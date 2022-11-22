ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Timberwolves rally to defeat injury-plagued Heat

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kUQp_0jJQuSUn00

Karl-Anthony Towns produced 25 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied to a 105-101 win over the Miami Heat in Minneapolis on Monday night.

The Heat have lost five straight games in Minnesota. Miami’s last win at Minnesota was in November 2017. Further, the Heat have lost seven straight road games this season, including four on the just-completed trip.

Towns fouled out with 1:37 left in the fourth quarter as Kyle Lowry drew a charge. But Rudy Gobert went 4-for-4 on free throws after Towns fouled out. Those were his only points of the game, but they helped the Timberwolves win their fourth straight game.

Minnesota rallied from a 14-point third-quarter deficit. The Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards had 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a game-high four steals. He had 18 of his points in the second half.

Miami was without starters Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro and reserve Duncan Robinson due to injuries. Those three players average a combined 46.8 points this season.

Minnesota’s Kyle Anderson, who is averaging 6.3 points, missed the game due to back spasms.

Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin had 12 points, making 4-for-5 on 3-pointers. He entered the game shooting 3-for-24 for the season on 3-pointers.

Lowry led Miami with 21 points and nine assists. Max Strus had 19 points, and Bam Adebayo added 17 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

There were six lead changes in a competitive first quarter that ended with Miami on top 33-30. Towns led all first-quarter scorers with 12 points, shooting 5-of-6 from the floor, including 2-of-3 on 3-pointers. Adebayo led Miami with 10 points.

Miami stretched its lead to 15 points in the second quarter as Minnesota went nearly seven minutes without a field goal. By halftime, Miami led 60-47.

In the third quarter, the Wolves ended a string of missed 3-pointers by making five straight, leading to a 21-4 run and a 74-71 lead on a McLaughlin trey with 3:57 left in the period.

By the end of the third, the Wolves led 84-79.

Minnesota hung on in the fourth quarter thanks in large part to its free-throw shooting. For the game, Minnesota made 17-of-20 from the foul line. Miami made just 20-of-30.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Bradley Beal Ruled Out Tonight Against The Miami Heat

View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat will not have to Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal Wednesday. Beal was ruled out because of a quad injury. The Wizards are also without Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness) and Monte Morris (right ankle soreness). Beal is arguably having...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player

The Utah Jazz traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason, and most people thought they were headed for a rebuild. However, they have gotten off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season. The Jazz are 12-8 in their first 20 games, which has them as fourth...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals The 1 NFL Team He Really Hates

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman signing Ndamukong Suh has named the one NFL team he really hates. You probably don't need more than one guess... That's right, Suh is not a fan of the Green Bay Packers. That doesn't come as a surprise, considering he began his career with the Detroit Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Defense Needs to Adjust its Strategy

Perhaps it’s been easy to overlook since the team sits at an impressive 9-2 record. Nevertheless, it’s notable that the Vikings defense has struggled for a good portion of the season. Ed Donatell – the team’s new defensive coordinator – brought his 3-4 defense with him to Minnesota....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings CB Problem Intensifies

Injuries were not a mammoth problem for the Minnesota Vikings before the bye week, but the state of play has changed in recent weeks. Already battling the second-worst passing defense in all of football via passing yards allowed (267.3 per game), the Vikings must now manage a litany of injuries. And that’s down the line on the CB depth chart, starting with Cameron Dantzler.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Boston

What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday’s Patriots-Vikings game

The Patriots are underdogs, but Kirk Cousins doesn't have the best track record in night games. Apologies to the rest of the Thanksgiving-evening, football-hungry fan bases…. Just getting the repentance out of the way, seeing as the rest of the nation will be forced to watch a football team that helped give us, perhaps, the most-boring football game in history last Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Aside from Jaguars games, of course.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy