Coalfield, TN

WATE

Knox County teacher recovering after suffering stroke

A shocking medical event earlier this month turned the Forsyths' world upside down with their matriarch fighting for her life.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Emergency crews work Loudon County crash on Thanksgiving

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office and other agencies worked a multivehicle rollover crash on southbound Interstate 75 Thanksgiving afternoon.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Fishing Spots in East Tennessee

Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways.
TENNESSEE STATE
luxury-houses.net

This $5.39M Exceptional Estate in Knoxville, TN Overlooks Awesome River Views

The Estate in Knoxville is a luxurious home with impressive entry, soaring ceilings and wall of glass to capture the river views now available for sale. This home located at 5804 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 9,620 square feet of living spaces. Call Sharon Bailey (865-531-2020) – Realty Executives Associates for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Paula Deen joins Kyle Grainger live in Pigeon Forge

Dozens of families flocked for some Thanksgiving turkey from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday for several reasons.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WBIR

10 post-Thanksgiving hikes to try in East Tennessee

TENNESSEE, USA — You've enjoyed a Thanksgiving dinner. You've woken up from your turkey-induced nap. Now, you're looking for a way to stretch your legs or avoid the Black Friday crowds. In East Tennessee, there's no shortage of trails and treks in the Great Smoky Mountains and beyond.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Families ditch the dishes to dine-in for Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From table to table, waiter Dominique Sanders and the crew at Mimi's Cafe in Farragut helped set up a feast for families who opted out of cooking their own meal this year. "We've been pretty busy," Sanders said. Dozens of families flocked for some Thanksgiving turkey from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday for several reasons.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Woman witnesses deadly hit and run

New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Holiday scam warnings

It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Encounter between Knox County deputy and teenage worker

An encounter between the 15-year-old sister of a teen killed by a police officer at Austin-East High School and Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies on Monday evening is getting a lot of online attention, with accounts differing as to what happened.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

The Dam Store helps give back to community on Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville restaurant sought to serve 400 Thanksgiving meals Thursday, to community members. The Dam Store on Douglas Dam Road served 358 plates in 2021 and set sights higher this year. "This community has done so much for us all through the year that we wanna give back," said owner John Smith.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville CAC prepares for record Thanksgiving deliveries

Knoxville CAC prepares for record Thanksgiving deliveries
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevierville police prepare for Black Friday shoppers

Man dies in Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 in Loudon Co. One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Loudon Co. Thursday, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

High School Football: State Semifinal Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The TSSAA state playoffs continue with semifinal round action for the public schools, while the private schools have the week off ahead of championship weekend. A handful of our East Tennessee teams are still in contention with a trip to Chattanooga and the Blue Cross Bowl on the line.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN

