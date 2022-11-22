Read full article on original website
Lancaster holds 35th annual ‘Fowl Run’
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A beloved tradition returned to Lancaster on Thanksgiving. Runners braved the cold for a five-kilometer run at the 35th annual Fowl Run at Long’s Park in Lancaster. The event is not a race, so there was no stress or pressure. Just good fun and...
Memorial blood drive to be held in York
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A blood drive is being held in memory of two people who served as volunteer firefighters in York. The blood drive is being held in memory of Zachary Sweitzer and Chief Rodney Miller who both served in the Loganville Volunteer Fire Company. On Thanksgiving Day in 2008, Zac’s life was cut short when he was hit by an underage impaired driver.
Pa. chef injured in horrific car accident: ‘None of this has me in a place of despair’
Driving home late one night in June, Keith M. Taylor encountered a car on the Pennsylvania Turnpike barreling toward him in the wrong direction. He had no time to prepare for what happened next. As a car in front of Taylor’s swerved to avoid a head-on collision, the wrong-way driver...
Meals given away in York to people in need
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Lifepath Christian Ministries in York served the guests staying in their men’s shelter a full thanksgiving meal on Thursday. The nonprofit also made meals for first responders in the area. “That’s what encapsulates everything. If a person is hungry, hurting, or hopeless. We want...
Kosher Meals on Wheels celebrates 50 years in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County program is celebrating 50 years of helping seniors in the Harrisburg area. Kosher Meals on Wheels has delivered about 250,000 meals to the elderly, but as volunteers and the seniors they help will say, it is about more than just the food.
Thanksgiving Eve in Harrisburg: Photos from one of the busiest bar days of the year
Is Thanksgiving Eve the busiest bar night of the year in Harrisburg?. While it’s true many come home for family and friend festivities on Thanksgiving day the bars in downtown Harrisburg were getting crowded by 10 p.m. despite cold temperatures. Traditionally the night before Thanksgiving is a busy time...
Lancaster church continues Thanksgiving dinner tradition
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s a tradition of 30 years and counting at Ebenezer Baptist Church. “Every dollar we get goes to a meal, so for every donation, we always put the money back in the kitchen. We’re always feeding,” said Sandra Forbes, outreach director at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Santa actor sentenced for indecently assaulting child in central Pa.: police
A man who dressed up as Santa for venue events was sentenced earlier this year for indecently assaulting a minor in Adams County, according to state police. John Paul Kruger, 58, of Hanover, received 11.5-23 months in the Adams County prison after he pleaded nolo contendere in March to indecent assault of a minor younger than 13 years old and corruption of a minor.
Thanksgiving meals prepared and delivered in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thanksgiving meals… by delivery. Christian Church United members were packing turkey dinners for seniors in the Harrisburg area on Thursday. For the eighth year in a row, volunteers with In His Presence Ministries got up early to cook food in their homes. They delivered the meals to seniors at the Presbyterian and Paxton Place apartments.
Man sentenced for puppy gunpoint robbery in Lancaster County
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A North Carolina man has been sentenced for an October 2020 gunpoint robbery of five French Bulldog puppies in Lancaster County. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that Christopher Lamont Stimpson, Jr., 23, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was sentenced to six years and six months in prison, three years supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,660 in restitution for the gunpoint puppy theft.
Citing ‘conservative values,’ a town in Lancaster County, Pa. plans to cut local library funding
One councilman opposed a women’s health class “because it was related to sexual matters.”. A borough in northern Lancaster County says it will no longer fund the local public library, citing its financial needs and concerns over whether the library aligns with the town’s “conservative values.”
Manheim Township first responders prepare for first ‘Turkey Bowl’
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Township Police and fire and rescue are gearing up for their inaugural “Turkey Bowl” flag football game. The flag football match will act as a friendly competition between the two departments. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with...
Harrisburg burger restaurant celebrates 40 years of business
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the most popular burger spots in the Midstate is celebrating its 40th birthday today. The Jackson House, in its historic building just steps from the Pennsylvania capitol, turned 40 years old on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Dave Kegris, the owner of the Jackson...
Harrisburg building with store, mechanic, apartments catches fire
A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th and Walnut streets at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday, but it was quickly extinguished by fire crews, according to the Harrisburg Fire Bureau. Harrisburg building with store, mechanic, apartments …. A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th...
One dead following Harrisburg shooting night before Thanksgiving: police
Police say one person was killed after gunfire broke out in Harrisburg on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to the 1600 block of Park Street around 4 p.m., where they found a man with gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a hospital, where he died within a few hours,...
Harrisburg Police investigating homicide on 1600 block of Park Street
Homicide Investigation Into Thanksgiving Eve Shooting Outside Harrisburg Church: Police
One person has died following a shooting on Thanksgiving eve in Harrisburg, according to the police. The Harrisburg Police were called to "a report of shots fired with a person struck" in the 1600 block of Park Street on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, around 4 p.m., as stated in a release by the department.
Altercation at Lancaster County Dunkin’ leads to fight
EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, an altercation that occurred at a Dunkin’ in East Petersburg over a breakfast sandwich led to fighting between an employee and a customer. On Nov. 18, the customer, Mabel Hinson, went through the drive-thru...
Best Christmas Light Displays Within the Susquehanna Valley
Whether it’s the vision of falling snow and twinkling lights, the sound of familiar carols, or the smell of peppermint candy canes and hot cocoa, the holiday season delights the senses. It is no secret that Christmas is regarded as “the most wonderful time of the year.” Every year, thousands of people are captivated by light displays that capture the essence of the holiday. One of the greatest aspects of the Christmas season is that it is enjoyed by everyone of all ages, and these light displays are an amazing spectacle for everyone in your family. The Susquehanna Valley features numerous impressive light displays, with options that are drive-thru or walk-thru, and this holiday season the Susquehanna Style encourages you to visit one of these light displays to celebrate the magic of the season.
Fight Among Students Leds To Lockdown At Dauphin County School
A Dauphin County high school was briefly placed on lockdown following a fight between students on Monday, Nov. 21, authorities say. The lockdown at Central Dauphin East High School was lifted at 11:30 a.m., according to district spokeswoman Shannon Leib. Classes have resumed and the school operating as normal according...
