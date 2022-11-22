Read full article on original website
Children spend their Thanksgiving feeding those in need, ‘we care for them’
TYLER, TX (KETK)- 8-year-old, Romio Hernandez and 11-year-old, Aiden Moreno, are spending their thanksgiving giving back. “To help the homeless people, maybe they don’t have a house, so we are giving them food to help out, and invite them here, and give them food, serve them, give them drinks so they can feel welcomed,” said […]
East Texas mobile home heavily damaged after fire
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas mobile home was heavily damaged during a fire on Wednesday. The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the middle of the […]
Residential fire in Longview caused estimated $50,000 in damages
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Fire Department responded to a structure fire Monday night at 514 Crystal St. in Longview. When crew arrived on the scene, they found the fire on the front corner of the house and fire had extended into the attic. Officials said it took about 20...
Several departments work to contain structure fire in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Several fire departments, along with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, are working a structure fire in the 500 block of US 259 north. Officials said the fire is contained and there were no injuries reported. Residents were told to expect a large presence of responders and use caution traveling in […]
LIST: Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A few East Texas businesses and organizations are opening their doors to the community during the holiday season. If people are looking for a place that is offering free Thanksgiving meals, see the list below. Circle M Crawfish in Big Sandy Where: 14449 Highway 155 S What: They are offering a […]
30-foot Christmas tree delivered to Downtown Tyler, gifted by anonymous donor
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Christmas tree that will light up Downtown Tyler for the holidays was delivered on Tuesday. It is a 30-foot Eastern Red Cedar tree that was gifted by an anonymous donor in honor of loved ones that were lost to cancer and will feature decorations remembering them. City officials said that […]
Fire destroys motel under construction in south Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A three-story motel under construction in south Shreveport was reduced to ashes early Thursday morning. The Shreveport Fire Department received the call at 3:23 am from an individual at the nearby Comfort Inn who could see the flames coming from the multi-story building. Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes and were confronted with three floors of the unfinished hotel fully involved in fire.
Sadler’s and Great Harvest Bread Company pie sales are through the roof, ‘it’s been nonstop’
JACKSONVILLE, TX (KETK) – Rob Gowin, owner of Sadler’s in Jacksonville, said he has been busy with pie orders this year. “We’re to the overwhelming stage right this minute, it’s been nonstop, you know 10 or 12 hours a day” said Gowin. He wasn’t sure at the beginning of the season that he would have […]
Holiday light displays, 'Walk Off the Bird' walk among things to do this weekend in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, 6085 U.S. 259 N., Longview. The drive-thru Christmas light display features nearly 4 million lights, dancing trees, Nativity scenes and more. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Information: Carmela's Magical Santa Land on Facebook.
Longview Thanksgiving food drive helps more than 1,400 families with donations, volunteers
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The 37th annual Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive event was at the Maude Cobb Convention Center on Tuesday, where they gave away 1,400 food boxes to those who applied. With Thanksgiving just days away, it is special that the Longview community came together to help one another. Several high school students also […]
East Texas community organizations offer free Thanksgiving meals
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Anyone in need of a meal on Thanksgiving Day need only head to one of the several locations listed below as multiple businesses and organizations in the area will be providing free food. The Salvation Army in Tyler. Location: 633 N Broadway Ave, Tyler. Time: 11:30...
Official: Rusk County house fire contained, no injuries reported
RUSK, Texas — Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez confirmed a house fire on US 259 northbound at the 5000 block is under control and there are no injuries. Multiple fire departments are on the scene and are working to put out hot spots in the house. Officials said there...
Goudarzi and Young law office giving back with Turkey giveaway in Gilmer
UPDATE: 350 additional turkeys were provided by Bear Creek Smokehouse for the second giveaway held at the Yamboree Fair Grounds. GILMER, Texas (KETK) — The Law Office of Goudarzi and Young is giving back to East Texas by giving away turkeys in Gilmer. Their second giveaway is Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Yamboree Fair […]
East Texans gather to build 100 beds for foster children
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Over 300 community members and their families gathered Wednesday evening to build beds for local and overseas foster children. It’s all for the Grace EmBEDded project which is a ministry of the nonprofit, Pure Religion. We spoke to the president, Tony Black about the goal.
Boil water notice issued for certain Rusk Rural Water Supply customers
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk Rural Water Supply issued a boil water notice for certain customers due to a main line break. The public water system officials will notify customers when the boil water notice is rescinded.
LIST: What is open in East Texas on Thanksgiving Day 2022?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — For those last-minute Thanksgiving grocery runs or for those who want to dine out, what will be open in East Texas? We have compiled a list of places that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. **Please double-check with your local restaurant and stores for specific hours and offerings** Stores Brookshires: Closing […]
DPS: Tractor-trailer loses control, causes backup on I-20 at Highway 110
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Traffic was backed up on I-20 westbound Thursday morning, TxDOT reports. TxDOT cameras showed a significant traffic jam on I-20 and Highway 110, just west of Hideaway. DPS said a tractor-trailer lost control and swerved into the median. Troopers worked to clear the scene and are expected to be on […]
Wonderland of Lights is lit with more lights; and has more activities for kids
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — The East Texas city of Marshall kicked off another season of holiday fun Wednesday with the lighting of its annual Wonderland of Lights. “They’re really bright, thinking how long it took them to put them all up,” one child said. The former Harrison...
Bubba’s Fat Burger Restaurant hosts their fifth annual Thanksgiving giveaway
GILMER, Texas (KETK) — Bubba’s Fat Burgers and sponsors hosted their fifth annual Thanksgiving giveaway event at the Yamboree Fair Grounds in Gilmer. Hundreds of people showed up to get their free Thanksgiving lunch. James Brown is the owner of Bubba’s Fat Burger Restaurant, people refer to him as “Bubba.” The Gilmer community admires Bubba […]
Tyler businesses prepare for busiest shopping weekend THE of year
TYLER, Texas — Tyler businesses are stocking the shelves in preparation for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is one of the biggest shopping days of the year offering shoppers major discounts. Small Business Saturday is part of the national Shop Small initiative begun by American Express in 2010.
