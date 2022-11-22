ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

Check out this list of holiday events happening in the Brazos Valley

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — It's time to deck the halls across the Brazos Valley! Below is list of events filled with holiday magic and fun for you, friends and the whole family. Oh deer! (See what we did there?) Santa's reindeer escaped the North Pole and found their way to Bryan! Now, Santa needs your help finding them in this holiday scavenger hunt. They are scattered across City of Bryan locations for a chance to win prizes! There's nine of them!
BRYAN, TX
Is the rising cost of turkey due to inflation affecting local meat shops this Thanksgiving?

BRYAN, Texas — Meat shops all over the U.S have had to make some changes in their Thanksgiving plans, including one local meat market. Readfield Meat & Deli partner Richard Ruffino of Ruffino Meats and Food Service described how he's managing the turkey inflation crisis, saying "we have had a little bit of trouble getting product and we've had to turn to other sources, but we were able to get product. The prices are stronger than they were last year due to the lower supply."
BRYAN, TX
Dive into spirits with a bourbon Beverage Class in Downtown Bryan on Nov. 16

BRYAN, Texas — Ronin Farm & Restaurant will offer a Bourbon Beverage Class on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the restaurant in downtown Bryan. Led by the restaurant's bar manager, participants will be guided through a tasting experience along with a discussion on bourbon recipes, history, tasting notes and more.
BRYAN, TX
Texas A&M Traditions Council holds 23rd bonfire remembrance ceremony

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Friday, Nov. 18 will mark the 23rd year of the tragic Texas A&M bonfire collapse that claimed the lives of twelve Aggies in 1999. The Bonfire Remembrance Ceremony will take place at 2:42 a.m. at the Bonfire Memorial Center on Texas A&M campus, which is the same time and place the bonfire collapsed 23 years ago.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan ISD offices, schools to close for Thanksgiving week

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD schools and administrative offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and will not reopen until Monday, Nov. 28. Additionally, BISD schools had early dismissal Friday, Nov. 18 in preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday. Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram...
BRYAN, TX
Kick off the holiday season with "Lights On!" in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — Destination Bryan is hosting "Lights On!" at the Gloria Sale Park to kick off the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. Thousands of lights from the north to the south ends of Downtown Bryan will be illuminated. In addition to the lighting ceremony,...
BRYAN, TX
Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Spidey

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Spidey, a two-year-old Lacy mix that's looking to be adopted. Spidey arrived at the Aggieland Humane Society about a month ago and quickly garnered a reputation as a very friendly and energetic dog who loves to jump for joy. Some may claim it's his signature spidey powers, but regardless of the theories behind his extraordinary abilities, a tall fence would be recommended for his future home. But that doesn't mean that he will be active all the time, as he can make a great couch companion to laze around and watch TV with.
BRYAN, TX
