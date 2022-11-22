Read full article on original website
“Night of Lights” has become tradition for some families for generations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Santa and his reindeer were lit up Wednesday evening as the magical and beloved “Night of Lights” took place in downtown Fort Wayne. Families and friends flooded Main Street to watch Santa and his reindeer light up the night sky.
Cold weather takes a break
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The mild weather will continue into early next week. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the low to mid 50s through Tuesday. As far as the weekend is concerned, Saturday will be sunny and dry though breezy. Low pressure will move in Saturday night and provide a soaking rain through midday Sunday.
Corunna Volunteer Fire Dept. bands together to help firefighter in need
CORUNNA, Ind. (WPTA) - The Corunna Volunteer Fire Department came together to help one of their own in need following a medical crisis. The fire department posted on their Facebook page that Volunteer Firefighter Ben Harrison battled through personal medical issues a few months ago that made it more difficult for him to access the stairs in front of his home.
Mild weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The air remains on the mild side. There will be some light rain this evening into early Friday morning. Skies will clear Friday with the high reaching 50. Saturday will be sunny with temperatures near 55. Rain returns late Saturday and Sunday looks very wet but high temperatures will still be around 50. More mild weather is expected next week.
Commissioners select top choice for new jail property; Not all are happy
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Months of decision making came down to Wednesday morning’s special session meeting. Allen County commissioners selected the former International Harvester Technology Center property, 2911 Meyer Rd., as the site for the new jail. Architecture firm Elevatus rated four different properties for...
Huntington Co. shelter seeking donations following influx of emaciated dogs
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Huntington County Humane Society is seeking help from the community as they say they currently have several emaciated dogs in their care. They say five of their 16 kennels are filled with malnourished dogs who have been at the shelter for a while, with long stays expected. Officials say there are three active criminal investigations related to the mistreatment of those dogs.
The Rescue Mission to give out 5,000 free Thanksgiving meals Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Those in need of a hot and ready Thanksgiving meal can pick one up Wednesday evening at The Rescue Mission. Between 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, residents can pick up a free meal at the shelter, located at 404 E. Washington Blvd. As a COVID-19 precaution, the meals will be carry-out only. Officials say there is a limit of four meals per person.
Mild Thanksgiving weather
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Perfect late winter weather will continue right through Thanksgiving day with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. There may be an increase in clouds late Thanksgiving day, but it will remain dry until late Thursday evening when some showers are possible into early Friday. With full sun tomorrow, the temperature will get close to 60°. Mild weather will stay for the weekend but there could be some rain on Sunday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
Fans send off Carroll Chargers for state championship game
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Carroll Chargers football team left Carroll High School this afternoon for Lucas Oil Stadium and their first-ever state championship game. Fans lined up on Carroll Road to show their support as the team drove by. It’s been a storybook season for...
