The Hazleton Area Garden Club, a member of the National Garden Club Inc. since 1933 with 165,000 members, celebrated its 100-year anniversary recently. The club was founded in 1922 and its first president was Mrs. Walter Lathrop. The club was originally named the Hazleton Garden Club but changed its name in 2009 because membership spread to the many surrounding areas of Hazleton. Currently there are 49 members.

HAZLETON, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO