wright State 105-52
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 18 points to lead six Ohio State players in double figures as the No. 4 Buckeyes rolled to a 105-52 win over Wright State on Wednesday. The Buckeyes, who have won five straight, shot a season-best 55.7% from the field. They led...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State stays at No. 2 in College Football Playoff Rankings heading into The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, setting the stage for Saturday's high-stakes matchup with No. 3 Michigan at The Shoe. The Buckeyes have held the No. 2 spot in the rankings since they were first announced...
myfox28columbus.com
Zed Key scores 19, Ohio State routs Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Zed Key scored 19 points and Brice Sensabaugh and Bruce Thornton had 17 apiece for Ohio State, which raced past in-state rival Cincinnati 81-53 Tuesday in the loser's bracket at the Maui Invitational. Justice Sueing added 11 for the Buckeyes (4-1), who improved to 9-4...
myfox28columbus.com
Justice Sueing Buckeyes past No. 21 Texas Tech 80-73 in Maui
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Justice Sueing scored 23 of his career-high 33 points in the second half to help Ohio State hold off No. 21 Texas Tech for an 80-73 win in the fifth-place game in the Maui Invitational on Wednesday. Sueing scored 15 points in a row for...
myfox28columbus.com
Behind the scenes planning for The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Horseshoe is taking center stage this Saturday as the eyes of the football world will be on Columbus. And it's all hands on deck as a huge team helps put The Game together. One of the big meetings is the Football Operation meeting. Anyone...
myfox28columbus.com
Governors Mike DeWine, Gretchen Whitmer place friendly wager on The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have once again placed a friendly wager on Saturday's high-stakes matchup between the Buckeyes and Wolverines. Both teams are unbeaten heading into The Game and a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game and likely the...
myfox28columbus.com
Get to know the Voice of the Shoe, Bob Kennedy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Now in its 100th year, Ohio Stadium is a place where traditions thrive on game day. Script Ohio, Skull Session, Carmen—they’re all ingrained in fans’ experience. They may not have noticed it, but so is a voice. The public address announcer, ‘The...
myfox28columbus.com
Michigan St. hockey player accuses OSU player of using racial slurs, AD meeting with team
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith said he has met with the school's men's hockey team and will meet with them again after a player was accused of using racial slurs during a game against Michigan State. Michigan State senior forward Jagger Joshua said on...
myfox28columbus.com
COTA cheering on Ohio State with 'Beat Xichigan' message
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — All this week, COTA will be showing their Ohio State team spirit with a special message. More than 300 buses are now carrying a "Beat Xichigan" message leading up to The Game on Saturday. COTA has six transit lines that will serve Ohio State's campus...
myfox28columbus.com
Body found in Alum Creek in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are on the scene after a body was found in northeast Columbus on Thursday. Officers responded to the area of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard at 12:40 p.m. on a report of a body in Alum Creek. The body was found...
myfox28columbus.com
WATCH: Before flight home for the holiday, OSU student plays piano at airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An ABC 6 crew spent the morning at the airport and a concert recital broke out!. Photographers Edwin Wilson and Cory Davis were gathering video of the long lines at John Glenn International Airport when they stumbled across William Harkins playing the piano near the ticketing counter.
myfox28columbus.com
Man killed in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is dead following a shooting on the west side Thursday evening. The shooting happened along South Roy Avenue just before 5 p.m., officers said. Police were called to the area after receiving a report about a shooting. A man was pronounced dead inside...
myfox28columbus.com
Community answers call, donations pour in to USO Ohio at Columbus airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members answered the call Wednesday, bringing snacks by the cartload to USO Ohio at John Glenn Columbus International Airport. The Jake Brewer Lounge, located outside security near Concourse C, serves traveling military members and their families traveling. With travel expected to be up this...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Afternoon sun, mild temps on the way
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Early rain Friday will give way to afternoon sun and mild temperatures that will hang around this weekend. Conditions will be dry for the huge Ohio State-Michigan game Saturday, followed by rain and wind for the region on Sunday. FRIDAY: Early scattered showers & clouds,...
myfox28columbus.com
Measles cases in Columbus rise to 24, all unvaccinated
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measles cases in Columbus rose to 24 on Wednesday, with 11 hospitalizations. All of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. No deaths have been reported. Eleven daycare and school locations have had confirmed cases in the Columbus area. Unvaccinated is defined as children...
