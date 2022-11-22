CLEVELAND — A northeast Ohio church is helping feed families in need this Thanksgiving. “One good thing about the hams is they can make a meal out of this for several days, so that’s a good thing,” said John Niedzialek, a parishioner of St. Casimir. “And easy to cook; you just warm them up and so on. The yams, of course, are easy to cook, too, and they’re very nutritious. So, hams and yams for fams.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO