Families Find Solutions to Bullying From a Surprising SourceHope Opehem
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
abc17news.com
Drivers could face traffic impacts as fans head to see MU take on the Arkansas Razorbacks
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) On Friday, the MU Tigers will be up against the Arkansas Razorbacks which means drivers could face traffic delays with more people headed to town. MU fans should keep in mind that the earlier you get to the game the better chance you'll have at finding a free parking spot.
Columbia Utilities: Power outage in southern Columbia caused by car hitting pole, knocking out substation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many Columbia residents on the southside of town were probably surprised as they sat down for Thanksgiving dinner, as a power outage hit the area around 6 p.m. and lasted about an hour. Reports were indicating that many people affected were near Grindstone Parkway. Power returned to the area at 7:01 p.m. The post Columbia Utilities: Power outage in southern Columbia caused by car hitting pole, knocking out substation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Miller County Accident Sends Two to the Hospital
Two people are injured in a one-vehicle accident along Route-52 near Hall Store Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Wednesday night when the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Charles Moentmann, of Rolla, crossed the center before leaving the roadway. Moentmann then overcorrected sending the vehicle back across...
gladstonedispatch.com
Farmers, communities see need for U.S. 54 improvements
Chris Gamm once owned two farms in Pike County that were 12 miles apart. That’s about a 36-minute drive at 20 mph. He’d often have to drive his row-crop equipment, including tractors and combines, down the two-lane U.S. 54. Gamm, who is now Pike County’s presiding commissioner, recalled...
Jefferson City man flown to hospital after crash
A Jefferson City man was flown to a Columbia hospital Wednesday morning after crashing his SUV. The post Jefferson City man flown to hospital after crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
David Howard Thompson (August 20, 1942 - November 5, 2022)
David Howard Thompson of Camdenton, Missouri was born in Jefferson City, Missouri on August 20, 1942, and died of natural causes on November 5, 2022, at the age of 80. His early school years were spent at Fatima and Westphalia Elementary Schools. Dave graduated from Jefferson City High School in 1960 and went on to get his Bachelor of Science degrees in Education Art and Industrial Art from Lincoln University. Eugene High School was where he spent his first 5 years of teaching, followed by 13 years at School of the Osage. From then until he retired, he was District Manager for Broadhead Garrett and Midwest Shop Supplies, selling product as well as working with architects to design and set up school shops. He would often travel around the country installing equipment and training teachers if requested.
Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia fire and police departments responded to a water rescue call around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the pond behind Solstice Senior Living in the 100 block of North Keene Street. An ABC17 News reporter saw crime scene tape near a lake. A police officer told ABC17 that it was part of The post Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Truck fire brings Interstate 70 to a halt east of Columbia
A semi-truck fire Tuesday afternoon caused Interstate 70 traffic to slow to a standstill near Columbia. The post Truck fire brings Interstate 70 to a halt east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
ABC17 Stormtrack Winter Weather Special
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Welcome to this year's winter weather special. This special will explain the difficulties area leaders are facing keeping your streets safe. It will also show you how the ABC17 Stormtrack Weather Team predicts snowfall totals, and of course, Chief Meteorologist Jessica Hafner give you her long-range forecast for the winter.
kwos.com
900 to 1,000 people expected at Jefferson City Thanksgiving dinner
A big crowd is expected at Thursday’s annual community Thanksgiving dinner at Jefferson City’s historic Immaculate Conception church. The church tells 939 the Eagle that they’re expecting between 900 and 1,000 people for the dinner, which is from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. IC is located on...
As A Missourian Are You Willing To Die On This Hill?
Only In Your State recently published an article entitled "7 Hills Every Missourian Is Willing To Die On" and I think it's full of lies. Because I'm honestly, not willing to passionately argue any of the points in their article. Yet, there's one point, in talking to many Sedalians, that I just don't believe.
Police investigate death at west Columbia house
Police were investigating at a west Columbia house Tuesday afternoon after a death. The post Police investigate death at west Columbia house appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Burger Haus owner sues Small Business Administration for discrimination of ARPA funds
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of several businesses in Missouri is suing the United States Small Business Administration for allegations that he was denied funds from the American Rescue Plan Act because he is a white man. Drew Robertson filed a lawsuit Monday in the Western District Court against the Small Business Administration and The post Burger Haus owner sues Small Business Administration for discrimination of ARPA funds appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
bestofarkansassports.com
Announcer Chuck Barrett on Mizzou: “I Just Don’t Like Them… I Don’t Care for Their Program.”
Nowadays, Chuck Barrett is best known as the “voice of the Razorbacks.” He started doing play-by-play with Razorback baseball, but crossed over into football and basketball as well in the last 15 years. The Clarksville native also does post-game interviews with coaches, as did in Maui when he served as a listening ear for Eric Musselman’s fuming about the referees’ calls in Tuesday’s Creighton loss.
939theeagle.com
Walk-on’s to open restaurant in Columbia’s former Houlihan’s location
A restaurant chain co-owned by former NFL star quarterback Drew Brees is coming to Columbia. Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar is remodeling the former Houlihan’s restaurant in the Broadway Bluffs, near Highway 63. Columbia’s city council first-read a bill Monday night that would allow the new facility to expand...
lakeexpo.com
Lake Of The Ozarks Toll Bridge On Track For 2026 Payoff, And Then It Will Be Free
Not very many years ago — in the early 1990s — the area of the Lake that is now known as Porto Cima and The Villages at Shawnee Bend was miles and miles of vacant shoreline. That's all changed now, thanks to the Lake of the Ozarks Community Bridge... commonly known as "the toll bridge."
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN DUE IN COURT IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop in Boonville is due in court. According to a probable cause statement, Dannie Rice was pulled over by a Boonville Police Officer for pulling a trailer with a non-working tail light. During the traffic stop the officer discovered that Rice’s driving privileges had been revoked. The vehicle Rice was driving was titled to him but not registered. The vehicle Rice was driving was also found to have a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle and not registered to Rice.
Girl goes missing from Saline County
Saline County authorities are asking for help finding a missing teen girl. The post Girl goes missing from Saline County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sedalia man was hurt early Sunday morning after a motorcycle crash on Highway 50 in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on the highway near Quincy Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Troopers said Kyle Strunk, 24, was thrown from the motorcycle after he hit a The post Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0