FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
brproud.com
Saturday on NBC 33: ‘Southern University: Road to the Bayou Classic’ special
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Bayou Classic is days away and the Geaux Nation team wants to get you ready for the big game. The annual HBCU matchup between the Southern University Jaguar and the Grambling State Tigers will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the Mercedes Benz Superdome.
49th Annual Bayou Classic starts Friday
Louisiana leaders gathered at the Superdome Monday morning, the same place the Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers will square off in the 49th Annual Bayou Classic.
brproud.com
Hollins’ family friend Gordon McKernan on Baton Rouge native athlete’s recovery
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Attorney Gordon McKernan says it just feels so surreal that someone he knows personally was harmed in a mass shooting. He says he checks in with the family every day to find out how Mike Hollins is doing. After getting shot in the back,...
NBC Sports
Grambling vs Southern: How to watch the 2022 Bayou Classic, Live Stream, TV Channel, kickoff time for Saturday’s game
The 2022 Bayou Classic takes place on Saturday, November 26 on NBC and Peacock as the Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers go head-to-head at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This is the 49th installment of this historic rivalry. Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET, see below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the game.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge native rapper TG Kommas provides local families in need with Thanksgiving staples
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s the time of year when people are increasingly aware of those in need, and turkey giveaways are plentiful. But this year, even more people than usual find themselves financially strapped as a result of rising grocery prices. Thanksgiving is known as a...
Comedian who kept Baton Rouge audiences laughing during visits to L’Auberge recovers from stroke
Sinbad, a beloved comedian who visited Baton Rouge's L'Auberge Casino multiple times to perform a stand up comedy routine that was a hit among capital area audiences is reportedly recovering from a stroke that left him unable to walk.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish's Emma Benoit shares story on Dr. Phil show
Emma Benoit of Ascension Parish appeared on the national television program Dr. Phil in hopes of reaching young people struggling with their mental health. A former Dutchtown High School student, she was left paralyzed at 16 years old following a suicide attempt. Now 22 years old, Benoit told host Dr....
Downtown Lafayette restaurant to close its doors for good this week
After over three years in business, a popular downtown Lafayette restaurant has announced that it will be closing for good this week.
thestadiumreviews.com
Tiger Stadium Food
Best Food at Tiger Stadium (LSU Tigers Football Stadium) Tiger Stadium is home to the LSU Tigers Football Team. The football stadium opened in 1924 at Baton Rouge, LA 70803. Over the years, the football arena has gone through numerous renovations to improve the gameday experience for fans, which includes updating the food and drink menu.
Baton Rouge lawyer to give away bikes for tenth consecutive year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – More than 425 bikes are expected to be given out by Baton Rouge lawyer Gordan McKernan for the holiday season. Gordan McKernan’s 10th annual Bike Giveaway applications opened Monday, Nov. 21. Parents and guardians can register by following @getgordon on Facebook or Instagram and filling out the form on gordongives.com. “I […]
One family uses giving back as a way to heal from losing a loved one
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A local family is turning their loss into an act of service for those in need this holiday season. “Losing a child is the hardest hurt that I ever had,” said Lawrence Adams, Father, and President of the Lauryn Adams Foundation. Lauryn Adams was...
theadvocate.com
Want to know about LHSAA quarterfinal matchups for local teams? We've got you covered
Does 13 really have to be an unlucky number? The 13 Baton Rouge area teams set for the quarterfinals of the LHSAA's football playoffs are proof is not. Here are some basics to know about the games. Division I. KARR VS. CATHOLIC. Select. 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. WHAT TO...
tigerrag.com
No. 12 LSU women look to broaden horizons away from home with two games in Goombay Splash
BIMINI, Bahamas – No. 12 LSU will play its first game away from home Thursday against George Mason and UAB in the Goombay Splash at Gateway Christian Academy. LSU (5-0) will face George Mason 1 p.m. CDT Thursday and with a win would face UAB Saturday at 1 p.m. The Tigers would face UAB at 1 p.m. on Friday with a first-game loss against George Mason.
wbrz.com
'Something we'll never recover from': Allie Rice's family preparing for first holiday without daughter
BATON ROUGE - Life hasn't been the same for the family of Allie Rice since her murder in mid-September. This time of year, which should be filled with joy, will be difficult as police continue the search for her killer. “Waking up every morning, seeing her picture everywhere, it makes...
Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana
A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge animal shelter waiving adoption fees to free up space ahead of holiday season
BATON ROUGE - Companion Animal Alliance is waiving adoption fees for spayed and neutered animals on Black Friday to free up space for a busy time of year. All adoption fees for animals that have been fixed will be completely free this Friday, November 25. The shelter is hopeful this...
theadvocate.com
Parkview's Stefan LeFors, Micah Johnson get shot at reigning state champion St. Charles
During his playing days at Christian Life, Stefan LeFors went 2-2 against St. Charles Catholic. Now as a coach, LeFors gets another crack at the Comets when No. 10-seeded Parkview Baptist hosts No. 2 St. Charles in the Division III select quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday. Parkview’s road to the...
Love purple, live gold: College football playoff committee has LSU at No. 5, ahead of USC
The only rankings that count are the College Football playoff rankings, and Tuesday night, the CFP committee kept LSU ahead of USC, despite USC's win over 16th-ranked UCLA Saturday.
No. 15 LSU improves to 5-0 with win over Northwestern State
BATON ROUGE, La. - No. 15 LSU (5-0) defeated Northwestern State (1-3) on Sunday afternoon as the Tigers scored 100 points for the fifth game in a row and cruised past the Lady Demons in a 100-45 victory in the PMAC. With LSU’s fifth consecutive 100-point game, it was believed...
Volunteers find loaded machine gun while picking up trash along Louisiana highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A group of Baton Rouge-based volunteers meet every week to pick up trash along capital area roadways, and the day before Thanksgiving, they stumbled across a disturbing find. Jennifer Richardson, the founder of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful says she and her fellow volunteers find all kinds of items discarded along […]
