ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For the second time in the last two weeks, a fire was reported last night at a former dormitory on the 1800 block of Mesa Vista Road NW, near UNM. Several Albuquerque Fire Department trucks responded to the scene, and no flames were visible. More information will be reported once it's available.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO