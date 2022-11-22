ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

cbs4indy.com

Indiana man sentenced for manufacture and sale of ghost guns, dealing meth

NEW ALBANY, Ind (WEHT) – An Austin, Indiana man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Monday after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. According to court documents, Christopher Caudill, 38, sold drugs and firearms to a confidential...
AUSTIN, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana’s tally of confirmed coronavirus deaths rises above 24,000

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Wednesdays.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself

Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the McClure Oil gas station located at […]
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Help is available to pay winter utility bills in Indiana

Hoosiers experiencing sticker shock after seeing their heating charges after their first taste of winter in the Region may be eligible for financial assistance to help pay the bills. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is a federal service administered by the state and local...
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Unclaimed winning $2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana, set to expire soon

CHICAGO - An unclaimed $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is still unclaimed and will expire next month. The ticket for the June 18 drawing was sold at McClure Oil #53 at 670 East Main Street in Russiaville, and matched all five white ball numbers with a Power Play of 2x, according to a statement from the Hoosier Lottery.
RUSSIAVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Republicans in charge of Indiana have been no friend to women

As 2022 comes to a close and the legislature gears up to begin work in January, there is one constant we have learned to expect from the last 15 years of Republican rule: their actions and policies will harm the women of our state.  Those in power have routinely ignored the health and safety of […] The post Republicans in charge of Indiana have been no friend to women appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WHAS 11

Indiana AG issues warning to Hoosiers on Black Friday, Cyber Monday scams

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita issued a warning for Hoosiers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday scams. In 2021, the Better Business Bureau reported that 35% of fraud reports were the result of an online scam. According to the BBB, financial fraud and identity theft reports increase during the holiday season due to online scams.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Three respiratory viruses Hoosiers should watch out for this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays are here and with them, the chance to catch more than just the holiday spirit. “Especially around this whole winter, but especially around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, all these times when we’re having people, they’re going to be together, they’re going to be in closed areas, they’re going to be a little less careful and protective around it, we know these are going to have significant rates of infection,” said Dr. Ethan Blocher-Smith, a primary care physician at IU Health.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Luay Rahil

The 3rd richest person in Indiana

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

