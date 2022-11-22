Quentin is a volunteer and staff favorite who arrived at Animal Friends through our Humane Investigations Department. He may be timid at first, but he will warm up to you with patience and time. He walks well on a leash and loves car rides, spending time outside with his favorite people and using his nose for enrichment work. He would thrive in an adult-only home where he could acclimate at his own pace and continue learning through positive-reinforcement training. He is ready for a home of his own, where he is the only dog.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO