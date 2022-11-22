Read full article on original website
Robeson County commissioners vote to relocate Confederate statue
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Confederate statue that has stood for decades in front of the Robeson County courthouse will be removed after a vote Monday night by the board of commissioners. The eight-member board voted 6-2 in favor of removing the marble statute, which, according to NCpedia.org, was dedicated in 1907 and sponsored by […]
Richmond County Commissioners establish municipal grant fund
ROCKINGHAM — In an effort to continue mending the strained relationships with the cities and towns caused two years ago, the Richmond County Board of Commissioners this month unanimously approved the establishment of a municipal grant fund. Commissioner Rick Watkins brought the idea to the table at the Nov....
Update – N.C. 211 in Bladen County Requires Temporary Closure
CLARKTON – A failing drainage pipe underneath N.C. 211 (West Green Street) in downtown Clarkton will require the road to close next week, so the pipe can be replaced. State Transportation maintenance workers will replace the circular concrete pipe, which has deteriorating joints and causing damage to the pavement. A signed detour will direct through-traffic onto U.S. 701 Bypass and U.S. 701 Business, which intersects a mile to the north.
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
Former sheriff Jody Greene pulls $170,000 payout request ahead of commissioners meeting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jody Greene, former sheriff and now sheriff-elect of Columbus County, asked the county to pay him $170,000. Then, just before the county commissioners met Monday, he pulled back on that request. Greene initially requested the money for 2,400 hours of compensatory time, 184 banked holidays, and...
How A Racist Sheriff Won Reelection In North Carolina
Jody Greene abused his power in Columbus County. And the Republicans around him supported it.
Sheriff: Ex-SC official embezzled thousands for own use
The former clerk for a small northeast South Carolina town has been charged with embezzlement of public funds.
Columbus County man arrested for alleged indecent liberties with child
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for an alleged indecent liberties with a child. Officers responded to the Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Whiteville on November 8th in reference to a sexual assault. A thorough investigation was conducted, and evidence...
Multiple shootings last week result in multiple injuries
EAST LAURINBURG — Multiple shootings on Friday, Nov. 19, resulted in two individuals to be transported to out-of-county medical facilities. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to 7th Street in East Laurinburg after shots rang out. A man had been in his yard when he was struck twice, once in the stomach and the other time in the arm.
Parent sues Horry County Schools, claims bus driver ‘attacked’ 10-year-old
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A parent has filed a lawsuit against Horry County Schools, accusing a bus driver of injuring her 10-year-old child. The parent claims on March 3, the student was riding an Horry County Schools bus when the driver “attacked” the student for having a snack on the bus. The student had […]
Missing Bennettsville child found in Florence County
A missing autistic 12-year-old Bennettsville child was found Tuesday evening in Florence County. At around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a missing 12-year-old autistic child. Officials said the child was reported to have left his home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville at around 1 a.m. walking on foot.
Blood drive in memory of Erica Parks schedule for Dec. 16
LUMBERTON — The public is asked to consider giving the gift of life this holiday season to honor one of Robeson Community College’
DHEC investigating cluster of Legionnaires’ disease in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Darlington County. Legionnaires’ disease is a pneumonia caused by the bacteria Legionella. The symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath and muscle aches. People...
Moore County man arrested, accused of burning bank and church buildings
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the arrest of a man accused of burning several buildings. Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs, is charged with five counts of felony burning of buildings, six counts of felony breaking or entering, one count of felony setting fire to brush or woodlands, one count of damaging crops or trees and one count of injury to property in Moore County.
Horry County police investigate murder near Loris
A man was murdered Monday evening outside Loris, according to an Horry County police report. Horry County deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden said 42-year-old Emmanuel Hippolite of Loris was shot to death near the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angel Wood Drive outside of Loris. Around 6:20 p.m. Monday, Horry County...
Moore County man accused of setting church, Bible on fire, NC insurance dept. says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man is accused of breaking into a church and setting both the building and its altar Bible on fire, search warrants indicate. Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs was arrested by agents with the state Department of Insurance’s criminal investigations division, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said Tuesday.
Funeral announced for woman stabbed to death at Lumberton Food Lion
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a woman who was stabbed to death Monday at a Lumberton Food Lion. Visitation for Kayla Hammonds will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Revels in Lumberton. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Smyrna Baptist Church in Lumberton. […]
Volunteers needed for final 'Bicycle Man' giveaway in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Moses Mathis was known by scores of children as the Bicycle Man. Before he died in 2013, he told his wife he wanted her to continue giving bikes to kids for Christmas. Ann Mathis kept that promise for the past nine years. But she told WRAL...
Fayetteville Christmas Parade Chair discusses safety plans after deadly Raleigh parade
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Rotary Christmas Parade has a rich tradition. So far, more than 70 groups and organizations have submitted applications to participate. “It brings out, you know, tens of thousands of people into downtown Fayetteville,” Brandon Price, Chair of Fayetteville Christmas Parade said. The...
Clio community in Marlboro County issued Boil Water Advisory
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Town of Clio Water System has advised the Marlboro County residents to vigorously boil their water for at least one minute before using it for cooking or drinking purposes, according to a news release. Crews are working to fix the issue in a timely manner, The Town of Clio […]
