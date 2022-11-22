Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Police officer adopts baby girl found in Safe Haven box in Indiana
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, IN (WNDU) — An Indiana police officer and his wife are now the adoptive parents of a child left in a Safe Haven box earlier this year. Last Friday was adoption day in St. Joseph County, Indiana, where families finalized adoptions in court. Among the children...
WIBC.com
Coroner-Elect: Body Count Will Rise for One of Indiana’s Most Prolific Serial Killers
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that...
Fox 19
Suspect faces more than 100 years in prison for death of boy found in suitcase
SALEM, Ind. (WAVE) - More than 100 years in prison. That’s what one woman is facing who is charged in connection with the death of the five-year-old boy found in a suitcase in Indiana this spring. Dawn Coleman, who was arrested in October in San Francisco, began breaking down...
warricknews.com
Indicted Lake County sheriff asks judge to restore his ability to carry handgun in public
CROWN POINT — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. wants a handgun back on his hip. The county's chief law enforcement officer filed a lawsuit Wednesday asking a judge to declare unconstitutional a portion of a new Indiana statute barring individuals under indictment from carrying a handgun in public.
Intense Video: Watch Pedestrian Cheat Death By Seconds Crossing Indiana Railroad Tracks
My name is Liberty and I have a fear of crossing railroad tracks on foot. I'm a bit clumsy. No really, I have twisted my ankle on the tracks at the Magic Kingdom. Yes, the happiest place on Earth. I just know that my shoe would get stuck or my shoelace would catch part of the track, and I would fall, hit my head, and go unconscious.
Indiana man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at officers in Glenwood
GLENWOOD, Ill. — A 64-year-old man from Indiana with “no ties to Glenwood” has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer after shooting at officers Thursday evening. Officers were called to a ranch-style property around 6:30 p.m. near Glenwood Lansing Road and Cottage Grove Avenue on the report of shots […]
Indiana soldier’s remains identified 70 years after his death in Korea
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO-WAWV) – Occasionally, when you least expect it, something amazing happens. Mary Kincaid Chauncey spent over 70 years wondering if her brother would ever be identified.He was killed in battle in Korea. But thanks to DNA technology, Sgt. James Coleman is coming home. “It’s been like a miracle to me. It amazes me […]
cbs4indy.com
Indiana man sentenced for manufacture and sale of ghost guns, dealing meth
NEW ALBANY, Ind (WEHT) – An Austin, Indiana man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Monday after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. According to court documents, Christopher Caudill, 38, sold drugs and firearms to a confidential...
abc57.com
The Humane Society of St. Joseph County calling on the community for help
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Humane Society of St. Joseph County has reached capacity and is now asking for the community’s help. As the weather gets colder, shelters see an increase in animals being surrendered or brought into the shelter. Many people who adopted or fostered animals during the pandemic...
fox32chicago.com
Northwest Indiana man receives one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music
DeMOTTE, Ind. - One of the most prestigious recognitions in country music was awarded to a northwest Indiana man. Nate Venturelli brings a sizzle and unique story to the country music stage. "I don't know really of any musicians preaching about unions or blue collar…I'm proud to be a union...
WISH-TV
Indiana’s tally of confirmed coronavirus deaths rises above 24,000
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Wednesdays.
The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself
Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the McClure Oil gas station located at […]
WLFI.com
Help is available to pay winter utility bills in Indiana
Hoosiers experiencing sticker shock after seeing their heating charges after their first taste of winter in the Region may be eligible for financial assistance to help pay the bills. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is a federal service administered by the state and local...
fox32chicago.com
Unclaimed winning $2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana, set to expire soon
CHICAGO - An unclaimed $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is still unclaimed and will expire next month. The ticket for the June 18 drawing was sold at McClure Oil #53 at 670 East Main Street in Russiaville, and matched all five white ball numbers with a Power Play of 2x, according to a statement from the Hoosier Lottery.
Wave 3
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
Republicans in charge of Indiana have been no friend to women
As 2022 comes to a close and the legislature gears up to begin work in January, there is one constant we have learned to expect from the last 15 years of Republican rule: their actions and policies will harm the women of our state. Those in power have routinely ignored the health and safety of […] The post Republicans in charge of Indiana have been no friend to women appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WHAS 11
Indiana AG issues warning to Hoosiers on Black Friday, Cyber Monday scams
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita issued a warning for Hoosiers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday scams. In 2021, the Better Business Bureau reported that 35% of fraud reports were the result of an online scam. According to the BBB, financial fraud and identity theft reports increase during the holiday season due to online scams.
Three respiratory viruses Hoosiers should watch out for this holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays are here and with them, the chance to catch more than just the holiday spirit. “Especially around this whole winter, but especially around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, all these times when we’re having people, they’re going to be together, they’re going to be in closed areas, they’re going to be a little less careful and protective around it, we know these are going to have significant rates of infection,” said Dr. Ethan Blocher-Smith, a primary care physician at IU Health.
The 3rd richest person in Indiana
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Comments / 2