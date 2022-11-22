ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

247Sports

TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati

The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Bowl Projections for Louisville After Week 12

Your RANKED, #25 Louisville Cardinals enter rivalry week with seven wins after taking down the N.C. State Wolfpack 25-10 this past weekend. The Cards have now won six of their last seven games in what’s been a huge turnaround since starting the season 2-3 and losing at Boston College. Not sure any of us could have seen this coming, but I hope everyones enjoying it. Huge props to the coaching staff and the team for staying together after a rough start. Just one last hurdle to clear later this week.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Income program giving $500/month to select few in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — It felt like winning the lottery. Weeks after a friend suggested she apply for a new Louisville program for young adults, Tashonna learned she’d been picked to receive $500 each month for a year — support that couldn’t have come at a better time as she pursued a psychology degree while helping out her family.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Louisville metro police chief steps down

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields announced she will resign at the end of the year. Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields announced she will resign at the end of the year. Former Ky. senator becomes Tenn. Department of Health …. State Senator Ralph Alvarado will be the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Salad shop pays homage to 'The Hammer'

Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Nov. 24: Christmas trees, gingerbread houses, and …. Here are...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville ranks as overall best city for coffee in the U.S.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Recent data shows that Louisville's coffee scene is the best in the U.S.,according to Louisville Business First. Mandoe, a digital signage company, analyzed independent reviews, prices and availability in compiling a list of where to find the best coffee cities in the country. Watch...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

PizzaPhoto byPhoto by Food Photographer on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death Thursday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the officers were called to the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive, at about 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, on a report of a shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New York-style bagel shop opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A treat for breakfast lovers: A new bagel shop just opened in Louisville. Louisville Business First reported back in January 2021 that a New York-style bagel cafe, called Maya Bagel Express, would be opening in the summer. Well, nearly two years later, the founder's dream is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD investigating stabbing in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Old Louisville. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 200 block of York Street on Thursday just after 1 p.m. They found a man with a stab wound during an altercation with another man, according to police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

2 newly graduated troopers join KSP Post 4 in Elizabethtown

Two newly minted state troopers are joining Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown. Kentucky State Police announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth. Joining the Post 4 roster are Samuel Bogner, of Shelbyville,...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

IMC demands change from the KY Department of Juvenile Justice

As veterans get older, their homes may need some modifications. Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville is doing it for free. WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - November, Wednesday 23, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
LOUISVILLE, KY

