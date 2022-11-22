Read full article on original website
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Seven Michigan State football players charged by police after Michigan altercation
Charges have been filed against seven Michigan State football players for their involvement in a brawl in the Lloyd Carr tunnel following Michigan football’s 29-7 victory over Michigan State. A video came out showing several MSU players hitting and kicking two Michigan players later identified as Ja’Den McBurrows and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Fourth Suspect In Young Dolph Trial Receives Bond
Jermarcus Johnson is the first and only suspect in Young Dolph’s murder case to receive a bond. The fourth suspect in Young Dolph’s murder case had his first court appearance on Tuesday. Jermarcus Johnson has been indicted on one count of criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The 25-year old is being held on a $300,000 bond.
Woman found liable in rape allegation against Ohio State football standout
A civil jury has found a woman liable for malicious prosecution in a rape allegation she made against a former Ohio State football standout more than five years ago, Cleveland.com reported.
