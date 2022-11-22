Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WATE
Knox County teacher recovering after suffering stroke
A shocking medical event earlier this month turned the Forsyths' world upside down with their matriarch fighting for her life. Knox County teacher recovering after suffering stroke. A shocking medical event earlier this month turned the Forsyths' world upside down with their matriarch fighting for her life. Emergency crews work...
WATE
Emergency crews work Loudon County crash on Thanksgiving
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office and other agencies worked a multivehicle rollover crash on southbound Interstate 75 Thanksgiving afternoon. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Emergency crews work Loudon County crash on Thanksgiving. The Loudon County Sheriff's Office and other agencies worked a multivehicle rollover crash on southbound Interstate 75 Thanksgiving afternoon....
WATE
Fishing Spots in East Tennessee
Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Tennessee is among the best places in the United States...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.39M Exceptional Estate in Knoxville, TN Overlooks Awesome River Views
The Estate in Knoxville is a luxurious home with impressive entry, soaring ceilings and wall of glass to capture the river views now available for sale. This home located at 5804 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 9,620 square feet of living spaces. Call Sharon Bailey (865-531-2020) – Realty Executives Associates for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Paula Deen joins Kyle Grainger live in Pigeon Forge
Dozens of families flocked for some Thanksgiving turkey from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday for several reasons. Man dies in Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 in Loudon Co. One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Loudon Co. Thursday, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
10 post-Thanksgiving hikes to try in East Tennessee
TENNESSEE, USA — You've enjoyed a Thanksgiving dinner. You've woken up from your turkey-induced nap. Now, you're looking for a way to stretch your legs or avoid the Black Friday crowds. In East Tennessee, there's no shortage of trails and treks in the Great Smoky Mountains and beyond. Here...
wvlt.tv
Families ditch the dishes to dine-in for Thanksgiving
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From table to table, waiter Dominique Sanders and the crew at Mimi’s Cafe in Farragut helped set up a feast for families who opted out of cooking their own meal this year. “We’ve been pretty busy,” Sanders said. Dozens of families flocked for...
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family Members
Chaka Singh (Top Left), Jamarion Gillette (Bottom Left), Jaqwan Gillette (Top Right), Martaysha Flack (Bottom Right)East Valley View Crime Stoppers. A Knoxville, Tennessee family has suffered immeasurable loss not once, not twice, but four times in the last year.
WATE
Woman witnesses deadly hit and run
New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. Emergency crews work Loudon County crash on Thanksgiving. The Loudon County Sheriff's Office and...
WATE
Holiday scam warnings
It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend. Holiday scam warnings. It's the holiday...
WATE
Encounter between Knox County deputy and teenage worker
An encounter between the 15-year-old sister of a teen killed by a police officer at Austin-East High School and Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Monday evening is getting a lot of online attention, with accounts differing as to what happened. Encounter between Knox County deputy and teenage …
Here is a list of food pantries across East Tennessee that can help families eat
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The holidays are fast approaching. As they get closer, it can seem like the price of food is just getting higher. Even though the rate of inflation has slowed down, the price of common grocery items is still tightening family budgets across East Tennessee. There are...
wvlt.tv
Roane State Community College responds to staff-wide email condemning LGBTQ+ club
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An employee at Roane State Community College sent a staff-wide email condemning the school’s LGBTQ+ club Tuesday, WVLT has learned from a college representative. Roane State’s president, Dr. Chris Whaley, released a statement shortly after the email went out. The original email was sent...
wvlt.tv
The Dam Store helps give back to community on Thanksgiving
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville restaurant sought to serve 400 Thanksgiving meals Thursday, to community members. The Dam Store on Douglas Dam Road served 358 plates in 2021 and set sights higher this year. ”This community has done so much for us all through the year that we wanna...
Don Dare records call attempting to scam Sevier County couple
Who doesn't dream of winning a lot of money or a big prize? That's why scammers still use the promise of a prize to get your money or personal information.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville CAC prepares for record Thanksgiving deliveries
Children around the country are suffering from a sickness spike, and manufacturers can’t keep up. Scott Carmichael was indicted for second-degree murder. Gas station employees held at gun point in Anderson Co. robbery. Updated: 1 hour ago. Carlos Hernandez, 21, held two Rocky Top 76 Gas Station employees at...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville firefighters enjoy Thanksgiving together away from families
Man dies in Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 in Loudon Co. One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Loudon Co. Thursday, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Man found dead in Five Points area. Updated: 6 hours ago. A man was found shot dead on...
wvlt.tv
Sevierville police prepare for Black Friday shoppers
Man dies in Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 in Loudon Co. One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Loudon Co. Thursday, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Man found dead in Five Points area. Updated: 5 hours ago. A man was found shot dead on...
wvlt.tv
High School Football: State Semifinal Friday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The TSSAA state playoffs continue with semifinal round action for the public schools, while the private schools have the week off ahead of championship weekend. A handful of our East Tennessee teams are still in contention with a trip to Chattanooga and the Blue Cross Bowl...
Comments / 0