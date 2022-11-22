ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk families impacted by gun violence share Thanksgiving dinner

By Leondra Head
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
NORFOLK, Va - Some Norfolk families came together Monday for an early Thanksgiving dinner at Chesterfield Academy. Many of them have been impacted by gun violence and have suffered great losses due to violence and crime.

The dinner was hosted by the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority, bringing more than 100 families together. There was music, food and a live band, giving families an opportunity to connect with others who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

Kurtland Copeland said there’s not a day that goes by that she doesn’t think about her father, Curtis Copeland, who was tragically shot and killed.

"He was going into the store to get something to eat and came out the store," she said. "He was at the wrong place at the wrong time and he got shot."

Former Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax also attended and spoke to families, offering hope.

"We decided to do this event because we have to give back to our community. We have so many tragedies in public housing," White said.

Raytron White, the commissioner for the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority has also been impacted by gun violence. White organized this event and said events like this bring her closer to the community.

"My nephew was impacted by gun violence about a month ago in Portsmouth," White said. "Then he got shot down. He was a rap artist. It hurt me because it hit home for me."

A life that was taken too soon.

"Someone took his life for no reason," White said. "It impacted me personally so I had to step out and tell the word we are not in this alone."

WTKR News 3

