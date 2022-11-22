Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDianaSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994DianaOakland, CA
San Francisco To Vote On The Use of War Technology And RobotsAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
This Is the Oldest House in San FranciscoDianaSan Francisco, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
Related
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Week 12 Update
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had his weekly update on the state of the Silver and Black, and we have everything he said.
FOX Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo’s ascension; Geno Smith earns a pay day: NFC West stock watch
At 6-4, the San Francisco 49ers have the look of a Super Bowl contender. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been one of the main reasons for San Francisco's recent success. During the team's three-game winning streak, Garoppolo has completed 60 of 82 passes (73%) for 703 yards, with six touchdowns and no interceptions.
FOX Sports
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico incident
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The Cardinals haven't confirmed Kugler's dismissal but the coach was no longer listed on the team's website on Tuesday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic that Kugler was fired for an incident that happened on Sunday night in Mexico City, one day before the team's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca.
Yardbarker
Raiders’ Derek Carr Now Holds This Historical NFL Record
There has been a lot that the Las Vegas Raiders have struggled with this season, the first under head coach Josh McDaniels. One of the areas that they have struggled in is closing out games. The Raiders have had no issues building leads this season, it is holding onto them...
DE Calais Campbell shares thoughts on returning to Jacksonville to play Jaguars
The Baltimore Ravens travel to Jacksonville to take on the 3-7 Jaguars in Week 12. Baltimore will be looking to improve their record to 8-3 and extend their winning streak to five, while Jacksonville is coming off of a bye week in Week 11. In the contest, a big storyline...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters lays out everything you need to know going into Week 12. We'll tell you what games, players and matchups to watch out for, as well as provide a prediction for each game coming up this holiday week. Thursday, Nov. 24. Buffalo Bills (7-3) at...
Sean Payton Cardinals speculation swirls after report links former Saints coach to Arizona
For months, Arizona Cardinals fans have expressed their interest in having Sean Payton become the next head coach of their team, should the team move on from Kliff Kingsbury. According to a recent report, Payton may have some interest in coming to Arizona as well. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan...
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: LSU moves to No. 5; RJ Young reacts live
The top four teams in the College Football Playoff Rankings all survived difficult matchups on Saturday. But despite those struggles, No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU all came away with victories. In the end, that didn't matter, as the top four all...
Broncos Can't Afford to Go 'All In' on a Move This Offseason
The Denver Broncos need to step back and reassess why things didn't work out.
FOX Sports
Falcons, Commanders meet in game with playoff implications
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Ron Rivera tried to keep from getting too excited about his Washington Commanders getting on enough of a roll to move into the mix for a playoff spot. He couldn't contain himself over how he felt about playing host to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in a meaningful post-Thanksgiving game.
Sources: Nebraska working toward hiring former Panthers coach Rhule
CHARLOTTE — The University of Nebraska is finalizing a deal with former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule to make him the Cornhuskers’ next coach, according to reports from ESPN and the Associated Press. Rhule was fired by the Panthers in October after a 1-4 start to the...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 12: Betting edges on Saints-49ers, Bucs-Browns and more
This week's NFL slate features some great matchups, including the Saints-49ers game on FOX. As for how you should wager on the games, I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 12 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is to always provide you with nuggets you didn’t know before reading this piece.
FOX Sports
Jets hope to get right with White at quarterback vs. Bears
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike White's phone rang Tuesday and it was Robert Saleh delivering some big news. The New York Jets coach was making a change at quarterback with Zach Wilson out and White tapped to start Sunday at home against the Chicago Bears. “It lasted all...
FOX Sports
Texans, Dolphins on diverging paths since 9-turnover fiasco
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The last time the Dolphins and Texans met, Miami edged Houston in a turnover-riddled game indicative of the chaotic seasons both teams were having. For months, Miami and Houston were linked because of the Dolphins' interest in replacing Tua Tagovailoa with controversial quarterback Deshaun...
FOX Sports
Saquon Barkley faces career-defining moment in Dallas
Saquon Barkley hopes there are grander occasions ahead, and, oh, wouldn't the New York Giants just love for that to be true. For now, though, this is the one. This game, this holiday, this clash with the Dallas Cowboys, it's worthy of a description — drumroll, please — that deserves its own sentence.
FOX Sports
Browns CB Newsome II out against Buccaneers with concussion
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland starting cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss his second straight game with a concussion when the Browns host Tampa Bay on Sunday. Newsome was injured last week when he collided with a teammate two days before the Browns (3-7) lost to Buffalo. He hasn't cleared NFL protocol and will sit out when Cleveland hosts Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Chargers-Cardinals
The Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals are less than 400 miles apart but the NFL franchises will meet for only the 15th time on Sunday. The Chargers lead the all-time series 10-4, winning four of the past five contests. Here's everything you need to know about the Chargers-Cardinals, from...
FOX Sports
49ers defense looks to build on 3 straight 2nd-half shutouts
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers defense got humbled a bit by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs last month. Since then, it has been back to the unit's usual dominance — especially in the second half. The Niners have put together three straight...
FOX Sports
Colts try to turn tables on Steelers dominance in series
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jeff Saturday knows the score. The Indianapolis Colts have lost seven straight to the Pittsburgh Steelers since last winning 14 years ago — when Saturday was still in the prime of his playing career. And if Indy hopes to change anything in this lopsided series,...
Comments / 0