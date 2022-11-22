Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Big 1st half leads No. 6 Gonzaga past Portland State, 102-78
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Malachi Smith led six players in double figures with a season-high 23 points and No. 6 Gonzaga used a big first half to beat Portland State 102-78 on Thursday night in the opening round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The Bulldogs (4-1) led by...
Gregory Jackson II leads South Carolina over South Carolina Upstate
Freshman Gregory Jackson II scored 22 points to lead three Gamecocks in double figures as South Carolina pulled away in
'The One That Got Away': Texas A&M Welcomes LSU, Harold Perkins In Season Finale
Harold Perkins could haunt Texas A&M fans' dreams even more come Saturday evening.
Sources: Nebraska working toward hiring former Panthers coach Rhule
CHARLOTTE — The University of Nebraska is finalizing a deal with former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule to make him the Cornhuskers’ next coach, according to reports from ESPN and the Associated Press. Rhule was fired by the Panthers in October after a 1-4 start to the...
Popculture
Deion Sanders Could Have a New College Football Job Soon
Deion Sanders is having a lot of success as head coach at Jackson State, and that has led to college football teams going after him. According to 247Sports, the NFL Hall of Famer has been in talks with Colorado and South Florida about their head coaching vacancies. This comes nearly one year after Sanders interviewed at TCU and Colorado State. 247Sports also said that Sanders has not talked to anyone from Auburn who fired its head coach earlier this season.
WTOP
Sports on TV for Friday, November 25
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla. ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas. ESPNEWS — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla. 3 p.m. ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore. 3:30...
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Nov. 25-Dec. 1
1925 — Red Grange, playing his first game as a professional with the Chicago Bears, is held to 36 yards in a 0-0 tie with the Chicago Cardinals. 1934 — The Detroit Lions suffer the first defeat in franchise history, 3-0 to the Green Bay Packers. The Lions had won the first 10 games of the season.
WTOP
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Worcester at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m. Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m. Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m. South Carolina at Atlanta, 7...
Comments / 0