FOX Sports

Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico incident

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The Cardinals haven't confirmed Kugler's dismissal but the coach was no longer listed on the team's website on Tuesday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic that Kugler was fired for an incident that happened on Sunday night in Mexico City, one day before the team's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca.
Yardbarker

Raiders’ Derek Carr Now Holds This Historical NFL Record

There has been a lot that the Las Vegas Raiders have struggled with this season, the first under head coach Josh McDaniels. One of the areas that they have struggled in is closing out games. The Raiders have had no issues building leads this season, it is holding onto them...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

Falcons, Commanders meet in game with playoff implications

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Ron Rivera tried to keep from getting too excited about his Washington Commanders getting on enough of a roll to move into the mix for a playoff spot. He couldn't contain himself over how he felt about playing host to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in a meaningful post-Thanksgiving game.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 12: Betting edges on Saints-49ers, Bucs-Browns and more

This week's NFL slate features some great matchups, including the Saints-49ers game on FOX. As for how you should wager on the games, I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 12 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is to always provide you with nuggets you didn’t know before reading this piece.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Jets hope to get right with White at quarterback vs. Bears

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike White's phone rang Tuesday and it was Robert Saleh delivering some big news. The New York Jets coach was making a change at quarterback with Zach Wilson out and White tapped to start Sunday at home against the Chicago Bears. “It lasted all...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Texans, Dolphins on diverging paths since 9-turnover fiasco

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The last time the Dolphins and Texans met, Miami edged Houston in a turnover-riddled game indicative of the chaotic seasons both teams were having. For months, Miami and Houston were linked because of the Dolphins' interest in replacing Tua Tagovailoa with controversial quarterback Deshaun...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Saquon Barkley faces career-defining moment in Dallas

Saquon Barkley hopes there are grander occasions ahead, and, oh, wouldn't the New York Giants just love for that to be true. For now, though, this is the one. This game, this holiday, this clash with the Dallas Cowboys, it's worthy of a description — drumroll, please — that deserves its own sentence.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Browns CB Newsome II out against Buccaneers with concussion

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland starting cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss his second straight game with a concussion when the Browns host Tampa Bay on Sunday. Newsome was injured last week when he collided with a teammate two days before the Browns (3-7) lost to Buffalo. He hasn't cleared NFL protocol and will sit out when Cleveland hosts Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Chargers-Cardinals

The Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals are less than 400 miles apart but the NFL franchises will meet for only the 15th time on Sunday. The Chargers lead the all-time series 10-4, winning four of the past five contests. Here's everything you need to know about the Chargers-Cardinals, from...
FOX Sports

49ers defense looks to build on 3 straight 2nd-half shutouts

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers defense got humbled a bit by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs last month. Since then, it has been back to the unit's usual dominance — especially in the second half. The Niners have put together three straight...
SANTA CLARA, CA
FOX Sports

Colts try to turn tables on Steelers dominance in series

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jeff Saturday knows the score. The Indianapolis Colts have lost seven straight to the Pittsburgh Steelers since last winning 14 years ago — when Saturday was still in the prime of his playing career. And if Indy hopes to change anything in this lopsided series,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

