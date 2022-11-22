Read full article on original website
Local Drumline performs at St. Louis Thanksgiving Day Parade
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The group was invited in June to perform at the parade. Jacksonville Drumline Institute provides lessons for students in 6th grade through high school. 17 of the students traveled down to St. Louis for the performance. The students say it was the perfect way to represent...
Memorial Holiday Fest brings family activities to downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Memorial Holiday Fest will unwrap its annual holiday gift to the community on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The festival, presented by the Springfield Memorial Foundation in partnership with Downtown Springfield, Inc., will feature community events and family activities on Saturdays and Wednesday evenings between November 26 and December 21 in downtown Springfield.
Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in Central Illinois
(WAND)- Looking for a Thanksgiving meal? Below is a list of restaurants and establishments offering Thanksgiving day deals. The Decatur Club will be hosting a Thanksgiving Brunch at Club, on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 24th from 11am-130pm. The event is open to Members and Non-Members with advanced reservations. Please call 217-429-4200...
Secret Santa Program to provide gifts to MRI residents
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) —Macon Resources, Inc. is encouraging community members to consider donating gifts to its Secret Santa Program. The Decatur-based nonprofit provides services to children and adults with disabilities since 1957. The Secret Santa Program was created to benefit residents living in group homes. Individuals can donate money...
Boil order in effect for Jacksonville, Ill.
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A boil order for City of Jacksonville water customers has been put into effect until further notice. North side of Morton Avenue to West Lafayette Avenue between South Westgate and Rt. 104. South Westgate over to South Grand between Mound Road and West Lafayette. Morgan...
Community comes together to feed those in need
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - With families preparing a feast for Thanksgiving Day, some people will not receive a hot meal. However, Springfield resident, Beth Ballinger, makes it her annual tradition to give back to those in need. "We make sure everyone has a piece of turkey, some ham, stuffing, mashed...
Community feeds those who are often forgotten
DECATUR, (ILL.) WAND- It's the time of year to give thanks and Mattew Joyner makes it his mission to make the holidays feel special to everyone. He shares how he is spending his Thanksgiving Day. "I'm out here just feeding them a hot meal. I have a lot of things...
ISP investigating shooting by officers in Litchfield
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police is investigating a shooting by officers in Litchfield. According to a release, ISP, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Litchfield Police Department officers responded to a call of a person with a gun. Officers arrived to the Taylorville Community Credit Union around 10 a.m. on Thursday where they located the suspect in the parking lot.
Coroner releases name of woman killed in Warrensburg on Wednesday
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) — A woman is dead and a man is in custody for murder, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department. The department said on Wednesday at 5:51 p.m. deputies responded to a home for a possible domestic situation in Warrensburg. According to the sheriff's department, additional...
Decatur Club to host annual Thanksgiving Day brunch
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – When the doors open at 11am Thursday it will be the 139th time the Decatur Club has hosted its annual Thanksgiving brunch. “We’ve been doing this for 140 years as of next year. I think we’ve missed three Thanksgiving brunches in that time,” Decatur Club GM Jeff Ingle told WAND News. He is expecting a large crowd at the downtown venue for the already sold out event. “Usually around 200 to 225. So, a nice crowd.”
Family raises funds to get 6-year-old a service dog
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - A Lincoln family is raising funds to provide their 6-year-old daughter with a service dog. Jodi Merrit's daughter, Willow, has struggled with Trichotillomania since she was a baby. Trichotillomania is a disorder that involves recurrent, irresistible urges to pull out body hair. The Merrit family believes their daughter's disorder started as a coping mechanism to deal with health conditions she had as an infant that caused her physical pain and her Sensory Processing Disorder.
Secretary of State Police to conduct stings targeting illegal parking
ILLINOIS, (WAND)- The Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities statewide throughout the holiday season. Starting November 25, Secretary of State Police will enforce the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons...
Coles County business owner sentenced to six months in prison for tax fraud
URBANA, Ill. – A Charleston man was sentenced on November 21, 2022, to six months of imprisonment for failing to pay employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. According to the States Attorney, on June 7, 2021, Fisher pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long to collecting employment taxes from his employees, which included taxes for his employees’ Social Security and Medicare payments, but then failing to turn over those taxes, or pay the employer’s portion of those taxes, to the IRS.
Springfield man sentenced to 120 months for attempted enticement of a minor
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man has been sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for attempting to entice a minor. Stacey Furlow, 61, was sentenced Tuesday to concurrent terms of 120 months’ imprisonment for attempted enticement of a minor, 60 months’ imprisonment for use of interstate facilities to attempt to transmit information about a minor, and 120 months’ imprisonment for attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor. After he is released, Furlow will serve a five-year term of supervised release.
Moweaqua's Christmas on Main turns downtown into paradise
MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) — Moweaqua's annual Christmas on Main will be taking place this Saturday. The village will be channeling warmer climes with their Christmas in Paradise theme. Various activities will be held on Main Street in Moweaqua from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., including a 5k run, parade,...
Not just fast food; baby comes quickly at Atlanta McDonald's
ATLANTA (AP) — Yes, they’ve nicknamed the baby “Nugget,” after a woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’s. Alandria Worthy gave birth to her daughter on Wednesday after her fiancé pulled over so she could use the bathroom on the way to the hospital. Three employees and fiancé Deandre Phillips helped Worthy deliver. The girl's name is Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips, but restaurant manager Tunisia Woodward says she immediately nicknamed the child “McDonald's Little Nugget.” The parents credit Woodward and the two other employees, all mothers, with coaching them through the birth. The franchise owner gave each of the three employees $250 gift cards. Woodward says she’ll spend all the money on the baby.
