cnycentral.com
Local restaurant helps out survivors of deadly fire in North Syracuse
North Syracuse, N.Y. — Family members of the 8-year-old girl who died in the North Syracuse fire continue to grieve. The news of what happened in the fire was shattering to Vincent Romano. "I just was immediately felt heart broken," said Romano. Romano was told by the school's principal...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police increasing their presence at Destiny USA ahead of this Black Friday
SYRACUSE, NY — Thanksgiving is coming up followed by Black Friday. Syracuse Police are expecting heavy foot traffic at Destiny USA on a day that in previous years has seen violence at the mall. In 2019, there was a shooting at the mall right by the food court. In...
cnycentral.com
City of Syracuse joins State in defense of the I-81 project
Syracuse, N.Y. — City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announces the City is seeking to join New York State's defense of a lawsuit blocking the Interstate-81 viaduct project. On Wednesday, City lawyers filed a motion to intervene in a State Supreme Court lawsuit commenced by "Renew 81 for All." It also intervenes against four individuals and three suburban towns that have filed a lawsuit against the New York State Department of Transportation challenging the environmental finding of the State of New York about the I-81 project.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse neighbors hoping to find last minute food items on Thanksgiving
Syracuse neighbors hoping to find last minute food items on Thanksgiving. Syracuse, N.Y. — The Thanksgiving holiday always brings a rush, as many people are left gathering items for dinner at the last minute. “My mom is super last minute with everything,” said Dedeh Fasama. “So she actually sent...
cnycentral.com
"The poor kid, he just wanted to help his sister." Neighbor recounts North Syracuse fire
North Syracuse, NY — Neighbors looked on in horror Tuesday evening as flames engulfed a home they knew had a child inside. Nancy Hohler was next door on Lawdon Street, watching TV. "I heard a scream," she said. She says her 7-year-old neighbor came running for help with burned...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Christmas tree lighting ceremony to close roads around Clinton Square
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — As is tradition each year, the City of Syracuse will be holding a ceremony to light the Christmas tree in Downtown Syracuse, near the Clinton Square Ice Rink. Because of the ceremony, a number of roads surrounding Clinton Square are being closed to accommodate the crowds.
cnycentral.com
Village of Cato neighbors still dealing with water issues
Cato, N.Y. — The Village of Cato is still recovering its water supply following a water main break on Wednesday. Friday morning, the Village of Cato's official Facebook page had two updates for neighbors. "Bottled water is again available at the village office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m....
cnycentral.com
8-year-old girl dies in North Syracuse house fire Tuesday night
North Syracuse, N.Y. — An 8-year-old girl is dead and her 76-year-old grandfather is in critical condition at the hospital after a house fire in North Syracuse just before Thanksgiving. The Onondaga County Sheriff's department says Nezamyah White died in the fire on Lawdon Street Tuesday evening at 7:34...
cnycentral.com
Two brothers give back to inner-city kids through arts program
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse arts program is giving inner-city children the chance to become artists. It was founded by two Jamesville-DeWitt brothers who went on to become artists in Los Angeles, California. The brothers wanted to do more than just pursue their own careers and make the world a better place.
cnycentral.com
Oswego County to invest $2M to renovate Legends Fields Complex
OSWEGO, N.Y. — The Oswego County Legislature plans to invest $2 million into the Legends Fields Complex for renovations, according to the Office of the Chairman of the Legislature James Weatherup. The renovations will create a premier destination for baseball and softball with the goal of becoming a regional...
cnycentral.com
Black Friday shopping begins in Central New York
The annual post-Thanksgiving tradition of Black Friday continues as shoppers get a start on buying gifts at reduced prices for winter holidays. Business like Best Buy opened their doors early, at 5 a.m. Our CNY Central team was at the electronics retailer on Erie Boulevard this morning, where there were just over a dozen cars in the parking lot. Best Buy, like many retailers for the holiday season, will be extending its hours. This Black Friday, the DeWitt Location will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
cnycentral.com
Fulton kicks December off with tree lighting, family fun
FULTON, N.Y. — On Saturday, Dec. 3, families in Fulton are invited to once again celebrate the upcoming holiday season with the annual tree lighting. The Special Events Committee of Fulton will be welcoming back Santa and the Grinch to partake in the festivities. New activities this year include horse-drawn sleigh rides and fireworks along the Oswego River.
cnycentral.com
Vera House has a new Interim Executive Director, Angela Douglas on paid leave
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Executive Director Angela Douglas is on paid administrative leave at domestic and sexual abuse resource organization Vera House. The website now lists an Interim Executive Director named Sheri Rodriguez. Rodriguez was formerly on the board, but is now stepping out of that role and into this one as of Monday, we're told.
cnycentral.com
Landmark Theatre announces 'Holiday Champagne Tour'
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Landmark Theatre will host a Holiday Champagne Tour on Tuesday December 13 at 5:30 p.m., the theater announced Tuesday. The event features a tour of the Landmark, teaching attendees about the history of the theater and its economic impact on Central New York. It will...
cnycentral.com
Boil water notice issued for Village of Cato
CATO, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Public Health Director has issued an advisory notifying neighbors in Cato to boil their water before consuming. On Wednesday, the water system lost pressure due to a water main break, which increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes could have entered the water supply, the health department said.
cnycentral.com
ORANGE ZONE: Syracuse vs. Boston College Preview
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Orange football is in the worst place a college football program can be season to season. Average after looking like a program to be reckoned with. Now they face one of two paths, 7-5 and a good taste in their mouths to end the regular season or 6-6 and the memory of a collapse Orange fans haven't seen the likes of before.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse football vs. Boston College: Predictions and what to watch for in Week 13
Syracuse, N.Y. — Let's take a trip back in time. The year is 2004, and the Boston College Eagles are ranked 17th in the nation, so close to their first BCS Bowl berth that they can almost reach out and touch it. On the flip side the Syracuse Orange are 5-5, and after a run filled with so much success Orange fans are calling for long time head coach Paul Pasqualoni to be sent packing.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Councilor-at-Large Michael Greene announces he won't seek re-election next year
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Councilor-at-Large and former mayoral hopeful Michael Green announced Wednesday he will not seek re-election when his term ends in 2023. The councilor posted a statement to social media with the announcement. The full statement reads as follows:. Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, so I wanted to begin...
cnycentral.com
What you need to know about SU football's Week 13 foe: the Boston College Eagles
Syracuse, N.Y. — The highest of highs, the lowest of lows and now, Syracuse football is on the fringe of sitting in the most forsaken of places when it come to college football. In the middle, average, meh, and okay are all words that come to mind when the Orange's record is inserted into a conversation and ever so slowly the possibility that they end up there has become all the more real. Enter Week 13, and a team who knows that after this week their season is over in the Boston College Eagles.
