Robeson County, NC

CBS 17

Robeson County commissioners vote to relocate Confederate statue

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Confederate statue that has stood for decades in front of the Robeson County courthouse will be removed after a vote Monday night by the board of commissioners. The eight-member board voted 6-2 in favor of removing the marble statute, which, according to NCpedia.org, was dedicated in 1907 and sponsored by […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Update – N.C. 211 in Bladen County Requires Temporary Closure

CLARKTON – A failing drainage pipe underneath N.C. 211 (West Green Street) in downtown Clarkton will require the road to close next week, so the pipe can be replaced. State Transportation maintenance workers will replace the circular concrete pipe, which has deteriorating joints and causing damage to the pavement. A signed detour will direct through-traffic onto U.S. 701 Bypass and U.S. 701 Business, which intersects a mile to the north.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Multiple shootings last week result in multiple injuries

EAST LAURINBURG — Multiple shootings on Friday, Nov. 19, resulted in two individuals to be transported to out-of-county medical facilities. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to 7th Street in East Laurinburg after shots rang out. A man had been in his yard when he was struck twice, once in the stomach and the other time in the arm.
LAURINBURG, NC
heraldadvocate.com

Missing Bennettsville child found in Florence County

A missing autistic 12-year-old Bennettsville child was found Tuesday evening in Florence County. At around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a missing 12-year-old autistic child. Officials said the child was reported to have left his home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville at around 1 a.m. walking on foot.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WMBF

DHEC investigating cluster of Legionnaires’ disease in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Darlington County. Legionnaires’ disease is a pneumonia caused by the bacteria Legionella. The symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath and muscle aches. People...
WRAL News

Moore County man arrested, accused of burning bank and church buildings

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the arrest of a man accused of burning several buildings. Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs, is charged with five counts of felony burning of buildings, six counts of felony breaking or entering, one count of felony setting fire to brush or woodlands, one count of damaging crops or trees and one count of injury to property in Moore County.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
myhorrynews.com

Horry County police investigate murder near Loris

A man was murdered Monday evening outside Loris, according to an Horry County police report. Horry County deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden said 42-year-old Emmanuel Hippolite of Loris was shot to death near the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angel Wood Drive outside of Loris. Around 6:20 p.m. Monday, Horry County...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

