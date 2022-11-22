Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Black Friday rain showers: When sunshine will return
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tracking showers on this Black Friday morning. Good news, you won’t need your umbrellas for long. We’re dry by 8 a.m. and sunshine returns this afternoon. Two batches of rain are expected for the holiday weekend. The first, spotty showers in the early morning...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Traveling this Thanksgiving? Here’s the forecast
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Chilly this evening but our “warming” trend continues with temperatures in the 40s and 30s tonight. Spots in the low 30s by tomorrow morning with a light breeze. A few isolated slick spots possible with any re-freezing. Thanksgiving looks fantastic! Starting off chilly for...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
How’s the weather look for Browns and OSU?
CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re thankful for this amazing forecast!. Temperatures will hang out in the 50s and 40s Thursday evening as clouds continue to build into the area. It will stay dry through most of the night before a few showers start to move in late Thursday and overnight.
Thanksgiving forecast; when rain returns
Mild temps and sunny skies; Here's when rain returns
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Mostly sunny, seasonable temps returning Wednesday
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A bit warmer tonight with temperatures falling into the 40s and then 30s. We will have a few isolated spots dip into the upper 20s. Another chance for any melting to re-freeze by tomorrow morning causing slick spots. Another beautiful day tomorrow afternoon with highs in...
Christmas lights worth seeing this season
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
Downtown road closures for Cleveland’s Winterland
Select roads near Cleveland Public Square will be closed off this weekend for Downtown Cleveland Alliance's production of Winterland.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Frigid temps Sunday evening; some counties still under lake effect warning
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lake and Ashtabula counties are under a Lake Effect Snow Warning through 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy snow is possible with snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in some areas. Here’s how much snow we had accumulated by this morning:...
Morning Journal
Winter of 2022-23 not expected to be severe in Greater Cleveland, AccuWeather meteorologist says
The winter of 2022-23 in Greater Cleveland isn’t likely to set any records in categories such as the greatest amount of seasonal snowfall or the most days with below-zero temperatures. At least that’s the assessment of AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Pastelok. AccuWeather, based in State College, Pa., provides...
Cleveland church provides hot meal for dozens on Thanksgiving Day
This Thanksgiving, the community is thankful for one local church, who is donating their time and resources to keep them fed.
WYTV.com
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?
The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
Travel alert: Another hassle at Hopkins airport
Maintenance work that began in September is ongoing to extend the life of the parking structure.
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland church supplies 'hams and yams for fams'
CLEVELAND — A northeast Ohio church is helping feed families in need this Thanksgiving. “One good thing about the hams is they can make a meal out of this for several days, so that’s a good thing,” said John Niedzialek, a parishioner of St. Casimir. “And easy to cook; you just warm them up and so on. The yams, of course, are easy to cook, too, and they’re very nutritious. So, hams and yams for fams.”
Brr! Saturday starts chilly. Get ready for more snow — here’s when
More winter weather is headed our way. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a large portion of Northeast Ohio.
WKYC
Free gas: Watch the moment 3News' Austin Love surprised Northeast Ohio drivers with $100 gift cards
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — We know it’s been a tough year financially, so we wanted to help out by giving some drivers in Northeast Ohio a very special surprise -- and it all happened on live TV. That’s why we sent 3News’ Austin Love to the True North...
cleveland19.com
Pulled over in Cuyahoga Falls? How to avoid a warning ahead of Christmas
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is bringing back its toys for tickets program ahead of the Christmas holiday. Mayor Don Walters announced Tuesday the department will accept a toy donation from drivers, instead of receiving a traffic warning for minor traffic offenses. Walters said eligible...
Any places that are open on Thanksgiving in Akron?
I don’t have any family to celebrate with, but I’d still like to do something. Are there places that are open on thanksgiving? Preferably places that are open past 5, I plan to go once I get off from work.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Weather timing: Lake Effect Snow Warning issued
CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s cold this weekend. Plus, we’re tracking a lake effect snow. But hey, it could be worse, have you seen Buffalo’s snow totals? Never the less, Sunday we could see some rough travel especially early thanks to Lake Effect Snow. Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga...
I-71 N reopens after vehicle fire shutdown
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A vehicle fire blocked I-71 Northbound near West 150th Street around 6:30 p.m., causing the highway to be shut down for a time. First responders were on the scene (as seen above via the ODOT camera in the area) working to get the freeway reopened, eventually opening one lane at a time […]
Ohio flu levels rising ahead of Thanksgiving weekend
As families and friends prepare to gather at the dinner table on Thanksgiving, the CDC says more than 2,100 Americans have already died from the flu within the past month.
