4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
familytravelgo.com
2022 Oklahoma Christmas Events, Attractions and Light Displays – The Ultimate Guide
Oklahoma has grown with their light displays, attractions and events!. This article shows the upcoming Christmas Holiday events, attractions light displays & more to enjoy across Oklahoma and some of the neighboring states. Bookmark and Save this Article for easy reference to plan your holidays. (I will continuously be updating...
KTUL
Tulsans reflect on gratitude at Utica Square "Lights On"
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa’s famed Utica Square holiday lights display turned on Thursday night, ushering out Thanksgiving and welcoming Christmas. For 55 years, Utica Square has dazzled Tulsa’s holiday skies with grandiose lights. This year’s display features one million lights wrapped around 175 trees. But as the city transitioned into the Christmas spirit, its citizens still took the time to be thankful.
KTUL
Tulsa Botanic Garden to turn on Botanic Garden of Lights for holiday season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Botanical Garden's 5th annual Botanic Garden of Lights will kick-off Friday evening. Families can see a herd "frost bison" grazing in the fields or "ice giants" tending to the gardens. The botanic garden will offer warm drinks like hot cocoa, spiced cider and...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Bartlesville, OK
Bartlesville, a diverse city with a long business and art history, is tucked in northeast Oklahoma in Washington County. Home to more than 37,000 people, according to the 2020 census, this small city is a gold mine full of hidden gems waiting to be discovered. If you're looking for a...
KTUL
Tally's Café makes free Thanksgiving meal for community for 35th year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's been a Tulsa Thanksgiving tradition for over 35 years. The owner of Tally's Good Food Café serves up a free holiday meal to anyone who comes in.
KTUL
Tulsa Meals on Wheels delivers over 1,200 Thanksgiving dinners
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some Oklahomans delivered Thanksgiving cheer right to the doorstep of those who need it the most. About 240 people volunteered for Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa, handing out over 1,200 hot Thanksgiving meals to homebound seniors. Each person received a Thanksgiving dinner and a...
KTUL
Tulsans flock to Seigi's Sausage Factory for wild game processing
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsans are flocking to Seigi's Sausage Factory for an annual tradition. The sausage factory at 81st and Sheridan has had a long line of cars wrapped around the building, all people waiting to get their wild game processed. The turn around time for a deer...
blackchronicle.com
OKLAHOMA WATCH: Forced out: Skyrocketing rent, evictions pushing thousands out of their homes | News
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The relaxation stand or pack the corridor. It’s acquainted territory for Amy Forsythe. In her earlier job, she helped discover housing for the homeless and eviction courtroom was an everyday cease. Today, Forsythe, 45, is right here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her house.
KTUL
Tulsa man waves down police after getting hit in head with pipe
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man with a bloody head flagged down police early Wednesday saying that someone hit him with a pipe. It happened around midnight near West 41st Street and Southwest Boulevard. Police found the suspect under the 41st Street bridge over the railroad tracks. They had...
KTUL
Which stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With the Thanksgiving holiday, many businesses and services will not operate Thursday. The City of Tulsa is closed, so there will not be trash, recycling, bulky waste, or yard waste collection. As a result, Thursday customers will receive collection service on Friday, and Friday's service will slide over into Saturday.
publicradiotulsa.org
The need is real in Tulsa as thousands wait for food
People line up around the block at the John 3:16 Mission for the free Thanksgiving food basket giveaway. The Mission has been feeding the hungry for many years during this holiday in Tulsa. 13% higher food costs this year makes the need for the baskets much greater in the community and, at the same time, donations harder to come by.
KRMG
Suspect in custody after police respond to shots fired call in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A suspect is in custody after Tulsa Police said they responded to a shots fired call in downtown Tulsa. On Thursday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a shots fired call in downtown Tulsa. TPD said they found a suspect that matched the caller’s...
tulsapeople.com
Tulsa 10: Nov. 21-27
1. Thanksgiving Break S.T.E.M. camp | Through Friday. Science, technology, engineering and mathematics are the name of the game at the STEM Gym Experience. This week, there will be drones, games, indoor gardening and more for ages 6-16 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Drop-in attendance is available but limited. Learn more.
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department said they arrested a man who is suspected to be connected to a string of burglaries in midtown Tulsa. Officers said they first responded to an attempted burglary near South Peoria and East 41st Street on Wednesday where they found a nail salon with a broken door, but a second call came in about a second burglary just a few blocks down the road near South Peoria and East 35th.
Tulsa mother lays 2-year-old son to rest after October collision
As many families get together to celebrate Thanksgiving this week, one Tulsa family is marking the holiday in a different way.
Federal grant helping food insecure communities in Oklahoma
The federal grant is expanding the DUO program to 50 of Oklahoma's most food insecure communities and they hoping to expand to all 77 counties in Oklahoma by 2028.
KTUL
North Tulsa community feels segregated, offended by new school policy at McLain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — McLain High School announced a new policy requiring students to carry clear backpacks last week. Tuesday, District 3 School Board member, Dr. Jennettie Marshall, spoke up at a press conference and questioned why this action is only being taken at one north Tulsa school and not across the board.
KTUL
Busy Thanksgiving holiday for Oklahoma Highway Patrol
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting an already busy Thanksgiving holiday for its troopers this year. OHP says from 12 a.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday morning, there was been 109 non-injury collisions, 53 injury collisions, 2 fatality wrecks, and 60 motorist assists. One of...
KTUL
Winston the French bulldog from Bixby wins National Dog Show
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Winston, a French bulldog from Bixby, won the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day. Winston beat out about 1,500 dogs from 212 different breeds. In June, Winston won the non-sporting group at the 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Winston is almost 4-years-old, and...
KOKI FOX 23
Police say 2 men in custody after string of burglaries in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said two men were taken in for questioning after a string of reported burglaries in midtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. Police said they were called to the first burglary around 3:30 a.m. at a jewelry store at East 35th Place and South Peoria Avenue. One minute later, police were called to an attempted burglary at a nail salon at East 41st Street and South Quincy Avenue. Witnesses said a burglary suspect was seen getting into a silver car that got away.
