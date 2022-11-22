ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fourth Suspect In Young Dolph Trial Receives Bond

Jermarcus Johnson is the first and only suspect in Young Dolph’s murder case to receive a bond. The fourth suspect in Young Dolph’s murder case had his first court appearance on Tuesday. Jermarcus Johnson has been indicted on one count of criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The 25-year old is being held on a $300,000 bond.
