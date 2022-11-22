Read full article on original website
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
University President-elect Sunil Kumar tours campuses, speaks to studentsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Yardbarker
Suns could reunite with unlikely player?
The Phoenix Suns may be bringing things full circle with one player. Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported on Tuesday that Atlanta Hawks swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic is on Phoenix’s radar. Bogdanovic, 30, has yet to play at all this year as he continues to recover from right knee surgery.
NBC Sports
Kings notch seventh straight win with dogfight vs. Grizzlies
The Kings had not won seven straight games since 2004, a streak that many young fans had yet to experience. That is, until Tuesday night. Sacramento notched its seventh straight victory after a down-to-the-wire 113-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at FedEx Forum. It wasn't the prettiest of wins for the Kings, but it proved that they are capable of winning the close and ugly games during the impressive win streak.
Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Have No Timetable for Return
Not great news for the Clippers.
SB Nation
The Sacramento Kings are a ‘stage three’ dominating offense
The Sacramento Kings’ seven-game winning streak has been powered primarily by their offense, which has averaged 128.9 points per game en route to what is now the second-best offensive rating in the association. That’s right. The Sacramento Kings – the owners of by far the longest playoff drought in...
FOX Sports
NBA Front Office Confidential: Giannis, Beverley catching unfair heat?
When Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo knocked over a ladder belonging to the Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center crew, as they were breaking down the court following the 76ers' 110-102 victory over the Bucks, the condemnation on social media was swift and furious. It was, in the opinion of a variety...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
FOX Sports
No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs square off against the Portland State Vikings
Portland State Vikings (2-2) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-1) BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs will square off against the Portland State Vikings at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon. Gonzaga finished 28-4 overall with a 15-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Bulldogs shot 52.1% from...
Stars erase 3-goal deficit in 3rd, beat Blackhawks 6-4
DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson was merely a footnote on a night he tied the Dallas record for points in consecutive games. History-making rallies can do that. Radek Faksa scored with 1:33 remaining, and the Stars erased a three-goal deficit in the final 10 minutes for a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night. After allowing a goal at 9:37 of the third to fall behind 4-1, Dallas became the first team in NHL history to trail by at least three goals that late and win in regulation, according to STATS.
FOX Sports
Falcons, Commanders meet in game with playoff implications
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Ron Rivera tried to keep from getting too excited about his Washington Commanders getting on enough of a roll to move into the mix for a playoff spot. He couldn't contain himself over how he felt about playing host to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in a meaningful post-Thanksgiving game.
DeRozan scores 36, Bulls down Bucks 118-113
MILWAUKEE (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 36 points and eight assists, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-113 on Wednesday night. Chicago began the week with a 6-10 record but has now beaten the NBA’s top two teams. The Bulls ended Boston’s nine-game winning streak on Monday. Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic scored 18 points apiece for Chicago, and Coby White finished with 14 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Bucks, who lost for just the second time in 11 home games this season. Brook Lopez scored 20 points and Jrue Holiday had 14 points and 11 assists.
FOX Sports
Gibson stops 41, Ducks get 1st regulation win vs. Rangers
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — John Gibson made 41 saves, Dmitry Kulikov had a goal and an assist and the Anaheim Ducks got their first win in regulation this season, defeating the New York Rangers 3-2 Wednesday night. Mason McTavish and Troy Terry also scored for the Ducks, who had...
FOX Sports
Malkin's winning goal in shootout leads Pens past Flames
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored the deciding goal in the shootout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Malkin, who was recognized for playing his 1,000th NHL game on Sunday, flipped a backhander over Dan Vlader’s glove. After...
NBC Sports
3 observations after Sixers run out of steam, fall to .500 again
The Sixers simply didn’t have enough gas left in the tank Wednesday night in Charlotte. On the second night of a back-to-back, the team fell to 9-9 this season with a 107-101 loss to the Hornets. Their collective exhaustion was obvious in the second half. Shake Milton posted 22...
Kansas Jayhawks vs Tennessee Volunteers Predictions: Doing Just Enough
The crew gets together to tell you what they expect to happen in today's game.
Thunder Drop OT Thriller Versus Denver
On Wednesday, the night before Thanksgiving, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets squared off for the third time this season. But this time Denver would be without two of their key starters, the dynamic Jamal Murray and the sharp-shooting Michael Porter, Jr. The injuries seemed to be of little importance, as Denver carved out a 19-point lead early, but in typical Thunder fashion, Oklahoma City would find a way to.
NBC Sports
Can Wizards keep up strong defensive start?
WASHINGTON -- There is an old NBA adage that you don't know what your team really is until Thanksgiving, as early small sample sizes can produce misleading results. That is perhaps even more so nowadays when roster turnover is more common with free agency and short-term contracts. Well, it's Thanksgiving...
FOX Sports
Texans, Dolphins on diverging paths since 9-turnover fiasco
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The last time the Dolphins and Texans met, Miami edged Houston in a turnover-riddled game indicative of the chaotic seasons both teams were having. For months, Miami and Houston were linked because of the Dolphins' interest in replacing Tua Tagovailoa with controversial quarterback Deshaun...
NBC Sports
Caps’ offense wakes up in time to grab OT win over Flyers
WASHINGTON — If the Capitals were going to turn around their season, Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers was the place to start. Coming off one of the toughest blocks of their schedule -- a nearly month-long stretch without consecutive days off and the extended absences of multiple key players -- the Capitals got three days to regroup before facing the team right in front of them in the Metropolitan Division standings. A matchup with the struggling Flyers proved to be a battle but the Capitals pulled off a 3-2 overtime victory to snap their four-game winless streak.
FOX Sports
Skinner's 5 points help Sabres stop 8-game skid, 7-2 vs Habs
MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Skinner had two goals and three assists as the Buffalo Sabres snapped an eight-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 7-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Tage Thompson added a goal and three assists, while Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch each had a goal and...
Alex Ovechkin scores 790th goal, Capitals beat Flyers in OT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin believed the Washington Capitals were always in the game against the Philadelphia Flyers despite trailing. So when he got the puck on his stick in overtime off a perfect pass from Dylan Strome, the best goal-scorer of this generation knew what he had to do. “I just have to hit the net,” Ovechkin said. “Finally, you know?” Ovechkin did just that, scoring the 790th goal of his NHL career to give the Capitals a 3-2 comeback victory Wednesday night and snap their losing streak at four. It’s his 25th OT winner in almost 1,300 regular-season games. “We just kept pushing and pushing,” Ovechkin said after moving 11 back of Gordie Howe for second on the career goals list. “We was struggling, was in kind of a hard position, but it’s a good thing we battle through it.”
