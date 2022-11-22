ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Big 1st half leads No. 6 Gonzaga past Portland State, 102-78

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Malachi Smith led six players in double figures with a season-high 23 points and No. 6 Gonzaga used a big first half to beat Portland State 102-78 on Thursday night in the opening round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The Bulldogs (4-1) led by...
PORTLAND, OR
Popculture

Deion Sanders Could Have a New College Football Job Soon

Deion Sanders is having a lot of success as head coach at Jackson State, and that has led to college football teams going after him. According to 247Sports, the NFL Hall of Famer has been in talks with Colorado and South Florida about their head coaching vacancies. This comes nearly one year after Sanders interviewed at TCU and Colorado State. 247Sports also said that Sanders has not talked to anyone from Auburn who fired its head coach earlier this season.
JACKSON, MS
WTOP

Sports on TV for Friday, November 25

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla. ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas. ESPNEWS — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla. 3 p.m. ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore. 3:30...
COLORADO STATE
WTOP

Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Nov. 25-Dec. 1

1925 — Red Grange, playing his first game as a professional with the Chicago Bears, is held to 36 yards in a 0-0 tie with the Chicago Cardinals. 1934 — The Detroit Lions suffer the first defeat in franchise history, 3-0 to the Green Bay Packers. The Lions had won the first 10 games of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
WTOP

ECHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Worcester at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m. Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m. Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m. South Carolina at Atlanta, 7...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy