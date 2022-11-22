Deion Sanders is having a lot of success as head coach at Jackson State, and that has led to college football teams going after him. According to 247Sports, the NFL Hall of Famer has been in talks with Colorado and South Florida about their head coaching vacancies. This comes nearly one year after Sanders interviewed at TCU and Colorado State. 247Sports also said that Sanders has not talked to anyone from Auburn who fired its head coach earlier this season.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO