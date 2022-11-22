ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Black Friday rain showers: When sunshine will return

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tracking showers on this Black Friday morning. Good news, you won’t need your umbrellas for long. We’re dry by 8 a.m. and sunshine returns this afternoon. Two batches of rain are expected for the holiday weekend. The first, spotty showers in the early morning...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Traveling this Thanksgiving? Here’s the forecast

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Chilly this evening but our “warming” trend continues with temperatures in the 40s and 30s tonight. Spots in the low 30s by tomorrow morning with a light breeze. A few isolated slick spots possible with any re-freezing. Thanksgiving looks fantastic! Starting off chilly for...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

How’s the weather look for Browns and OSU?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re thankful for this amazing forecast!. Temperatures will hang out in the 50s and 40s Thursday evening as clouds continue to build into the area. It will stay dry through most of the night before a few showers start to move in late Thursday and overnight.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Mostly sunny, seasonable temps returning Wednesday

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A bit warmer tonight with temperatures falling into the 40s and then 30s. We will have a few isolated spots dip into the upper 20s. Another chance for any melting to re-freeze by tomorrow morning causing slick spots. Another beautiful day tomorrow afternoon with highs in...
CLEVELAND, OH
WYTV.com

Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?

The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland church supplies 'hams and yams for fams'

CLEVELAND — A northeast Ohio church is helping feed families in need this Thanksgiving. “One good thing about the hams is they can make a meal out of this for several days, so that’s a good thing,” said John Niedzialek, a parishioner of St. Casimir. “And easy to cook; you just warm them up and so on. The yams, of course, are easy to cook, too, and they’re very nutritious. So, hams and yams for fams.”
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Pulled over in Cuyahoga Falls? How to avoid a warning ahead of Christmas

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is bringing back its toys for tickets program ahead of the Christmas holiday. Mayor Don Walters announced Tuesday the department will accept a toy donation from drivers, instead of receiving a traffic warning for minor traffic offenses. Walters said eligible...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Weather timing: Lake Effect Snow Warning issued

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s cold this weekend. Plus, we’re tracking a lake effect snow. But hey, it could be worse, have you seen Buffalo’s snow totals? Never the less, Sunday we could see some rough travel especially early thanks to Lake Effect Snow. Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

I-71 N reopens after vehicle fire shutdown

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A vehicle fire blocked I-71 Northbound near West 150th Street around 6:30 p.m., causing the highway to be shut down for a time. First responders were on the scene (as seen above via the ODOT camera in the area) working to get the freeway reopened, eventually opening one lane at a time […]
