LA Galaxy to Host 2023 LA Galaxy Foundation Golf Tournament Presented by Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel on Friday, Feb. 10

Is Cabazon Dinosaurs a Good Family Trip During Christmas?VishnuCabazon, CA
A Week in Fabulous Palm SpringsJourneyswithstevePalm Springs, CA
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Iconic Comedian DiesNews Breaking LIVEPalm Springs, CA
Coachella guaranteed income program gives up to $9,600 to immigrant familiesBeth TorresCoachella, CA
Agua Caliente Casinos Celebrates Two Year Anniversary in Cathedral City, California
This month, Agua Caliente Casinos, the award-winning premier casino and entertainment resort in the Coachella Valley, is celebrating Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City’s two-year anniversary. Since opening in November 2020, it has been a steppingstone for growth and prosperity in the city of Cathedral City and surrounding communities. To celebrate with the community, the property is hosting slot promotions throughout the month, as well as the 2nd Anniversary Bash on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
visitpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Progressive Dinner – Hipster Cool
So little time – so many fine independently-owned restaurants. It’s true. Palm Springs may have more independent and chef-owned bars and restaurants per capita than any town around. So when you only have a couple of nights – be creative! Savor the dining scene with a progressive dinner! Cocktails, entrée, and a nightcap/dessert at three different restaurants in one glorious evening!
Best Golf Courses In Palm Springs
Our round up of the best golf courses in San Diego
iebusinessdaily.com
Kalaveras comes to Moreno Valley
Kalaveras, the fast-casual Latin-American and Mexican food restaurant chain, has opened a location in Moreno Valley. Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez and city council members held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 16. “I am honored to welcome Kalaveras, another family-owned local business, to Moreno Valley,” Gutierrez said. “Kalaveras’ will fit right in with...
A Week in Fabulous Palm Springs
Downtown Palm SpringsPhoto by(Credit: Steve Sindiong) Palm Springs is a culture filled oasis in the desert – suited to meet the needs of any traveler. It is full of great restaurants, galleries, museums, shops, golf courses and places to hike.
flaglernewsweekly.com
2022 Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships Set Record For Largest-Ever Pickleball Attendance
Indian Wells, CA (November 22, 2022) — USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for the sport of pickleball, hosted the 2022 Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (IWTG) from November 5-13. The Championship Court at Indian Wells Tennis Garden hosted 5,522 fans at the peak of Championship Sunday, the largest-ever pickleball attendance.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Verano, a New Community Located in Popular Wildomar, California
WILDOMAR, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Verano, a new community of single-story homes in highly desirable Wildomar, California. Verano is conveniently situated on Hilltopper Way, just south of Bundy Canyon Road near Interstate 15. The new community is minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Promenade Temecula and Menifee Countryside Marketplace as well as boating and fishing at nearby Lake Elsinore. Residents will also enjoy the community’s close proximity to Inland Valley Medical Center ®, Kaiser Permanente ®, Loma Linda University Medical Center and Mount San Jacinto College. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005192/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Verano, a new community located in popular Wildomar, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
Food Beast
Over 100,000 Tamales Are Prepared For This Ultimate Tamale Festival
Tamale szn will soon be upon us and that's definitely something to be thankful around the latter half of the year. For many of us, the comfort of enjoying tamales while surrounded by loved ones during the holiday season is exactly the vibe we look forward to. Now imagine that...
fordmuscle.com
SEMA 2022: Scorpion 600 EV Roadster From So Cal Wine Country
Out west in California, the future of sports cars is being brewed up alongside a backdrop of vintners and vineyards. Yes, the City of Temecula is famous for its winemakers, but now you can add electric car makers to the list of attributes that makes this Southern California hamlet such an attractive place to live.
‘God blessed me with 5 princesses’: Cathedral City family gives forever home to 5 adopted sisters
A Cathedral City family just got a lot bigger and just in time for Thanksgiving – giving a group of sisters a new home. Jennifer, Mia, Quetzaly, Sofia and Karla, ages 3 to 9, were just adopted this month into the Avena-Rivera family. "Because they're sisters, we wanted them to be together," said Sofia Rivera Vidal, The post ‘God blessed me with 5 princesses’: Cathedral City family gives forever home to 5 adopted sisters appeared first on KESQ.
65-Year-Old Johnny Leeallen Triplett Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Palm Springs (Palm Springs, CA)
The Department of Public Safety responded to a motor vehicle crash on Saturday in Reeves County. The crash happened around 4:01 p.m. The victim was identified as 65-year-old Johnny Leeallen Triplett of Palm Springs, California.
Desert Hot Springs couple feels defeated after Riverside Superior Court dismisses case
A Desert Hot Springs couple said they are feeling powerless and betrayed by the very system they believed was supposed to protect them. Tabitha Davies and Israel Rivera said they were robbed of their dream home by a contractor who sold it to them. The couple said they purchased a manufactured home from a Desert The post Desert Hot Springs couple feels defeated after Riverside Superior Court dismisses case appeared first on KESQ.
ukenreport.com
Black Saturday Adoption Special Returns
Adoption Fees Waived Nov. 26 for Black Saturday at County Shelters. Riverside County Animal Services’ annual holiday adoption event – Black Saturday – returns this weekend with free adoptions all day at the county’s shelters in Jurupa Valley and Thousand Palms. The adoptions begin at 10...
Police searching for suspected arsonist after 7+ fires sparked across Desert Hot Springs
A suspected arsonist is on the run from police in Desert Hot Springs after more than seven fires were ignited in the city early Tuesday morning. Martin Valencia woke up to firefighters at his door. "I heard my daughter screaming," he said. "The smoke started going in through that window. And all the house was The post Police searching for suspected arsonist after 7+ fires sparked across Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Air ambulance request after crash on Dillon Road in Indio
An air ambulance is on its way to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Indio. The crash happened at around 4:11 p.m. on Dillon Road just north of Fargo Canyon Road. Cal Fire confirmed that passengers in at least one of the vehicle requires extrication. There was no word on any injuries The post Air ambulance request after crash on Dillon Road in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
theregistrysocal.com
Westport Properties to Develop a 99,910 SQFT Industrial Facility In Perris, CA
Westport Properties will begin construction in Q3 of 2023 on the single tenant industrial building. PERRIS, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 — Westport Properties, a premier owner/operator of industrial, self storage and multifamily assets nationally, has announced plans to develop a 99,910-square-foot Class-A industrial building at the corner of Ramona Expressway and Brennan Avenue in Perris, California. The company acquired the land in September 2022. Westport Properties currently has five developments encompassing approximately 450,000 square feet in the planning approval process.
iebusinessdaily.com
San Bernardino city council balks at proposed Carousel Mall demolition
The council has agreed to level the abandon downtown facility, but one lower-than-expected demolition offer has some members asking if that bid might be too low. The matter will probably be resolved next month. After months of wrangling, the San Bernardino City Council has agreed that the Carousel Mall needs...
llu.edu
Playful afternoon turns into traumatic accident, leads ten-year-old to be airlifted for head injury
Seasoned parents Jesse and Nicole Rodriquez aren’t surprised when their adventurous kids get hurt. When they took their youngest son, Samuel, to the doctors to get stitches after an accident, panic settled in as the doctors called a medevac to transport him to a highly trained pediatric neurosurgeon, Tanya Minasian, DO, FACS.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Desert Pair Behind Bars for Alleged Pellet Vandalism
(CNS) – A 33-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday for his alleged involvement with a 24-year-old man in vandalizing over 40 businesses with metal pellets. Brett Michael Wellard was arrested with Chance Curtis Sawyer on suspicion of several counts of vandalism and illegal possession of a firearm, according to Sgt. Jeff Cryder from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Both suspects were Palm Desert residents.
