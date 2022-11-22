Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 25-27
Shopping, seminars, Santa and more are in the news this weekend in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will present “Thanksgiving Tradition: Strauss Family Favorites” at 8 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Heinz Hall, 600 Penn Ave. in the Cultural District. Former PSO Concertmaster Noah Bendix-Balgley returns to...
wtae.com
Beaver County family invites Pittsburgh's Action News 4 to their Thanksgiving Day feast
MONACA, Pa. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 wanted to get a taste of what a Western Pennsylvania family's Thanksgiving Day looked like. One family out of Monaca allowed us into their home while they celebrated their 12th Thanksgiving dinner together. "It's hit and miss each year of how many...
uncoveringpa.com
Festive Family Fun at Overly’s Country Christmas in Westmoreland County
I’ve visited dozens of Christmas attractions in Pennsylvania over the years, and one spot that was recommended over and over was Overly’s Country Christmas in Westmoreland County. Overly’s Country Christmas is held at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds, a few miles south of Greensburg, PA. It has been operating since...
wtae.com
Firefighters called to Morrowfield Apartments in Squirrel Hill
City of Pittsburgh firefighters have had a busy night on Thanksgiving. Firefighters are currently working at the Morrowfield Apartments in Squirrel Hill where they have a report of smoke on the sixth floor. A second alarm was quickly called for and then a third. Firefighters are currently still on the...
Windows of downtown Pittsburgh business shattered during fight between teens
PITTSBURGH — A downtown salon was left with a boarded-up window following a fight involving teenagers. Joe Cardamone, owner of Cardamone’s hair salon on Forbes Avenue, told Channel 11 that kids are getting out of school and getting out of hand. “It’s awful,” said Cardamone. “The kids were...
hwy.co
The Interesting History of the Pittsburgh Toilet
You can easily walk through a couple of dozen homes when shopping for a house before you find just the right one. This can allow you to see how home construction has changed over the years. You can see how some features that were once normal in homes may seem a bit out of place today. For example, there’s the Pittsburgh toilet found in some homes in Pennsylvania.
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza Shop
Pizza Parma is giving away free pizzas this Thursday, containing its Thanksgiving tradition! The family-owned business posted on its Facebook page to announce the special deal. Staff will be volunteering their time to ensure everyone gets a meal this holiday. Here's what the store had to say:
wtae.com
Teen shot in the face in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A teen was accidentally shot in the face in Pittsburgh's Perry North neighborhood Wednesday evening, Pittsburgh police say. Pittsburgh Police responded to the 3700 block of Baytree Street for reports of a male with a gunshot wound just after 4:45 p.m. The 15-year-old is in stable condition...
‘A huge drinking night’: South Side businesses prepare for busy Thanksgiving eve
PITTSBURGH — Businesses on the South Side are prepared for a big Thanksgiving eve. “We expect to get super busy. It’s a huge drinking night,” Urban Tap Manager Kayla Pecina said. “It’s pretty huge. This pre-holiday can be kind of difficult with people trying to save money for Christmas, so we really depend on this night to get us through the holiday slow season.”
Man opens fire at Thanksgiving dinner, kills ex-wife: police
HOUSTON (AP) — A man believed to be a former spouse entered a Houston-area home and shot four people who were celebrating Thanksgiving, killing two and wounding two others Thursday evening. A woman and a man were pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was in critical condition...
The kindness of strangers: Two good samaritans help Westmoreland County woman
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – A local woman said she is thankful for the generosity of two strangers that helped her family on what became a difficult week. Westmoreland County native Karen Barnes said on Monday her six-year-old dog Floyd suddenly got sick and she was unable to get the 70-pound dog down the stairs herself, so she took to Facebook to ask for help. A stranger responded, saying they'd be right there, and Carrie Liegus turned up to help carry Floyd. Unfortunately, Floyd died at the vet's office. Overwhelmed, Barnes said she didn't remember until Wednesday that she had ordered...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police seek missing girl, 13
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl. Mariah Moreno did not return home after school Wednesday, police said. Mariah is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she is known to frequent the city's Beechview neighborhood.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Quentin
Quentin is a volunteer and staff favorite who arrived at Animal Friends through our Humane Investigations Department. He may be timid at first, but he will warm up to you with patience and time. He walks well on a leash and loves car rides, spending time outside with his favorite people and using his nose for enrichment work. He would thrive in an adult-only home where he could acclimate at his own pace and continue learning through positive-reinforcement training. He is ready for a home of his own, where he is the only dog.
Juvenile Pittsburgh male shot in the face
At around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, a juvenile male suffered a gunshot wound to the face in the Perry North neighborhood. Pittsburgh Zone 1 police responded to the 3700 block of Baytree Street
Waiting Child: Lenny
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Lenny loves music, games, and brightening the days of others! He's a Waiting Child.This program is coordinated with the Three Rivers Adoption Council. For more information on SWAN, including post-permanency services, visit www.adoptpakids.org or call 1-800-585-SWAN (7926).
wtae.com
Ready, Set, Shop! Black Friday shopping kicks off in the Pittsburgh area
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Black Friday shopping kicked off at Ross Park Mall in Ross Township at 6 a.m. on Friday. “It’s like (the) Super Bowl for us,” said Sherma Krinsky, director of marketing for Ross Park Mall. “I think as the families are preparing for the...
Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In Pittsburgh
Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed in January, sparking national interest after a bus and six cars were caught in the incident, injuring 10 people. The bridge opened in 1973 over a large ravine in Frick Park in Pittsburgh's East End. Although there were no fatalities in the collapse, local residents were forced to evacuate their homes after a gas leak was discovered following the collapse.
New Pittsburgh Courier
‘CORRECT AN EGREGIOUS WRONG’…Bethel AME Church wants their land back in the Lower Hill
PASTOR DALE B. SNYDER OF BETHEL AME CHURCH. (PHOTOS BY J.L. MARTELLO) Bethel AME Church Pastor Dale B. Snyder has nothing but love for Epiphany Roman Catholic Church, which has a majority-White congregation, on the corner of Centre Avenue and Washington Place in the Lower Hill District. “But we wish...
wtae.com
As investigation into pool business fire in Harrison continues, new info on evacuation timing
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is continuing the investigation of the fire Tuesday thatdestroyed Country Pools and Spas in Harrison Township. Concerns about fumes from chemicals like chlorine burning inside Country Pools and Spas didn't trigger an evacuation of the surrounding area until a couple of hours into the four-alarm fire. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 with a resident whose home directly overlooks the scene.
erienewsnow.com
God Sent The Dog, The True Story of a Retired Marine
After graduating from South Park High School in Allegheny County, Dave Childers joined the Marines in January of 1977. Once he completed his service time, Childers became a Police Officer. Then 911 took place and he was ready to volunteer again. As a Civilian Police Officer, he was assigned to...
