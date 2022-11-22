ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State edges Marquette in low-scoring affair

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49aLv1_0jJQu8Ak00

Eric Reed Jr. scored 15 points and Dashawn Davis added 12 to pace Mississippi State to a 58-55 victory over Marquette on Monday night in the semifinals of the Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament in Florida.

Mississippi State (5-0) advances to Wednesday night’s title game against Utah, which held off Georgia Tech 68-64 in the first semifinal. Marquette (3-2) will face Georgia Tech in the third-place game.

Shakeel Moore scored on a layup to put the Bulldogs up 53-50 and Reed hit the second of two free throws to make it 54-50 with 29 seconds left.

Reed hit a pair of free throws with nine seconds remaining to make it 56-52, but Tyler Kolek answered with a 3-pointer to pull Marquette within 56-55 with three seconds left.

Davis hit two more free throws and Marquette missed a final half-court shot.

Tolu Smith pulled down 16 rebounds to help Mississippi State to a 42-30 advantage on the boards. The Bulldogs had a 15-5 edge in offensive rebounds for a 12-0 advantage in second-chance points. Mississippi State struggled at the free-throw line, though, making just 11 of 21.

Kolek finished with 16 points, making 4 of 6 shots from beyond the arc, and Kam Jones added 14 points.

Marquette, which trailed 23-17 after a cold-shooting first half, went in front 35-33 on a layup by Jones with 11:03 remaining. Davis later hit a 3-pointer to put the Bulldogs up 51-48 with 2:32 left.

Mississippi State led by just six at the half despite an eight-minute scoreless stretch from Marquette early in the first. Moore’s 3-pointer gave the Bulldogs their biggest lead of the half at 20-10 with 4:10 remaining.

Neither team shot well in the first half. Marquette was 7 of 23, including 2 of 14 from beyond the arc. The Bulldogs were 9 of 27 and 4 of 10 from deep.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Prediction and preview

Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach will lead the Rebels and Bulldogs this week into the 119th meeting of one of the nation’s most-played rivalries. Ole Miss holds a 64-46-6 edge in the series that dates to 1901. Thursday’s game will be the 95th version of the “Battle of the...
OXFORD, MS
WISN

Kwik Trip CEO and President steps down after 22 years

MILWAUKEE — Kwik Trip CEO and President Donald P. Zietlow is retiring, effective Dec. 31, 2022. According to a statement from Kwik Trip Inc., on Jan. 1, 2023, the chair of the board of Kwik Trip and second-generation owner, Scott Zietlow, will become Kwik Trip’s next President and CEO. Scott will be retiring from his role as a professor of surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy