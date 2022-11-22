ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

5newsonline.com

Friendsgiving dinner hosted for the LGBTQ Community

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The holidays can be really difficult for people who have been rejected by their families. Cocoon Collective hosted a holiday meal for the queer community and their allies. "We did not want anyone sitting at home alone on holiday. Friendsgiving is our flagship program; it was...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KATV

Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
FARMINGTON, AR
KHBS

Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas serves Thanksgiving meals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas served up Thanksgiving meals for people in need in Fayetteville and Bentonville Thursday. Hundreds of people, like Christopher David, got a warm meal and had a place to gather as a community to celebrate Thanksgiving. "I think it’s beautiful. It’s...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Police making sure people enjoy ‘Blackout Wednesday’ safely

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a popular night for some people to catch up with old friends, and have a few drinks. Fayetteville Police say they are playing Wednesday night by ear. They will bump up patrols if it’s a big crowd tonight. Otherwise, they will be making sure the streets are safe.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Police investigate shooting that injured a driver in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Rogers over the weekend. According to the Rogers Police Department, just after midnight on Saturday, Nov. 19, a vehicle stopped in the roadway to let a passenger out near an apartment building at 601 W. Easy Street. The...
ROGERS, AR
5newsonline.com

Free Thanksgiving meal giveaway hosted by Bentonville church

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — This isn’t the first time SOCO Church has given away free Thanksgiving meals to the community. Since 2019, the church has helped those in need. Citizens have received a turkey, a pie, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry, rolls, and vegetables. With inflation on the rise this...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

35 Arkansas United Methodist churches disaffiliate from denomination

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A total of 35 Arkansas churches disaffiliated from the United Methodist denomination on Nov. 19, clearing the way for them to break away. "We believe marriage is between one man and one woman. All people are of great sacred worth but the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching," said Wes Hilliard, lead pastor of Heritage Methodist Church in Van Buren, which voted to disaffiliate.
VAN BUREN, AR
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Springdale estate with 43 acres sells for $3.6 million

A gated estate on 43.7 acres east of Arkansas Highway 112 in Springdale has a new owner after a recent sale worth $3.6 million. The Harp Trust, managed by Jim Harp and Holly Smith, bought the 7,355-square-foot residence on West Miller Road. The purchase price equals $489.46 per square foot. Buck and Emily Ortega were the sellers.
SPRINGDALE, AR

