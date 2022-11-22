Read full article on original website
APD Investigates stabbing in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department officers responded Sunday morning to reports of a stabbing. One victim with several stab wounds was located and transported to a hospital for treatment. As of 10:28 a.m., the Westbound lanes of traffic are closed on Central Ave. at Cagua Dr., N.E. The roads were opened up after the […]
APD SWAT arrests barricaded individual in NE Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As of 11:51 a.m. APD’s SWAT unit is responding to help detain an armed individual who is barricaded inside a Northeast Albuquerque apartment. Officers are at the Enclave apartments located on Osuna Place, between Wyoming Blvd. and Eubank Blvd. since 8:40 a.m. attempting to engage with the individual. No other information is […]
Woman arrested by APD after long stolen car chase
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The story had just begun when plain-clothes Albuquerque Police Detective Pablo Hernandez identified a stolen vehicle on Montgomery Boulevard NE around 3 p.m. Saturday. Hours later, after an extensive pursuit and search, punctuated twice by gunfire from one suspect, APD arrested 28-year-old Myranda Salayandia, who was...
Albuquerque, New Mexico: Police-involved shooting leaves 1 dead
Three Albuquerque Police Department officers were placed on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting at a home that left one person dead.
Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says one person is dead after a domestic disturbance call escalated into a police shooting near Gibson and Messina in southwest Albuquerque. APD says a woman called police around 3:30 p.m. Friday saying her husband and adult son were having a dispute. APD Chief Harold Medina says that they […]
City unveils new shade structure to commemorate West Mesa murders victims
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been more than a decade since the discovery of 11 buried women in the West Mesa, and the case is still unsolved. The victims have not been forgotten. Friday at Women’s Memorial Park, the city unveiled a new structure to honor the victims. Eleanor Griego is the mother of Julie Nieto, who […]
BCSO confirms murder-suicide in North Valley shooting incident. Los Ranchos Municipal Court Judge dead.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office say a shooting incident that occurred Friday afternoon in the North Valley is believed to be a murder-suicide. A spokesperson with BCSO says a friend received a message from Eric Pinkerton, age 63, on Friday. The friend alerted BCSO...
Driver fatally shot, vehicle crashes into house
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department's homicide unit is investigating a shooting death in Southeast Albuquerque. APD officers responded to a call around 11 a.m. regarding a vehicle that crashed into a home near San Pedro Boulevard and Copper Avenue Northeast. Those on-scene officers found a male dead...
BCSO: Los Ranchos Judge killed in murder-suicide
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies are on scene of a homicide near the 800 block of Ranchitos Rd. according to a tweet from BCSO. Officials say two adults are confirmed dead. A Los Ranchos Municipal Judge was killed in what we have learned was a murder-suicide that occurred on Friday. According to a […]
Albuquerque Fire Rescue conduct two rescues in the Sandia Mountains
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire and Rescue crews responded to not one, but two rescues in the Sandia mountains Wednesday. Details are limited on both rescues. One rescue took place down in the foothills. That hiker was in distress according to the AFR Facebook page. AFR had some help from Albuquerque Police Department’s open space officers. […]
Second fire in two weeks hits empty building near UNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For the second time in the last two weeks, a fire was reported last night at a former dormitory on the 1800 block of Mesa Vista Road NW, near UNM. Several Albuquerque Fire Department trucks responded to the scene, and no flames were visible. More information will be reported once it's available.
Woman found stabbed to death in northwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police department is investigating a homicide in northwest Albuquerque. Police say Thursday around 1:30 p.m. officers responded to a home on Vista del Sol near Ellison where a woman had been fatally stabbed inside the home. Officials say family members showed up to the home for Thanksgiving celebrations and discovered the […]
Body found inside vehicle that crashed into northeast Albuquerque home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide that happened in the northeast part of town Wednesday. Officers originally responded around 11:00 a.m. in reference to a vehicle crashing into a home in the area of San Pedro Blvd. and Copper Ave. San Pedro is currently closed in both directions between Nambe and Domingo […]
APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast Albuquerque
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday night around 8:40 p.m. to InTown Suites at 4676 Commerce Dr. Police say a man involved in the domestic dispute was shot and died from his injuries. Officials say homicide detectives are investigating the shooting as a possible justifiable homicide. No […]
Teens identified in series of Albuquerque gas station robberies
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police believe four teens are responsible for a series of armed robberies around the metro. The main target has been gas stations in the northeast heights. Police say surveillance video shows one teen, identified as 18-year-old Lancelot Ulibarri, robbing the stations at gunpoint, while the others distract the clerk or help […]
Man accused of dragging elderly woman outside Kaseman Hospital during carjacking
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is accused of carjacking an elderly couple in a hospital parking lot, dragging one of them down the street. It happened in September outside Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital. Albuquerque police say a 79-year-old woman was helping her 83-year-old husband into their car when they got carjacked. Police say the carjacker, […]
Sandia National Labs expresses EV chargers concerns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As more car makers move towards electric models, Sandia National Labs (SNL) is voicing some cyber-security concerns when it comes to charging these vehicles. “We identified several different areas where there were potential risks,” said Jay Johnson, a cyber-security researcher for SNL. According to Sandia National Labs, more than 667,000 electric cars […]
Do you recognize this face? Albuquerque Police use facial reconstruction to help 1996 cold case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over two decades ago, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) found the remains of a young female. Now, the department is asking for your help recognizing the unknown face. “There is a family out there who is missing this woman,” said Deputy Commander with the APD Criminal Investigation Division, Kyle Hartsock. The body […]
Albuquerque man linked to July Speedway shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A shooting at a gas station this summer could be a case of mistaken identity. Now police are searching for the suspect. It happened July 15 at the Speedway on Coors and Avalon. An arrest warrant states 29-year-old Jorge Jimenez Campos approached two men, accusing them of being in a dispute downtown […]
Albuquerque woman possibly used sons as drug mules
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mother is accused of using her kids as drug mules to transport fentanyl. It was discovered after her ex-husband was found dead from an overdose inside a bathroom stall at Dallas Love Airport in May. Federal officials say he picked up his kids, ages eight and 10, at the airport […]
