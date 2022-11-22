ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

City of Syracuse joins State in defense of the I-81 project

Syracuse, N.Y. — City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announces the City is seeking to join New York State's defense of a lawsuit blocking the Interstate-81 viaduct project. On Wednesday, City lawyers filed a motion to intervene in a State Supreme Court lawsuit commenced by "Renew 81 for All." It also intervenes against four individuals and three suburban towns that have filed a lawsuit against the New York State Department of Transportation challenging the environmental finding of the State of New York about the I-81 project.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse neighbors hoping to find last minute food items on Thanksgiving

Syracuse neighbors hoping to find last minute food items on Thanksgiving. Syracuse, N.Y. — The Thanksgiving holiday always brings a rush, as many people are left gathering items for dinner at the last minute. “My mom is super last minute with everything,” said Dedeh Fasama. “So she actually sent...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Village of Cato neighbors still dealing with water issues

Cato, N.Y. — The Village of Cato is still recovering its water supply following a water main break on Wednesday. Friday morning, the Village of Cato's official Facebook page had two updates for neighbors. "Bottled water is again available at the village office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m....
CATO, NY
cnycentral.com

8-year-old girl dies in North Syracuse house fire Tuesday night

North Syracuse, N.Y. — An 8-year-old girl is dead and her 76-year-old grandfather is in critical condition at the hospital after a house fire in North Syracuse just before Thanksgiving. The Onondaga County Sheriff's department says Nezamyah White died in the fire on Lawdon Street Tuesday evening at 7:34...
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Two brothers give back to inner-city kids through arts program

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse arts program is giving inner-city children the chance to become artists. It was founded by two Jamesville-DeWitt brothers who went on to become artists in Los Angeles, California. The brothers wanted to do more than just pursue their own careers and make the world a better place.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Oswego County to invest $2M to renovate Legends Fields Complex

OSWEGO, N.Y. — The Oswego County Legislature plans to invest $2 million into the Legends Fields Complex for renovations, according to the Office of the Chairman of the Legislature James Weatherup. The renovations will create a premier destination for baseball and softball with the goal of becoming a regional...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Black Friday shopping begins in Central New York

The annual post-Thanksgiving tradition of Black Friday continues as shoppers get a start on buying gifts at reduced prices for winter holidays. Business like Best Buy opened their doors early, at 5 a.m. Our CNY Central team was at the electronics retailer on Erie Boulevard this morning, where there were just over a dozen cars in the parking lot. Best Buy, like many retailers for the holiday season, will be extending its hours. This Black Friday, the DeWitt Location will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Fulton kicks December off with tree lighting, family fun

FULTON, N.Y. — On Saturday, Dec. 3, families in Fulton are invited to once again celebrate the upcoming holiday season with the annual tree lighting. The Special Events Committee of Fulton will be welcoming back Santa and the Grinch to partake in the festivities. New activities this year include horse-drawn sleigh rides and fireworks along the Oswego River.
FULTON, NY
cnycentral.com

Vera House has a new Interim Executive Director, Angela Douglas on paid leave

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Executive Director Angela Douglas is on paid administrative leave at domestic and sexual abuse resource organization Vera House. The website now lists an Interim Executive Director named Sheri Rodriguez. Rodriguez was formerly on the board, but is now stepping out of that role and into this one as of Monday, we're told.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Landmark Theatre announces 'Holiday Champagne Tour'

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Landmark Theatre will host a Holiday Champagne Tour on Tuesday December 13 at 5:30 p.m., the theater announced Tuesday. The event features a tour of the Landmark, teaching attendees about the history of the theater and its economic impact on Central New York. It will...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Boil water notice issued for Village of Cato

CATO, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Public Health Director has issued an advisory notifying neighbors in Cato to boil their water before consuming. On Wednesday, the water system lost pressure due to a water main break, which increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes could have entered the water supply, the health department said.
CATO, NY
cnycentral.com

ORANGE ZONE: Syracuse vs. Boston College Preview

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Orange football is in the worst place a college football program can be season to season. Average after looking like a program to be reckoned with. Now they face one of two paths, 7-5 and a good taste in their mouths to end the regular season or 6-6 and the memory of a collapse Orange fans haven't seen the likes of before.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse football vs. Boston College: Predictions and what to watch for in Week 13

Syracuse, N.Y. — Let's take a trip back in time. The year is 2004, and the Boston College Eagles are ranked 17th in the nation, so close to their first BCS Bowl berth that they can almost reach out and touch it. On the flip side the Syracuse Orange are 5-5, and after a run filled with so much success Orange fans are calling for long time head coach Paul Pasqualoni to be sent packing.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

What you need to know about SU football's Week 13 foe: the Boston College Eagles

Syracuse, N.Y. — The highest of highs, the lowest of lows and now, Syracuse football is on the fringe of sitting in the most forsaken of places when it come to college football. In the middle, average, meh, and okay are all words that come to mind when the Orange's record is inserted into a conversation and ever so slowly the possibility that they end up there has become all the more real. Enter Week 13, and a team who knows that after this week their season is over in the Boston College Eagles.
SYRACUSE, NY

