San Francisco, CA

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news

Entering this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen by many as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL and was widely considered a preseason candidate for the league’s MVP award. And while the Bills’ offense has been among the most dominant in the league this season, statistically, Allen has certainly had Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WTNH.com

NEN Keys to the Game: Patriots at Vikings

(WPRI) – New England Nation host Morey Hershgordon and analyst Andy Gresh discuss the the three keys to the game for the Patriots to pull out a Thanksgiving win against Minnesota. To watch more segments from the show, click here.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

