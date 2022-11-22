Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland next monthKristen WaltersAbingdon, MD
This Maryland Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Misses PracticeOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
New Giant Food Store Opens on Friday in BaltimoreBryan DijkhuizenBaltimore, MD
testudotimes.com
No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball vs. Coppin State preview
No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball is undefeated through five games and will show off its shiny new ranking at the XFINITY Center against the Coppin State Eagles on Friday at 4 p.m. Head coach Kevin Willard is the first-ever Maryland men’s basketball coach to start his tenure with a...
Juan Dixon leads Coppin State against No. 23 Maryland
No. 23 Maryland will look to continue its red-hot start under first-year coach Kevin Willard when it hosts Coppin State
CBS Sports
Watch Maryland vs. Coppin State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Coppin State Eagles' road trip will continue as they head to Xfinity Center at 4 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the #23 Maryland Terrapins. Maryland should still be feeling good after a win, while the Eagles will be looking to get back in the win column. It...
umterps.com
No. 23 Terps Welcome Home Juan Dixon, Host Coppin State On Friday Afternoon
No. 23 Maryland (5-0) vs.Coppin State (3-4) COLLEGE PARK, MD - Coming off an 88-70 decision over Miami to win the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Championship, the No. 23 Maryland men's basketball team returns home to host Coppin State for the first time since 1989. Thanks to their impressive 5-0 start to the year, the Terps vaulted into both the AP Top 25 at No. 23 and the USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 25. The opening tip is slated for 4 p.m., and the game will be streamed on B1G+. Fans can listen to the Maryland Sports Network (105.7 FM - Baltimore, The TEAM 980 AM - Washington, D.C., One Maryland App) with Voice of the Terps Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), and Walt Williams (analyst) calling the action.
themsuspokesman.com
Bison pummel Bears: Five takeaways from the 35-6 loss
The Morgan State Bears (4-7) lost 35-6 to the Howard Bison (5-6) in their last game of the season at Hughes Memorial Stadium. The game Saturday also was dedicated to Veterans and was senior night for the football team’s seniors. The Morgan State Bears were shut down offensively and...
thecomeback.com
College basketball world reacts to Georgetown’s new low
It would be fair to say that the Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball program has seen better days. It might also be fair to say that literally any day before this one was considered a better day than where Patrick Ewing’s program has landed. Coming off a 6-25 season...
baltimoreravens.com
Press Release: Ravens High School Coach of the Week
Kyle Schmitt, varsity head football coach of the Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers (Severn, MD), has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Now in its 26th year of existence, Schmitt is the 10th and final recipient of the award in 2022. Last Friday (11/18), the Cavaliers defeated the...
Baltimore, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Baltimore, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Arundel High School football team will have a game with Dundalk High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
Annapolis, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Annapolis, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Quince Orchard High School football team will have a game with Broadneck High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
luxury-houses.net
This $4.21M Dazzling Home Speaks Volumes in Towson, MD
The Estate in Towson is a luxurious home which is perfect in every way with sophistication tailored to your dream home now available for sale. This home located at 1861 Circle Rd, Towson, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,635 square feet of living spaces. Call Alan Klatsky (410 356-4700) – Monument Sotheby’s International Realty (443 708-7074) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Towson.
WTOP
Maryland booze news: A hard tea and a new distillery
Frederick, Maryland-based Flying Dog Brewery has launched a new business beyond beer called Gonzo Drinks, and its first product is a hard tea. Killer Hard Tea is available at retailers in Maryland now, and will be in D.C. stores., as well as New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, in January.
Ocean City Today
Army-Navy face off in Annapolis
(Nov. 25, 2022) Eighty years ago today, the Army-Navy game was played in Annapolis for the first, and only, time since 1893. In that game, Joseph M. Reeves (later admiral) wore the first football helmet. Many in the government argued that the game should not be played, since it was...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland
Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
WBAL Radio
Two males shot in separate incidents on Thanksgiving in Baltimore
Two reported shootings took place on Thanksgiving in Baltimore. The first happened in the early hours of the morning in southeast Baltimore. Police report that a 23-year-old man is in serious condition after he was shot in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue. The other shooting happened yesterday afternoon...
Maryland doctor reaped millions in illegal kickbacks in pharmacy scheme
A doctor who treated patients across Maryland, Virginia and DC will pay a $3.1 million settlement after he pleaded guilty to running multi-million dollar kickback schemes with multiple pharmacies.
Wbaltv.com
Bandmates cheer on Severna Park teen star on 'The Voice'
A Severna Park teen who is shining on NBC's "The Voice" has quite the cheering section back home that has been cheering her on every step of the way. Parijita Bastola, 17, advanced into the show's top 13 last week after receiving the most audience votes on her team. But...
Wbaltv.com
Stan Stovall recounts more than 50 years of broadcasting
It seems hard to imagine WBAL-TV and Baltimore without Stan Stovall -- a trailblazer in the television news industry and a trusted voice in Baltimore for decades. Stan will sign off Wednesday evening after more than half a century in local news, many of those years spent at WBAL-TV 11.
Juvenile, man shot in Annapolis on Wednesday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A juvenile and a man were shot in Annapolis on Wednesday, according to authorities.Annapolis Police officers found the injured juvenile when they responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Victor Parkway around 5:25 p.m., authorities said.The juvenile gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.Not long after that, a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.Officers did not have an update to provide on the conditions of the juvenile or man in the hours following the shooting, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-260-3439.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Man shot in head early Thanksgiving morning in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Residents in the area of North Lakewood avenue in Baltimore were woken up early on Thanksgiving morning by the sound of gunfire. At around 3 am, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue to find a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital and at this time is listed in grave condition. Neighbors reported to police that after hearing the gunshots, they observed a vehicle fleeing from the scene, but due to the darkness were unable to The post Man shot in head early Thanksgiving morning in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
