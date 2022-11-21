ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NBC Sports

Grambling vs Southern: How to watch the 2022 Bayou Classic, Live Stream, TV Channel, kickoff time for Saturday’s game

The 2022 Bayou Classic takes place on Saturday, November 26 on NBC and Peacock as the Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers go head-to-head at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This is the 49th installment of this historic rivalry. Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET, see below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the game.
GRAMBLING, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish's Emma Benoit shares story on Dr. Phil show

Emma Benoit of Ascension Parish appeared on the national television program Dr. Phil in hopes of reaching young people struggling with their mental health. A former Dutchtown High School student, she was left paralyzed at 16 years old following a suicide attempt. Now 22 years old, Benoit told host Dr....
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
thestadiumreviews.com

Tiger Stadium Food

Best Food at Tiger Stadium (LSU Tigers Football Stadium) Tiger Stadium is home to the LSU Tigers Football Team. The football stadium opened in 1924 at Baton Rouge, LA 70803. Over the years, the football arena has gone through numerous renovations to improve the gameday experience for fans, which includes updating the food and drink menu.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Baton Rouge lawyer to give away bikes for tenth consecutive year

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – More than 425 bikes are expected to be given out by Baton Rouge lawyer Gordan McKernan for the holiday season. Gordan McKernan’s 10th annual Bike Giveaway applications opened Monday, Nov. 21. Parents and guardians can register by following @getgordon on Facebook or Instagram and filling out the form on gordongives.com. “I […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KEEL Radio

Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana

A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
BATON ROUGE, LA

