FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Perfect late winter weather will continue right through Thanksgiving day with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. There may be an increase in clouds late Thanksgiving day, but it will remain dry until late Thursday evening when some showers are possible into early Friday. With full sun tomorrow, the temperature will get close to 60°. Mild weather will stay for the weekend but there could be some rain on Sunday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO