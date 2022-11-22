Read full article on original website
Aiken One Table returns to bring people together for the holiday
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken’s One Table took a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, but Thursday, it returned. Instead of pulling up a chair in the alley, its new spot downtown is in front of the Salvation Army. Turkey, ham, mac and cheese, and so much more. It’s...
Fort Gordon soldiers celebrating during Thanksgiving holidays
FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – The soldiers on Fort Gordon celebrated Thanksgiving with a special guest. Major General Paul Stanton, Commanding General at Fort Gordon and the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence, can be seen visiting with the soldiers on post as they celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday. Soldiers enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving meal, a […]
Local ministry feeds Graniteville community on Thanksgiving
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One small town in South Carolina is continuing its Thanksgiving staple. Working for Christ Ministries makes it their mission to feed their community. It’s a staple in the Graniteville community. Drawing long lines, allowing those to get a free meal. Bobby Scott, Roy Fields, and...
TBonz delivers Thanksgiving meals to the community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local restaurant is serving hot meals to people in need this Thanksgiving. It was all hands on deck at TBonz, where volunteers were busy at work feeding the community on Thursday. Boxes and boxes full of yummy Thanksgiving favorites, freshly prepared by loving hands. “We actually started doing this when […]
Volunteers prepare for Aiken One Table event
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken One Table volunteers were hard at work Wednesday afternoon. They’re getting the turkey and all the fixings ready for Thursday’s meal. They’re expecting more than 200 people. If you want to bring food, they ask that it is ready to serve. The...
Master's Table hosts Thanksgiving in dining room for first time since pandemic
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -ON THURSDAY, MASTER’S TABLE SOUP KITCHEN HOSTED IT'S FIRST tHANKSGIVING IN THE DINING ROOM, SINCE THE PANDEMIC. A. S MANY ARE FEELING THE PINCH FROM INFLATION AT THE GROCERY STORE THIS YEAR, THEY say they have SEEN THE GREATEST NEED SINCE BEFORE THE PANDEMIC. MASTER’S TABLE...
Electrical fire closes local Food Lion just a day before Thanksgiving
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Just a day before Thanksgiving, the Food Lion on Windsor Spring Road was forced to shut its doors after an 18-wheeler sideswiped a transformer. A transformer that just happened to supply electricity for the store…. and the accident caused an electrical fire. “I called the fire department black smoke was rising I thought […]
No need to be alone: Here are some free Thanksgiving dinners
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re alone for Thanksgiving or can’t afford the fixings for a meal, there are some options. Here’s a look at some community meals taking place:. Master’s Table Soup Kitchen, 702 Fenwick St, Augusta, 11 a.m. to noon: Whether alone or with your...
Grease fire at Valley's Protein
WARD, S.C. (WFXG) - Early Thursday morning, Saluda County's Fire Department responded to a fire on Valpro Road. Valley's Protein was engulfed in smoke. Several fire trucks and other first responders' vehicles filled the parking lot of the business. Emergency management director Josh Morton told FOX54 that they had been...
Aiken businesses prepare for busy shopping weekend
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Many shoppers in recent years have opted for the perceived convenience of holiday shopping online and having gifts delivered, but there are many businesses in downtown Aiken hoping you'll come for the Black Friday sales and stay for the small-town charm. Jeffrey Rovenpor is the owner...
Closure extended for recreational area at Clarks Hill Lake
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is extending the closure dates at West Dam day use area at Clarks Hill Lake for repaving through Jan. 1. Lake Springs and Clarks Hill recreation areas are nearby alternatives for day use activities during the closure. Also, paving activities...
ON YOUR SIDE: Last-minute Thanksgiving grocery shopping
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hopefully, you’ve made your last trip to the grocery store as you prep for Thanksgiving dinner. But we know that’s not the case for everybody. If you’re planning on going on Thanksgiving, your options to shop are going to be a lot smaller.
“I just thank God that he woke me up this morning…” Aiken One Table is back
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Aiken One Table is finally back, but this year things are just a little bit different. Typically, you’d see one table down the Aiken Alley, but this year tables are scattered on the lawn here at the Salvation Army in Aiken. And this is just something that is an annual tradition for […]
FOTAS volunteers feed animals at Aiken County Animal Shelter for Thanksgiving
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The animals at the Aiken County Animal Shelter had the opportunity to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner during the holiday. FOTAS volunteers took time out on Thanksgiving day to feed the dogs and cats at the Aiken County Animal Shelter. According to FOTAS, the healthy meal was cooked by Programs Coordinator Kathy […]
Visitors express concerns about maintenance on new pedestrian bridge
The holiday should bring a lot of visitors to Augusta's new pedestrian bridge, but there is always wear and tear, so will this attraction remain attractive?
FOX54 Mornings: Local woman lending a helping hand this holiday season
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Everyone can use a little help every now and then, especially during the holiday season. Angela Brown, also known as Angie Christine, spent her weekend handing out turkeys to bring a smile to people's faces. She wants to help you too. Visit The Ultimate Surprise Show...
JENNIE: New Hallmark Christmas movie features WJBF reporter Tiffany Hobbs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– You’ve seen reporter Tiffany Hobbs on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for a couple of months now… and she’s doing a great job! But this Augusta native and Davidson Fine Arts alum has done some high profile stage shows on and off Broadway, including “The Lion King” and “Waitress.” She’s also appeared on TV […]
Lane, road closures coming up in Columbia County
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County officials have announced several road and lane closures coming up next week:. Temporary lane closures with lane shifts on River Bound Court. Due to paving, the temporary lane closures will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 28 through Dec. 19. Temporary lane...
Charles Kelley and brothers host first ever “Sticks and Strings” benefiting three local charities
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new tradition came to Columbia County from a well-known family. “The Sticks and Strings” concert was hosted by Charles Kelley, of the Grammy-winning country group “Lady A”, and his brothers Josh and John. We spoke with Charles in a one-on-one interview before...
City officials reax to plans, problems at new pedestrian bridge.
Augusta officials say they are invested in the success of the new Freedom Bridge and say adjustments may be needed
