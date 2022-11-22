Humboldt County trucking company to pay $72K for Lake County milk spills

A Humboldt County trucking company is paying $71,967 for crashes that killed a driver and spilled raw milk into Lake County waterways over the past three years.

Fortuna-based Steve Wills Trucking and Logging reached a settlement in a dispute with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, officials announced Monday.

The trucking company faced claims it had violated the Clean Water Act following two spills in 2020 and one in 2021.

According to the EPA, U.S. law “requires the safe management of materials to protect public health, the environment and limit the need for costly and extensive cleanups.”

“Improper transport of goods can negatively impact waterways and compromise the safety of workers,” EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman said in a statement. “When companies fail to manage substances that have the potential to impact waterways the local community, environment, and worker safety is put in danger.”

Representatives for Steve Wills Trucking could not be immediately reached for comment Monday night.

The first crash occurred Jan. 19, 2020 when a tanker truck overturned on Highway 20 near Glenhaven.

The truck released 2,825 gallons milk and a portion of that went into Clear Lake, according to a consent agreement the EPA filed in the case. Most of it wasn’t recovered.

A similar crash on April 12, 2020 happened on Highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, where a truck lost at least 3,425 gallons of milk and some of it entered the lake.

Drivers were cited in both of the 2020 crashes, according to the EPA, but specific details about how they occurred weren’t released Monday.

The third crash on Dec. 11, 2021 about 10 miles east of Clearlake Oaks on Highway 20, just east of Lance Road. A truck overturned into Grizzly Creek, a tributary of Cache Creek, and lost 2,997 gallons of milk.

An investigation into the 2021 crash is ongoing, according to the EPA.

The truck driver, who died at the scene, was identified as a 57-year-old man from Willows in Glenn County.

