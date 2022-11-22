Read full article on original website
Related
Check out this list of holiday events happening in the Brazos Valley
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — It's time to deck the halls across the Brazos Valley! Below is list of events filled with holiday magic and fun for you, friends and the whole family. Oh deer! (See what we did there?) Santa's reindeer escaped the North Pole and found their way to Bryan! Now, Santa needs your help finding them in this holiday scavenger hunt. They are scattered across City of Bryan locations for a chance to win prizes! There's nine of them!
Support small businesses in Navasota by participating in the city's shop small business giveaway starting Friday, Nov. 25
NAVASOTA, Texas — This holiday season, the city of Navasota is aiming to support local businesses by hosting a Christmas shopping promotion from Friday, Nov. 25 to Tuesday, Dec. 13. For every $25 spent at a small business in the city, shoppers will earn one entry into a drawing...
A Bryan woman is celebrating 34 years of providing Thanksgiving in the BCS area
BRYAN, Texas — Many decades ago, a Bryan woman had the vision to help those in the need throughout the BCS community. That vision, which eventually became a small gesture of kindness eventually blossomed into a feast for all. For 34 years, Gloria Kennard has been providing thanksgiving to...
College Station, Bryan city offices to close for Thanksgiving holiday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — City offices for the cities of Bryan and College Station will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday beginning on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. As a result of the holiday, College Station residents will have their trash and recycling pickup dates...
Is the rising cost of turkey due to inflation affecting local meat shops this Thanksgiving?
BRYAN, Texas — Meat shops all over the U.S have had to make some changes in their Thanksgiving plans, including one local meat market. Readfield Meat & Deli partner Richard Ruffino of Ruffino Meats and Food Service described how he's managing the turkey inflation crisis, saying "we have had a little bit of trouble getting product and we've had to turn to other sources, but we were able to get product. The prices are stronger than they were last year due to the lower supply."
Winner announced in the Brazos Valley 22nd Annual Youth Concerto Competition
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra (BVSO) and the Friends Association of the Symphony Orchestra (FASO) names Anna Kimber, violin, as the winner of it's 22nd Annual Youth Concerto Competition on Sunday, Nov. 13. Kimber claimed the top spot after her performance of Concerto No. 3...
Rudder High School Football hold T-shirt sale for severely injured coach
BRYAN, Texas — In the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 20, a wrong-way crash occurred in the 2800 block of Hwy 6 new Post Oak Mall. One person was killed, and two were injured in the crash. One of those injured was Rudder High School football and track...
There is a big misconception about the "Holiday Blues", according to experts
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A lot of people believe that the holiday season sees the highest depression and suicide rates but that's just not true. According to data from the CDC and Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention President Doug Vance. "Typically suicide ideation increases during the warmer months,...
Dive into spirits with a bourbon Beverage Class in Downtown Bryan on Nov. 16
BRYAN, Texas — Ronin Farm & Restaurant will offer a Bourbon Beverage Class on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the restaurant in downtown Bryan. Led by the restaurant's bar manager, participants will be guided through a tasting experience along with a discussion on bourbon recipes, history, tasting notes and more.
Texas A&M Traditions Council holds 23rd bonfire remembrance ceremony
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Friday, Nov. 18 will mark the 23rd year of the tragic Texas A&M bonfire collapse that claimed the lives of twelve Aggies in 1999. The Bonfire Remembrance Ceremony will take place at 2:42 a.m. at the Bonfire Memorial Center on Texas A&M campus, which is the same time and place the bonfire collapsed 23 years ago.
Bryan ISD offices, schools to close for Thanksgiving week
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD schools and administrative offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and will not reopen until Monday, Nov. 28. Additionally, BISD schools had early dismissal Friday, Nov. 18 in preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday. Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram...
Kick off the holiday season with "Lights On!" in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — Destination Bryan is hosting "Lights On!" at the Gloria Sale Park to kick off the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. Thousands of lights from the north to the south ends of Downtown Bryan will be illuminated. In addition to the lighting ceremony,...
City of Bryan announces Broadmoor Drive closures starting Thursday, Nov. 17
BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan revealed Wednesday, Nov. 16 via Twitter that sections of Broadmoor Drive will be closed starting Thursday, Nov. 17 for signal updates. The roadway is expected to reopen next week starting on Monday, Nov. 21. According to the announcement, all businesses in the...
Bryan High School drill team to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan High School's own drill team, the Shy-Anne's, are kicking off their holiday season with the routine of a lifetime. Kylie Mervish will be one of twelve seniors dancing among thousands of performers in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. "To know that...
A&M Consolidated students serve across Bryan-College Station for 'Consol Cares Day'
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — 250 students over at A&M Consolidated High School took part in the school’s first ‘Consol Cares Day.’. Gwen Elder, Principal of A&M Consolidated, said the idea came to her and other campus leaders after hosting an author who came to their school and spoke about thriving through struggles.
Governor Greg Abbott's Small Business Series comes to Bryan/College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott is hosting his Small Business Series at the Hilton College Station & Conference Center on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This event is co-hosted by the Governor's Office of Economic Development and Tourism. The Governor's Small Business Series...
BTU is preparing for extreme winter weather to prevent a repeat of 2021
BRYAN, Texas — Last year millions lost power throughout Texas, with some freezing to death. Now, Bryan Texas Utilities is taking preventative measures to protect its customers from freezing as it gets cooler in the Brazos Valley. Last week, temperatures dipped under 40 degrees, but a concern of the...
Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Spidey
BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Spidey, a two-year-old Lacy mix that's looking to be adopted. Spidey arrived at the Aggieland Humane Society about a month ago and quickly garnered a reputation as a very friendly and energetic dog who loves to jump for joy. Some may claim it's his signature spidey powers, but regardless of the theories behind his extraordinary abilities, a tall fence would be recommended for his future home. But that doesn't mean that he will be active all the time, as he can make a great couch companion to laze around and watch TV with.
Update: BVMMA self-defense class postponed to Dec. 2
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Brazos Valley MMA will be holding a free hour-long self defense class at their Post Oak Mall location in College Station on Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. BVMMA has changed the date of the class from it's original date, Nov. 17 at the same time.
An education advocate is looking for continued support of educators after a bond was approved during the midterm elections
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Last Tuesday, on the day of the midterm elections, people who reside in College Station voted for a proposition that will increase educator pay in the district. For the past two years, plexiglass and masks have become the new normal for educators. Furthermore, a nationwide...
KAGS
Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT
Bryan and College Station local newshttps://www.kagstv.com/
Comments / 0