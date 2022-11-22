Read full article on original website
Kait 8
“We need love”: Former Jonesboro resident survives nightclub shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – As communities prepare to mourn following a deadly nightclub shooting in Colorado, a former Jonesboro resident is thankful to be alive. On Saturday, Nov. 19, five people were killed and 17 others were hurt at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs. It was an...
5newsonline.com
Friendsgiving dinner hosted for the LGBTQ Community
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The holidays can be really difficult for people who have been rejected by their families. Cocoon Collective hosted a holiday meal for the queer community and their allies. "We did not want anyone sitting at home alone on holiday. Friendsgiving is our flagship program; it was...
KATV
Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
KHBS
Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas serves Thanksgiving meals
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas served up Thanksgiving meals for people in need in Fayetteville and Bentonville Thursday. Hundreds of people, like Christopher David, got a warm meal and had a place to gather as a community to celebrate Thanksgiving. "I think it’s beautiful. It’s...
KHBS
Police making sure people enjoy ‘Blackout Wednesday’ safely
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a popular night for some people to catch up with old friends, and have a few drinks. Fayetteville Police say they are playing Wednesday night by ear. They will bump up patrols if it’s a big crowd tonight. Otherwise, they will be making sure the streets are safe.
Teen returned home in Barling after missing overnight, community reacts
A 14-year-old girl is back home safe after she went missing for nearly 16 hours, sending the entire state on a frantic search.
Judge denies Fort Smith cultivator's requests for rehearing in license Case
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith medical marijuana cultivator Storm Nolan is pushing back against a judge’s order that the state revoke his cannabis license, arguing in a motion filed in advance of a Nov. 28 state hearing on the matter that his company, River Valley Relief Cultivation, should get a new trial.
'Carnival mafia' murders rock a small Arkansas community | UnNatural State of Crime
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Alfred and Pauline Carpenter spent their golden years traveling to carnivals and serving as vendors on the road, selling treasures on the fairway. In July 2018, they traveled from their home in Wichita, Kansas to attend the Barton County Fair, which was only a...
UA police searching for the person who stole an Ole Miss football helmet
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department (UAPD) is searching for a suspect seen stealing an Ole Miss football player's helmet during Saturday night's game. In a video posted to TikTok by a Razorback fan, the person is seen grabbing the helmet and then running into the...
5newsonline.com
Christmas Honors in Fort Smith get some special help from local students
Students at First Lutheran School took on a very special project to honor veterans at the National Cemetery. It's all part of Christmas Honors. Daren has details.
Police investigate shooting that injured a driver in Rogers
ROGERS, Ark. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Rogers over the weekend. According to the Rogers Police Department, just after midnight on Saturday, Nov. 19, a vehicle stopped in the roadway to let a passenger out near an apartment building at 601 W. Easy Street. The...
Thousands receive free Thanksgiving dinner from First Baptist Church in Rogers
Families in Rogers volunteered their Thanksgiving morning to deliver meals to those who didn't have the resources to make their own.
Oklahoma’s backwards river is the only one in the state that flows south to north
The muddy waters of the Poteau River run right by the back yard of Dr. Steven Patterson.
5newsonline.com
Free Thanksgiving meal giveaway hosted by Bentonville church
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — This isn’t the first time SOCO Church has given away free Thanksgiving meals to the community. Since 2019, the church has helped those in need. Citizens have received a turkey, a pie, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry, rolls, and vegetables. With inflation on the rise this...
Fort Smith man losing hope after FDA denies potential ALS treatment
Patients are losing hope after the FDA denied a new potential ASL treatment.
Pastor reacts to Arkansas churches splitting from United Methodist Church
ARKANSAS, USA — Thirty-five United Methodist Churches in Arkansas officially broke away from the denomination this weekend over its stance on LGBTQ people getting married in the church and serving as clergy. “As of right now, people of the LGBTQ community can be members of the local church and...
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas researchers screen spinach for pathogen resistance in vertical hydroponics
Researchers with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station are using a new vertical farming system to find spinach varieties that have resistance to a challenging root disease in hydroponic systems. The research is in collaboration with Bowery Farming as part of an effort to develop spinach that is resistant to Pythium....
KHBS
35 Arkansas United Methodist churches disaffiliate from denomination
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A total of 35 Arkansas churches disaffiliated from the United Methodist denomination on Nov. 19, clearing the way for them to break away. "We believe marriage is between one man and one woman. All people are of great sacred worth but the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching," said Wes Hilliard, lead pastor of Heritage Methodist Church in Van Buren, which voted to disaffiliate.
Authorities release details in case of missing Arkansas teen after AMBER Alert canceled
Arkansas State Police confirmed Tuesday morning that a 14-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert search has been found.
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: Springdale estate with 43 acres sells for $3.6 million
A gated estate on 43.7 acres east of Arkansas Highway 112 in Springdale has a new owner after a recent sale worth $3.6 million. The Harp Trust, managed by Jim Harp and Holly Smith, bought the 7,355-square-foot residence on West Miller Road. The purchase price equals $489.46 per square foot. Buck and Emily Ortega were the sellers.
