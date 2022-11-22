Read full article on original website
247Sports
Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne discusses rough start to season after loss to Cincinnati
Louisville completed its brutal trip to the Maui Invitational, suffering its third double-digit loss of the event in an 81-62 defeat to Cincinnati on Wednesday. That loss didn't just secure last place for Louisville in the event, it left the Cardinals at 0-6 in coach Kenny Payne's first year in the program.
247Sports
TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati
The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
No. 25 Louisville rolls into Governor’s Cup vs. Kentucky
The 34th version of the Governor’s Cup will have the Bluegrass State enthralled Saturday afternoon when No. 25 Louisville faces
wdrb.com
How to Watch | Louisville at Kentucky, TV time, point spread, storylines
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Three years ago the Louisville football team went to Kentucky as a 3-point underdog and the Cards lost by 32. Last year the Cardinals hosted the Wildcats as a 3-point favorite. They lost by 31. The point spread is parked in a similar spot for...
Card Chronicle
Bowl Projections for Louisville After Week 12
Your RANKED, #25 Louisville Cardinals enter rivalry week with seven wins after taking down the N.C. State Wolfpack 25-10 this past weekend. The Cards have now won six of their last seven games in what’s been a huge turnaround since starting the season 2-3 and losing at Boston College. Not sure any of us could have seen this coming, but I hope everyones enjoying it. Huge props to the coaching staff and the team for staying together after a rough start. Just one last hurdle to clear later this week.
spectrumnews1.com
Income program giving $500/month to select few in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — It felt like winning the lottery. Weeks after a friend suggested she apply for a new Louisville program for young adults, Tashonna learned she’d been picked to receive $500 each month for a year — support that couldn’t have come at a better time as she pursued a psychology degree while helping out her family.
wdrb.com
BEHIND THE SCENES | A look at construction progress at Churchill Downs
LOUISVILLE, KY (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is in the middle of a nearly $400 million renovation, and WDRB News got a look inside at the progress that has happened over the last six months. Visitors poured into Churchill Downs on Wednesday ahead of the track's annual Thanksgiving Dinner and race....
fox56news.com
Louisville metro police chief steps down
Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields announced she will resign at the end of the year. Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields announced she will resign at the end of the year. Former Ky. senator becomes Tenn. Department of Health …. State Senator Ralph Alvarado will be the...
fox56news.com
Salad shop pays homage to 'The Hammer'
Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Nov. 24: Christmas trees, gingerbread houses, and …. Here are...
WLKY.com
Louisville ranks as overall best city for coffee in the U.S.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Recent data shows that Louisville's coffee scene is the best in the U.S.,according to Louisville Business First. Mandoe, a digital signage company, analyzed independent reviews, prices and availability in compiling a list of where to find the best coffee cities in the country. Watch...
5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
PizzaPhoto byPhoto by Food Photographer on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wdrb.com
Racing Louisville FC star Nadia Nadim loses mother in tragic truck crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nadia Nadim, a Racing Louisville FC star who fled her native Afghanistan as a young girl after her father was executed by the Taliban, lost her mother suddenly Tuesday. In a social media post, Nadim said her mother was hit by a truck on her way...
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each month
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto of by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you feeling like you have to stretch out every dollar as we approach this holiday season? Well,
wdrb.com
Man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death Thursday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the officers were called to the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive, at about 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, on a report of a shooting.
'We decided why don't we start a tradition': Some Louisville families ditch Thanksgiving table, flock to movies instead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While many families gathered around the table for Thanksgiving, others decided to unwind more casually by catching a movie at the Cinemark Theatre in St. Matthews. Moviegoers WHAS11 spoke to said holidays are meant to be spent with loved ones, no matter where they are. One...
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested for murder of 32-year-old in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested and charged with murder for a fatal shooting that took place in March in the Jacobs neighborhood. According to court documents, 26-year-old Deion Griffey was taken into custody by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department Monday afternoon. The shooting...
WLKY.com
New York-style bagel shop opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A treat for breakfast lovers: A new bagel shop just opened in Louisville. Louisville Business First reported back in January 2021 that a New York-style bagel cafe, called Maya Bagel Express, would be opening in the summer. Well, nearly two years later, the founder's dream is...
Wave 3
LMPD investigating stabbing in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Old Louisville. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 200 block of York Street on Thursday just after 1 p.m. They found a man with a stab wound during an altercation with another man, according to police.
k105.com
2 newly graduated troopers join KSP Post 4 in Elizabethtown
Two newly minted state troopers are joining Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown. Kentucky State Police announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth. Joining the Post 4 roster are Samuel Bogner, of Shelbyville,...
Wave 3
IMC demands change from the KY Department of Juvenile Justice
As veterans get older, their homes may need some modifications. Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville is doing it for free. WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - November, Wednesday 23, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
