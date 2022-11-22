ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Utilities: Power outage in southern Columbia caused by car hitting pole, knocking out substation

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many Columbia residents on the southside of town were probably surprised as they sat down for Thanksgiving dinner, as a power outage hit the area around 6 p.m. and lasted about an hour. Reports were indicating that many people affected were near Grindstone Parkway. Power returned to the area at 7:01 p.m. The post Columbia Utilities: Power outage in southern Columbia caused by car hitting pole, knocking out substation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KRMS Radio

Miller County Accident Sends Two to the Hospital

Two people are injured in a one-vehicle accident along Route-52 near Hall Store Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Wednesday night when the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Charles Moentmann, of Rolla, crossed the center before leaving the roadway. Moentmann then overcorrected sending the vehicle back across...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Farmers, communities see need for U.S. 54 improvements

Chris Gamm once owned two farms in Pike County that were 12 miles apart. That’s about a 36-minute drive at 20 mph. He’d often have to drive his row-crop equipment, including tractors and combines, down the two-lane U.S. 54. Gamm, who is now Pike County’s presiding commissioner, recalled...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

David Howard Thompson (August 20, 1942 - November 5, 2022)

David Howard Thompson of Camdenton, Missouri was born in Jefferson City, Missouri on August 20, 1942, and died of natural causes on November 5, 2022, at the age of 80. His early school years were spent at Fatima and Westphalia Elementary Schools. Dave graduated from Jefferson City High School in 1960 and went on to get his Bachelor of Science degrees in Education Art and Industrial Art from Lincoln University. Eugene High School was where he spent his first 5 years of teaching, followed by 13 years at School of the Osage. From then until he retired, he was District Manager for Broadhead Garrett and Midwest Shop Supplies, selling product as well as working with architects to design and set up school shops. He would often travel around the country installing equipment and training teachers if requested.
CAMDENTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia fire and police departments responded to a water rescue call around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the pond behind Solstice Senior Living in the 100 block of North Keene Street. An ABC17 News reporter saw crime scene tape near a lake. A police officer told ABC17 that it was part of The post Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

ABC17 Stormtrack Winter Weather Special

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Welcome to this year's winter weather special. This special will explain the difficulties area leaders are facing keeping your streets safe. It will also show you how the ABC17 Stormtrack Weather Team predicts snowfall totals, and of course, Chief Meteorologist Jessica Hafner give you her long-range forecast for the winter.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Burger Haus owner sues Small Business Administration for discrimination of ARPA funds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of several businesses in Missouri is suing the United States Small Business Administration for allegations that he was denied funds from the American Rescue Plan Act because he is a white man. Drew Robertson filed a lawsuit Monday in the Western District Court against the Small Business Administration and The post Burger Haus owner sues Small Business Administration for discrimination of ARPA funds appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
bestofarkansassports.com

Announcer Chuck Barrett on Mizzou: “I Just Don’t Like Them… I Don’t Care for Their Program.”

Nowadays, Chuck Barrett is best known as the “voice of the Razorbacks.” He started doing play-by-play with Razorback baseball, but crossed over into football and basketball as well in the last 15 years. The Clarksville native also does post-game interviews with coaches, as did in Maui when he served as a listening ear for Eric Musselman’s fuming about the referees’ calls in Tuesday’s Creighton loss.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Walk-on’s to open restaurant in Columbia’s former Houlihan’s location

A restaurant chain co-owned by former NFL star quarterback Drew Brees is coming to Columbia. Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar is remodeling the former Houlihan’s restaurant in the Broadway Bluffs, near Highway 63. Columbia’s city council first-read a bill Monday night that would allow the new facility to expand...
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

COLUMBIA MAN DUE IN COURT IN COOPER COUNTY

A Columbia man charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop in Boonville is due in court. According to a probable cause statement, Dannie Rice was pulled over by a Boonville Police Officer for pulling a trailer with a non-working tail light. During the traffic stop the officer discovered that Rice’s driving privileges had been revoked. The vehicle Rice was driving was titled to him but not registered. The vehicle Rice was driving was also found to have a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle and not registered to Rice.
BOONVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sedalia man was hurt early Sunday morning after a motorcycle crash on Highway 50 in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on the highway near Quincy Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Troopers said Kyle Strunk, 24, was thrown from the motorcycle after he hit a The post Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SEDALIA, MO

